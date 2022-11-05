East County wildfire stopped at three acres

EAST COUNTY (CNS) - The spread of a vegetation fire in East County Saturday was stopped at three acres, Cal Fire San Diego said.

At about 1:12 p.m. Saturday, the wildfire was reportedly burning two to three acres near Sloane Canyon Road south of Dehesa Road.

At 1:45 p.m., Cal Fire reported the spread was stopped.

Firefighters from multiple agencies were going to remain on the scene for several hours to mop up and build a containment line.

