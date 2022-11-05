Read full article on original website
Related
Local man holds gun to chin, vocalizes threats toward family member
Sullivan County, Pa. — A man allegedly held a loaded gun under his chin while threatening to end his life and take family members with him. Police discovered Vincent Mika Hofstetter with the weapon near the 9000 block of SR 154 in Fox Township on Oct. 26. They spoke with the 31-year-old Hofstetter, who also admitted to punching his wife while wearing a spiked bracelet. The accuser’s father arrived at...
Police looking for tattooed suspects
Williamsport, Pa. — Police are looking for a man and woman they believe stole a wallet that was accidentally left behind in a grocery store cart. Police say a 31-year-old South Williamsport woman left her wallet in a cart at the Weis Market on River Avenue in Loyalsock Township on Sept. 18. The tan wallet, which is valued at $30, also contained $30 in cash. Surveillance video shows two suspects:...
Woman strangled, punched during domestic
South Williamsport, Pa. — South Williamsport Police accused a man of strangling and punching a woman as she was lying on the ground. Police spoke with Nicholas Charles Maxson during an investigation into a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Winthrop Street on Oct. 28. Maxson was sitting next to the crying woman with his arm around her when police arrived. They were separated by police. ...
therecord-online.com
Mill Hall police charge contractor with fraud
CASTANEA, PA – Mill Hall police say Cody Daniel-Shane McHenry of Lock Haven was taken into custody Monday night at his residence. Police said McHenry, who is the owner of McHenry Roofing and Construction LLC was contracted to perform home improvement work on the victim’s home in September of 2021 for the total cost of $10,700.00.
Watsontown Police issue arrest warrant for man who violated PFA
Watsontown, Pa. — Watsontown Police have a warrant of arrest for 35-year-old Rick Waugaman of Milton for violating a Protection of Abuse order. Waugaman is a white male, approximately 5’11”, 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Police ask that if you see Waugaman, please do not approach or attempt to apprehend. Anyone with information on Waugaman’s whereabouts are requested to contact the Watsontown Police at 570-538-2773 or the Central Susquehanna Regional 911 Center at 570-742-8771.
Coroner: 4 dead, including gunman, in Pennsylvania shooting
COGAN STATION, Pa. (AP) — A shooting in central Pennsylvania left four people dead including the alleged gunman, authorities said Saturday.Lycoming County officials said a female victim was reported early in the day in Jordan Township and responding troopers were told that a man was shooting at vehicles with a rifle.State police said troopers from Bloomsburg found the man "actively firing with a rifle." The officers "fired shots and the scene was secured," police said. No police were injured.Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. told The (Williamsport) Sun-Gazette that a man and two women were killed, along with the suspected gunman. The shooting involved at least two different scenes in the area of routes 239 and 118.No other details about the incident or the victims were immediately released.The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association issued a statement saying the troopers' "training and quick thinking ... protected more senseless loss of life.""The troopers who responded to the call about a mass murderer today in Jordan Township are heroes who were prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice if necessary," the association said.
Man allegedly knocks woman to ground as she was holding an infant
Montgomery, Pa. — A Montgomery man is accused of knocking his girlfriend to the ground as she held their 8-month-old infant during a fight in their camper. State police at Montoursville say Delbert Hayes, 31, was intoxicated the evening of Oct. 28 when he got into an argument with his girlfriend at Riverside Campground. The accuser told police Hayes pushed her backward while she was holding the infant, and then pushed her to the ground. ...
wkok.com
State Police Probe ‘Mass Fatality’ Shooting in Lycoming County
UNITYVILLE—PennLive is reporting… Two men and two women are dead following what the Lycoming County district attorney is calling a “mass fatality” incident Saturday. The death toll includes the gunman who kicked off the violence. State troopers killed the unidentified shooter, said District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner. “I want to underscore the incredibly swift and heroic efforts of PSP this morning,” he said. “Without their quick response time, I have little doubt that the shooters’ rampage would have continued and very possibly resulted in the additional loss of life.” State police said they got a call at 9:38 a.m. of a woman being shot near Unityville in rural eastern Lycoming County about a hundred yards from the Columbia County line.
Man charged with punching officer during foot chase
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say a Kingston officer was punched multiple times during a foot chase. According to the Kingston Police Department, officers were called Sunday for a report of someone trespassing in the backyard of a home in the 400 block of Rutter Avenue around 2:30 p.m. […]
Shooter among four dead in Lycoming County shooting
JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner’s office tells Eyewitness News four people are confirmed dead following a shooting in Lycoming County. According to state police, troopers initially responded to a call of a female shooting victim and a male shooting at vehicles with a rifle in Jordan Township Saturday morning. When troopers from PSP […]
Shooting in Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — One person was injured after a shooting in Luzerne County Monday night. Police were called to the intersection of Zerby and Lawrence Avenues in Edwardsville around 5 p.m. Officials say a man was shot before going into a home on Zerby Avenue. The man was taken...
Local business owner facing more fraud charges
Mill Hall, Pa. — A Lock Haven business owner is facing more felony charges for allegedly failing to show up for a job. Cody Daniel Shane McHenry, the owner of McHenry Roofing and Construction, was given approximately $10,700 from a homeowner on Sept. 30 for home improvement work. McHenry failed to show up for the job or give the homeowner a refund, police said. It's the second time McHenry has...
Luzerne County inmate escapes from custody on PA Turnpike
EYEWITNESS NEW (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say an inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility released into the custody of a treatment facility has escaped in Lehigh County. According to officials with the Luzerne County Correctional Facility (LCCF), on November 5, 21-year-old inmate Michael MacDonald was released from LCCF into the custody of Recovery Centers of […]
NewsChannel 36
4 dead in Lycoming Co. PA shooting, state police investigating
JORDAN TOWNSHIP, PA (WENY)-- State Police in Lycoming County responded Saturday morning to a shooting in Jordan Township. Upon arrival, troopers found a man “actively firing with a rifle." Police fired shots and the scene was secured. Police did not suffer any injuries however, three people including a man,...
therecord-online.com
Loganton store waives bad check charges
LOGANTON, PA – Lamar state police say a person who was not identified passed bad checks amounting to nearly $900 at Scenic Ridge Foods on South St. in Loganton. The checks, written between Sept. 4 and 10 and totaling $895.66, were returned for “not sufficient funds.”. According to...
‘Mass murderer’ suspected in 3 Pa. deaths dies in shooting, state police union says
UPDATE: Troopers kill man who fatally shot 3 others in rural Pa. town, stopping rampage: DA. A gunman who killed three also died in a rural shootout in Lycoming County Saturday morning. The gunman, whose name has not yet been released, was involved in two separate scenes in the area...
BU student charged for allegedly removing, stealing parking boot
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg University student has been charged after he reportedly cut off a parking boot and removed his car without paying the fine. Shane Timothy Maloney, 20, of Stroudsburg, left his Subaru Impreza in a private parking lot at Carver Place Parking Lot, 415 Lightstreet Road, for several days in September, police said. Maloney did not have a permit to park in the lot. On Sept. 6,...
Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers
The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
Contractor allegedly stole card, checks
Berwick, Pa. — A contractor hired to refinish cabinets stole the homeowners' credit card and checks, then used them to steal thousands from the couple, police say. Corey A. Hutchinson, 39, was hired to refinish kitchen cabinets at a house on Skyline Drive in June and was paid $350 by check, the couple told Investigator Jarrod Noss, Briar Creek Township Police. In July, their credit card company contacted them about...
NewsChannel 36
Fire Damages Home in Tioga County, Pennsylvania
LAWRENCEVILLE, P.A. (WENY) - A fire damaged a home in Tioga County on Monday afternoon. It happened not far from Williamson High School in Lawrenceville. The front of the home was completely destroyed including the front wall. Several fire departments responded to the scene including Lawrenceville and Tioga. The cause...
Comments / 1