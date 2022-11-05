Read full article on original website
Dave Chappelle to Host This Week's 'Saturday Night Live' Despite Controversy
The current season of Saturday Night Live is already considered a landmark run – not only because of the show’s longevity, but also because high-profile producer Lorne Michaels saw a “mass exodus” of some fan-favorite cast members over the hiatus, and a whopping number of eight players left the expansive cast ahead of the Season 48 premiere. Now, the sketch comedy show might have to deal with a more serious crisis: Comedian Dave Chappelle has been announced as a host for the upcoming November 12 episode.
'It' Prequel Series 'Welcome to Derry' Lands Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane as Showrunners
Last March, audiences were shocked and intrigued to learn that HBO Max was developing a prequel series for It, Stephen King’s iconic 1986 horror novel, titled Welcome to Derry. Now, Variety is reporting that the series has found its showrunners in the duo of Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane. The series is reported to be set in the same continuity as It: Chapter One and It: Chapter Two, released in 2017 and 2019 respectively.
How ‘Andor's Costumes Hides Its Characters’ True Nature
Every aspect of Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor has been painstakingly planned out, whether it's the incredibly realistic settings crafted by production designer Luke Hull, the stirring score from composer Nicholas Britell, or the stunning costumes designed by Academy Award-nominated costumer Michael Wilkinson. During an interview with Collider's own Maggie Lovitt, Wilkinson shared how the costumes are designed to hide the true intentions of the characters in the series.
Why ‘Andor’ Didn’t Use Costumes From Other 'Star Wars' Projects
With a series like Andor, its showrunner Tony Gilroy has very carefully constructed a visual language with collaborators like production designer Luke Hull and costume designer Michael Wilkinson. While many viewers may not consciously recognize the impact that visuals have on a series with the depth and expansiveness of Andor, everything has its place and purpose for conveying meaning and propelling the story forward. During an interview with Collider’s own Maggie Lovitt, Wilkinson spoke about how excited he was to explore the language of Star Wars costuming, which was first established all the way back in 1977, and explained why Gilroy’s vision for the series meant they couldn’t pull from the warehouse when it came to outfiting background performers.
Every Sofia Coppola Movie, Ranked According to IMDb
Sofia Coppola has carved out a unique place for herself in American cinema. She consistently delivers smart, melancholic dramas that explore issues of isolation, wealth, and adolescence. They generally feature female lead characters and often revolve around a central male-female relationship: two directionless adults in Lost in Translation, a daughter and her absent father in Somewhere, the friendship between the leads in The Bling Ring, the soldier and the residents of a girls school in The Beguiled.
'The Batman,' 'Transformers' and 'Blade Runner 2049' Get New Movie Posters From Vice Press
Thought Bubble, the annual comics convention and art festival in North Yorkshire, England, gets underway this weekend, and with it comes some brand-new exclusive movie posters designed by artists from around the industry. This year, they're unveiling five new posters that put a different spin on the style of a pair of classic films and one new fan favorite. Available for purchase at various booths during this weekend's convention, the new posters include two pieces for The Transformers: The Movie by the artist Florey, two variants for Matt Reeves' The Batman by Sophie Bland, and a poster for Blade Runner 2049 by Matt Ferguson.
'Wednesday': Tim Burton Celebrates the Creation of Nevermore Academy in New Featurette
Today must be Wednesday, because we’re getting important updates on the highly anticipated Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega. With just a couple of weeks until the show premieres, the streamer decided to hype us up with a behind the scenes video that takes us on a tour of the main set piece of the story: Nevermore Academy, the school to which Wednesday Adams (Ortega) goes after getting expelled several times.
From 'Ocean's 11' to 'Now You See Me': 10 Heist Films Where the Characters Scored Big
When factoring in the punishment, a lengthy prison sentence should be a strong deterrent for five-finger discounts. Every cinematic crook has a price tag tied to the level of risk they’re willing to ignore in heist films. In some cases, characters in caper films have been robbed for personal...
‘Wind River’ Sequel Finds Director in 'The Handmaid Tale's Kari Skogland
A sequel to the 2017 crime drama Wind River is in production, and will be directed by Emmy-nominated director Kari Skogland. The film, titled Wind River: The Next Chapter, will see Martin Sensmeier reprise his role from the original film, with production beginning in January. Wind River was a 2017...
Leslie Phillips, ‘Harry Potter’ and 'Carry On' Star, Dead at 98
After a long illness, English actor and voice artist Leslie Phillips, best known for lending his voice to the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter franchise, as well as the smooth-talking man in the Carry On films, has died at age 98. The actor's agent, Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed that Phillips died "peacefully in his sleep."
James Corden Watches His Marriage Crumble in 'Mammals' Trailer
Award-winning comedian James Corden is facing a crisis in the new trailer for Prime Video's Mammals. Corden stars as Jamie Buckingham, a Michelin star chef whose life is upended upon discovering the secrets his pregnant wife Amandine (Melia Kreiling) has kept under wraps for some time. The new footage sees him looking for answers anywhere to make sense of the revelations, though he doesn't exactly find what he's hoping for.
‘The White Lotus' Season 2 Shines a Harsh Spotlight on Our Investment in Fantasy
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Only two episodes into its second season, HBO’s The White Lotus continues its reign as one of the sharpest social commentaries on television. Well-known for its critique of rich culture and the privileges that come with wealth, The White Lotus also masterfully extends its social commentary beyond just mocking the elite.
Andy Serkis Unpacks 'Andor' Episode 10's Ending [Exclusive]
[This interview contains spoilers for Andor Episode 10]Andy Serkis returned to the Star Wars franchise as a brand-new character named Kino Loy in Episode 8 of Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor. Kino is acting as a foreman at the Imperial factory facility on the isolated and water-locked Narkina 5 when he first meets Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). From the get-go, it's clear that Kino is focused on getting out of his incarceration through legitimate means and fully believes that Empire will honor his sentence. Of course, the Empire has no intention of letting anyone go, and the revelation in Episode 9 cracks everything wide open for Kino. Across his three-episode arc, Serkis delivered an unbelievable and memorable performance that took audiences through the full gamut of emotions as Kino realized he was never getting off Narkina 5 alive.
New 'Halo' Featurette Dissects Its Massive Action Setpieces [Exclusive]
While Paramount+'s Halo series was certainly divisive at launch, one thing that almost everyone agreed on about the adaptation was that the action featured was a highlight. With a massive budget and large-scale production, plenty of work was put in to assure that combat between the UNSC and Covenant forces felt like the games and let Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) and the Spartans shine. In anticipation of the series' first season releasing physically in 4K Ultra HD later this month, Collider can exclusively reveal a new featurette that takes fans behind the scenes of The Battle of Madrigal and goes over everything that went into creating one of the show's most vital action set pieces.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Series as Hermes
Another God has been added to the pantheon. Deadline is reporting that three-time Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda has been cast in Disney+’s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series! The Hamilton star will be playing Hermes, the Greek messenger God, in a guest role. Production on the series is currently underway in Vancouver.
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Image Features an Army of Na'vi Soldiers
As anticipation for Avatar: The Way of Water continues to build with its release just around the corner, an exclusive image from TotalFilm has revealed a closer look at Pandora's newest threat. The image features a group of Recombinants, Na'vi Avatar soldiers embedded with the memories of deceased soldiers, as they pose menacingly in their rejuvenated forms.
'What Remains' Trailer Reveals Anne Heche's Final Film Performance [Exclusive]
Gravitas Ventures shared today with Collider an exclusive trailer for their upcoming thriller film What Remains. The story centers around a complex – to say the least – relationship between a pastor and his wife’s murderer. The movie stars Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Kellan Lutz (Twilight Saga), and marks the late Anne Heche’s final film performance. The studio also revealed the movie’s premiere date, and we can now tell you that you will be able to watch What Remains in cinemas or on Digital on December 2.
Keanu Reeves Returns as John Wick in 'Ballerina' Spinoff [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal that Keanu Reeves is currently in Prague and set to reprise his role as John Wick in the John Wick spinoff film starring Ana de Armas. This exciting report comes on the heels of the announcement that the Ballerina film will also see Ian McShane return to the franchise as Winston, the manager of The Continental Hotel. It is not yet clear if Reeves' reprisal will be a cameo, or if he will have a larger part in the overarching plot of Ballerina.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Martin Freeman Discusses His Role as an Ally
Martin Freeman returns in the role of US Government official Everett Ross in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and has been speaking at length about his role within both the Black Panther universe and the MCU at large. Freeman joined the MCU in Captain America: Civil War in a brief role, before expanding it considerably as the "outsider" representing the non-Wakandan world in Black Panther as he sought to earn the trust of the African country's most influential figures.
'Enola Holmes 2': Millie Bobby Brown Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video Diary
Netflix has shared a new behind-the-scenes video from the making of Enola Holmes 2 with its star, Millie Bobby Brown, front and center. The featurette, shot by the actress' brother Charlie Brown, is filled with dramatic and quirky music and shows both a look at how the film was made, and the nonsense that the young stars got up to during their downtime.
