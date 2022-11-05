ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

East County wildfire stopped at three acres

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RdBEP_0j0BEHcn00

EAST COUNTY (CNS) - The spread of a vegetation fire in East County Saturday was stopped at three acres, Cal Fire San Diego said.

At about 1:12 p.m. Saturday, the wildfire was reportedly burning two to three acres near Sloane Canyon Road south of Dehesa Road.

At 1:45 p.m., Cal Fire reported the spread was stopped.

Firefighters from multiple agencies were going to remain on the scene for several hours to mop up and build a containment line.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC San Diego

No Customers Without Power Despite Outage Map Report: SDG&E

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) said no customers in the North County are without power, despite its outage map reporting more than 17,000 households were experiencing power loss. The utility company said a glitch in its system prompted its outage map to falsely report the outages. It originally reported...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

How the Upcoming Rainstorm Could Impact Farms in San Diego County

Much of San Diego County will receive at least a half an inch of rain this week. The rain comes as parts of San Diego County are in varying degrees of a drought. “A drought is really negative because most wells like mine, if you don’t have that water to recharge the aquifer, well either can go dry or you have a lot less water, so you need that recharge water coming into the ground to supply your well and keep soil moisture,” Hillcrest Farmers Market Manager Mark Larson said.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy