Aaron Carter's final album released the day after his death at 34
Aaron Carter's final album was released Sunday, two days after the pop music singer was found dead at his home in Lancaster. The studio album, titled "Blacklisted," had originally been scheduled to be released by Rakkaus Records on Dec. 7, which would have been Carter's 35th birthday. It includes 10 songs and follows Carter's 2018 album "Love."
Convicted Fyre Festival founder Billy McFarland apologizes after prison release, starts new business
The Fyre Festival promised pristine water, beautiful people, luxury accommodations and a list of entertainment. But when festival goers arrived, they were met with disaster tents, soggy sandwiches and chaos. Behind it all was the then 25-year-old CEO and co-founder Billy McFarland. ABC's Michael Strahan sat down for an exclusive...
Hilary Duff Reveals Social Media Silence Was Due To Ongoing Sickness In Her Family: 'We Had It ALL!'
Hilary Duff has returned to social media feeling frustrated over her family’s recent series of sicknesses.After a brief absence from her Instagram account, the 35-year-old took to her Story to provide fans with a life update.“Hi everyone. I haven’t been on in a minute. Thats because my whole family has had Covid, hand foot [and] mouth, colds that were worse than covid, RSV, parainfluenza, the good old fashion flu,” Duff recited on Tuesday, November 8. "We had it ALL.”TROLLED! HILARY DUFF'S HUSBAND MATTHEW KOMA ROASTS ADAM LEVINE FOR CRINGE MESSAGESAfter letting out a large sigh, the Lizzie McGuire star added,...
Son's killing by officers spurs a mom's divert-the-police campaign
A California mother whose son was shot and killed in 2019 by police during a mental health crisis has partnered with local officials to create a mobile task force to aid those struggling with mental illness. Taun Hall's son, Miles, began showing signs of possible mental illness during his teenage...
