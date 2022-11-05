ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34.

Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. They did not provide any immediate further comment.

Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series “House of Carters” that aired on E! Entertainment Television.

Deputies responded around 11 a.m. following reports of a medical emergency at the home in Lancaster, said Deputy Alejandra Parra with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Parra said the deputies found a deceased person at the residence, but she could not immediately confirm it was Carter.

Carter's fifth and final studio album, “LOVE,” was released in 2018.

