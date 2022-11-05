ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

White Milwaukee man charged after allegedly attacking disabled Black man

By Gloria Oladipo
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1puTRn_0j0BDEwP00
Polic tape Photograph: Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

A white Milwaukee man has pleaded not guilty to a criminal charge filed against him after video captured him with his hand around the neck of a Black man with special needs in a case many are calling an example of racial profiling.

Robert Walczykowski, 62, recently pleaded not guilty to a disorderly conduct misdemeanor charge after video went viral of him wrapping his hand around the neck of 24-year-old Trevon Burks, who is Black and has a disability.

While police previously withheld Walczykowski’s name, the Milwaukee police department has since confirmed the charge against him, ABC news reported.

In the video, now viewed over 10,000 times, Walczykowski has his hand on Burks’s neck, accusing him of stealing a neighbor’s bike.

Walczykowski later accuses a friend of Burks of stealing the neighbor’s bike. Both claims that Walczykowski made are unsubstantiated.

As seen in the video, the person recording Walczykowski repeatedly asks him to remove his hand from Burks’s neck.

“I’m recording you – let go of the man’s neck,” the person holding the cellphone camera says.

“Go ahead, record,” Walczykowski says on the recording.

Walczykowski eventually removes his hand and later gives the person recording the middle finger.

Walczykowski also continued to straddle the back wheel of Burks’s bike, preventing Burks from leaving.

Eventually, Burks was able to get away from Walczykowski. He left the area before police arrived at the scene.

Many expressed outrage at the video, including Burks’s family, who called the encounter with Walczykowski an example of “hatred”.

“My son didn’t do anything wrong and, if I was to get justice, I would want him to pay for what he did,” said Burks’s mother, Tracey, during a news conference last week .

“That was very wrong for him to do that and he could’ve come at my son a different way. He didn’t have to choke my son. It was a hatred thing what he did.”

Many who weighed in on the confrontation before Walczykowski was charged wondered whether Burks might have been more badly hurt – or worse – if the encounter had happened at a time when cellphones weren’t ubiquitous.

Some even referred to the US’s shameful history of lynchings. According to records maintained by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People , at least 4,800 Black people were lynched by racists across the US from 1882 to 1968.

False or unsubstantiated accusations of misdeeds sometimes fueled those murders.

Ronald Allsup
2d ago

what difference is their race? The act alone is horrible. Gaslighting is messed up. The man deserves to go to prison for his actions.

A Normal Person
2d ago

if people want to end racism stop doing the same unjust crap and no there's no legal reasons to hold someone's name that admitted and law expressed he had intent to harm also he harm someone because of race and disability so it hate crime and civil matter on state and federal level Allegedly Read civil rights and disabilities act that it seems it was put in place for situations as this article Allegedly Allegedly

Comments / 0

Community Policy