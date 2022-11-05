ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

CBS New York

More merchants slapping customers with fees for using credit cards

NEW YORK -- More and more merchants are dinging shoppers with fees for using credit cards, and many of them are doing it in a way that breaks the law. Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan met with a Long Islander who is advocating for change. Joyce Kane of Oceanside now checks her receipts with the eye of a tiger. She's fighting credit card surcharges, illegal add-ons without notification. Gasoline stations show the discrepancy. Stores are required to also. "Bakery, you could go to a deli, my dry cleaners, restaurants," said Kane.  Kane has recovered more than $100 by making dozens of calls to her bank...
OCEANSIDE, NY
Secret NYC

Tickets Are Available To This Dazzling Winter Wonderland In Midtown

Dubbed the Miracle NYC, this festive adventure will have illuminated displays and holiday activities for kids, adults and families. Tickets are now on sale to one of the most vibrant holiday experiences located at 234 W 42nd St., in Midtown Manhattan which opens on Nov. 14. This alluring holiday adventure will light up Times Square more than it already is. Explore a mesmerizing winter wonderland through hundreds of lighting displays, as the event will boast more than five million dazzling lights on display. And it’s not just about lights! There are many activities, plus arts and crafts to take part in. Guests can bake, decorate (and enjoy!) cookies with Chip the Elf and create their own ornament. Kids can also relax with a special storytime with Mrs. Claus. There is even an opportunity to visit the North Pole Post Officewhere they can write and mail their very own letter to Santa Clause himself! There’s much to explore, memories to be made and Instagrammable moments to be had! Many photo ops will take place as you venture through an enchanting winter forest. See swirling indoor snow inside a life-sized snow globe!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Is it cheaper to enjoy your Thanksgiving meal at a restaurant this year?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For most families, it’s the ultimate holiday faux-pas. Opting to dine out on Thanksgiving is equivalent to overcooking the turkey or pouring gravy right out of the can. After all, it’s impossible to kick off your shoes and unbutton your pants in a restaurant. And Aunt Maryann’s broccoli rice casserole isn’t served at most eateries.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Krispy Kreme launches a new Thanksgiving-themed line of mini pie doughnuts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Krispy Kreme, the fan-favorite doughnut shop that has been luring thousands of customers weekly to its new Staten Island drive-thru location since its grand opening in September, is giving guests reason to circle back for Thanksgiving. The chain recently introduced a line-up of mini pie doughnuts for the holiday that are intended to inspire a new dessert tradition.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
bestofnj.com

The Craftin Diva Offers Personalized Gifts Made in NJ

Shopping for the right gift can be tough. Thankfully, there’s a family-owned local business that can help. The Craftin Diva is based out of Bergen County, and specializes in handcrafted, personalized soy candles. The business also sells drinkware, home decor, personalized gifts and apparel, and event favors. Their signature...
Travel Maven

Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market

The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

How to score MTA’s limited edition Dolly Parton MetroCard

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re among the New York City transit enthusiasts who collect limited edition MetroCards, there’s a new one now available. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the MTA released 50,000 limited edition MetroCards honoring the upcoming release of renowned singer-songwriter Dolly Parton’s album, “Dolly Parton - Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection,” which will be available on Friday, Nov. 18.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey is now available for Thanksgiving. Here’s how to get one.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Popeyes Louisiana Chicken wants to make a few changes to your Thanksgiving menu. Offering a “Cajun Fix” for any stressed-out Thanksgiving host, the fast-food New Orleans-style chicken chain is bringing back its Louisiana-style seasoned whole roasted turkey that is pre-cooked and only needs to be thawed, heated and served.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Becca C

10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the US

Alone during the holidays? You’re not the only one. More and more people are spending Christmas alone, and it can be a great way to recharge your batteries and enjoy some well-earned peace and quiet. But where are the best places to spend Christmas alone? Here are 10 of the best places in the United States to spend Christmas alone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Nov. 7, 2022

Pet ResQ Inc. will hold a Walk Thru Tricky Tray on Nov. 12 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Tenafly Elks in Tenafly. Patrons can buy tickets at the door for baskets; a $20 donation includes five chances for lower-tier items and one door prize entry. Single basket tickets will also be available for purchase to win one or more of 100 baskets. A cash bar will also be available. All proceeds benefit the all-volunteer foster-based rescue group.
PIX11

Here’s when NYC’s next sunset after 6 p.m. will be

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the change of the clock, many New Yorkers headed home from work on Monday in the dark. There are weeks and weeks of that ahead. New York last saw a sunset after 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will continue getting earlier and earlier until the earliest ones […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Owners of company providing services to NYC migrants are major supporters of governors who bused them north

Rows of cots inside the encampment on Randall's Island where SLSCO is under contract to provide services to asylum seekers. According to campaign finance records, the family that owns and operates SLSCO, a Galveston-based company hired by the city to provide services to asylum seekers at emergency response centers, has given generously to governors in Texas and Florida. The Council's immigration committee chair is calling on the city to “ditch” the company. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Applying to high school in NYC? Get more info at these virtual sessions.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City is offering virtual information sessions to all families with eighth-graders applying to high school for fall 2023. At each event, the city Department of Education (DOE) will cover how to build a balanced high school application, how offers are made, and how applicants will be evaluated for audition programs, including LaGuardia High School, and for screened programs this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

