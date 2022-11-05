Read full article on original website
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
More merchants slapping customers with fees for using credit cards
NEW YORK -- More and more merchants are dinging shoppers with fees for using credit cards, and many of them are doing it in a way that breaks the law. Monday, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan met with a Long Islander who is advocating for change. Joyce Kane of Oceanside now checks her receipts with the eye of a tiger. She's fighting credit card surcharges, illegal add-ons without notification. Gasoline stations show the discrepancy. Stores are required to also. "Bakery, you could go to a deli, my dry cleaners, restaurants," said Kane. Kane has recovered more than $100 by making dozens of calls to her bank...
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, closed on Friday in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Veterans Day, which falls on Friday, honors the end of World War I and pays tribute to military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Across the nation, there will be parades to honor all U.S. veterans. The NYC Veterans Day Parade will see over 20,000 marchers on Fifth Avenue.
Tickets Are Available To This Dazzling Winter Wonderland In Midtown
Dubbed the Miracle NYC, this festive adventure will have illuminated displays and holiday activities for kids, adults and families. Tickets are now on sale to one of the most vibrant holiday experiences located at 234 W 42nd St., in Midtown Manhattan which opens on Nov. 14. This alluring holiday adventure will light up Times Square more than it already is. Explore a mesmerizing winter wonderland through hundreds of lighting displays, as the event will boast more than five million dazzling lights on display. And it’s not just about lights! There are many activities, plus arts and crafts to take part in. Guests can bake, decorate (and enjoy!) cookies with Chip the Elf and create their own ornament. Kids can also relax with a special storytime with Mrs. Claus. There is even an opportunity to visit the North Pole Post Officewhere they can write and mail their very own letter to Santa Clause himself! There’s much to explore, memories to be made and Instagrammable moments to be had! Many photo ops will take place as you venture through an enchanting winter forest. See swirling indoor snow inside a life-sized snow globe!
Is it cheaper to enjoy your Thanksgiving meal at a restaurant this year?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For most families, it’s the ultimate holiday faux-pas. Opting to dine out on Thanksgiving is equivalent to overcooking the turkey or pouring gravy right out of the can. After all, it’s impossible to kick off your shoes and unbutton your pants in a restaurant. And Aunt Maryann’s broccoli rice casserole isn’t served at most eateries.
Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts on Election Day. Here’s how to get yours.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Krispy Kreme is encouraging voter participation during the midterm elections, offering guests one free glazed doughnut on their way to or from the polls this Election Day. “A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote. We’re happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by...
Krispy Kreme launches a new Thanksgiving-themed line of mini pie doughnuts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Krispy Kreme, the fan-favorite doughnut shop that has been luring thousands of customers weekly to its new Staten Island drive-thru location since its grand opening in September, is giving guests reason to circle back for Thanksgiving. The chain recently introduced a line-up of mini pie doughnuts for the holiday that are intended to inspire a new dessert tradition.
bestofnj.com
The Craftin Diva Offers Personalized Gifts Made in NJ
Shopping for the right gift can be tough. Thankfully, there’s a family-owned local business that can help. The Craftin Diva is based out of Bergen County, and specializes in handcrafted, personalized soy candles. The business also sells drinkware, home decor, personalized gifts and apparel, and event favors. Their signature...
This handheld steamer is being recalled due to burn hazard, according to CPSC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Approximately 518,500 garment steamers sold by Black+Decker are being recalled because they pose a burn hazard, according to a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The Black+Decker Model HGS011 Easy Garment Steamer with date codes 102ZJ through 210ZJ located on the plug...
Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Market
The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Sussex County, you might just want to visit.
How to score MTA’s limited edition Dolly Parton MetroCard
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re among the New York City transit enthusiasts who collect limited edition MetroCards, there’s a new one now available. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the MTA released 50,000 limited edition MetroCards honoring the upcoming release of renowned singer-songwriter Dolly Parton’s album, “Dolly Parton - Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection,” which will be available on Friday, Nov. 18.
Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey is now available for Thanksgiving. Here’s how to get one.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Popeyes Louisiana Chicken wants to make a few changes to your Thanksgiving menu. Offering a “Cajun Fix” for any stressed-out Thanksgiving host, the fast-food New Orleans-style chicken chain is bringing back its Louisiana-style seasoned whole roasted turkey that is pre-cooked and only needs to be thawed, heated and served.
10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the US
Alone during the holidays? You’re not the only one. More and more people are spending Christmas alone, and it can be a great way to recharge your batteries and enjoy some well-earned peace and quiet. But where are the best places to spend Christmas alone? Here are 10 of the best places in the United States to spend Christmas alone.
N.J. pets in need: Nov. 7, 2022
Pet ResQ Inc. will hold a Walk Thru Tricky Tray on Nov. 12 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Tenafly Elks in Tenafly. Patrons can buy tickets at the door for baskets; a $20 donation includes five chances for lower-tier items and one door prize entry. Single basket tickets will also be available for purchase to win one or more of 100 baskets. A cash bar will also be available. All proceeds benefit the all-volunteer foster-based rescue group.
4 cars stolen from same Staten Island block in 24 hours; 7 across borough
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As car thefts continue to rise this year in the borough, seven were stolen in the past 24 hours — with four thefts occurring on one Westerleigh street, according to police. While law-enforcement officials on Staten Island continue to remind residents to take their...
Whatever happened to accessible voting? (letter to the editor)
When I first bought my house on Curtis Place back in 1981, I voted at Curtis High School, a half-block away. Several years later, the Board of Elections changed my polling site to PS 31 on Layton Avenue, not walking distance from my house. Several years later, my polling site...
Like Chick-fil-A sauce? Get ready for these salad dressings to hit supermarket shelves.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Chick-fil-A started bottling their sauces and stocking them on supermarket shelves in 2020, devotees of the fast-food chain rejoiced at the notion. Smoky, tangy honey-mustard in a 16-ounce squeeze bottle? Yes please. The national distribution was so popular, it earned the brand some $38...
Here’s when NYC’s next sunset after 6 p.m. will be
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the change of the clock, many New Yorkers headed home from work on Monday in the dark. There are weeks and weeks of that ahead. New York last saw a sunset after 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will continue getting earlier and earlier until the earliest ones […]
Owners of company providing services to NYC migrants are major supporters of governors who bused them north
Rows of cots inside the encampment on Randall's Island where SLSCO is under contract to provide services to asylum seekers. According to campaign finance records, the family that owns and operates SLSCO, a Galveston-based company hired by the city to provide services to asylum seekers at emergency response centers, has given generously to governors in Texas and Florida. The Council's immigration committee chair is calling on the city to “ditch” the company. [ more › ]
Applying to high school in NYC? Get more info at these virtual sessions.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City is offering virtual information sessions to all families with eighth-graders applying to high school for fall 2023. At each event, the city Department of Education (DOE) will cover how to build a balanced high school application, how offers are made, and how applicants will be evaluated for audition programs, including LaGuardia High School, and for screened programs this year.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Forecaster details latest on track, timing of impacts to NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to unleash heavy rain and wind on the northern Bahamas Wednesday before strengthening to a hurricane and thrashing the east coast of Florida beginning later Wednesday night. The storm is then forecasted to turn up the East Coast and make...
