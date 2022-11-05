ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros Decide on Yuli Gurriel’s Status Ahead of World Series Game 6

By Daniel Chavkin
 3 days ago

Houston’s first baseman injured his knee during Game 5.

The Astros are removing first baseman Yuli Gurriel from their roster prior to Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday, effectively ending his season, according to MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart .

Gurriel injured his knee during a rundown late in Game 5 vs. the Phillies on Thursday night. The severity of the injury is unclear, but the injury is serious-enough that Gurriel will not be available for Game 6 on Saturday or a potential Game 7 on Sunday.

This postseason, Gurriel was one of Houston’s strongest performers, hitting .347 with two home runs and an .850 OPS. He also struck out just once in 50 plate appearances since the start of the playoffs.

Manager Dusty Baker said it was difficult for Gurriel to accept that he wouldn’t be able to finish the series.

“He wasn’t crying, but he had tears in his eyes,” Baker said, via Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle . “He really wanted to play.”

In Gurriel’s place, McTaggart reports the Astros are expected to start backup catcher Christian Vázquez as the designated hitter, presumably with Trey Mancini getting the start at first base. With Vázquez off the bench for Gurriel, Houston chose to replace its first baseman with catcher Korey Lee, electing to go with three catchers the rest of the way.

In just five games played, Vázquez has three hits in the playoffs, but wasn’t able to supplant Martín Maldonado as the starting catcher. Mancini, meanwhile, has yet to record a hit in seven games since the start of the playoffs.

An Astros victory on Saturday night would give them their second World Series title in franchise history. A Phillies win, however, and the series will head to a Game 7 on Sunday night.

