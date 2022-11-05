Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
UD opens men's hoops season with win over WilmU
Delaware began it's 2022-23 men's basketball season with an easy 78-54 win over Wilmington University in Newark. Jyare Davis scored 20 points, including 16 in the first half. Jameer Nelson added 18 points. The Blue Hens used a 21-2 run in the first half to lead 34-19 at the break....
PhillyBite
Delaware's Best Burgers Are at The Charcoal Pit
- In Wilmington, Delaware, the charcoal pit serves some of the state's best burgers. The atmosphere is reminiscent of a 1950s diner, with jukeboxes positioned at each table, and classic charbroiled burgers, fries, and shakes. The Charcoal Pit Serves Some Of The State's Best Burgers. For over 50 years, Delaware's...
delawarepublic.org
Early voting wraps up in Delaware with one county outpacing the rest
Early voting is completed in Delaware, and the state Department of Elections is pleased with the numbers. The final numbers are not in yet, with some ballots still being scanned as of early Monday afternoon, but one county was head-and-shoulders above the rest. "Based on the numbers we do have...
WDEL 1150AM
Davis claims victory, marking 2nd term as state treasurer
Incumbent Colleen Davis declared victory Tuesday night, securing her second term as state treasurer. Davis beat Republican challenger Greg Coverdale with nearly 54% of the vote, according to the Delaware Department of Elections website. "From the bottom of my heart, it took a village to get it done," said Davis...
Middletown, November 07 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WDEL 1150AM
Blunt Rochester wins reelection bid to Delaware's US House seat
Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester has won her reelection bid to Delaware's lone congressional seat. Blunt Rochester, a former state labor secretary, defeated failed perennial candidate Republican Lee Murphy in the only federal race on Delaware's ballot Tuesday, securing her fourth term in the U.S. House. She was first elected in 2016 and became the first woman and first African American to represent Delaware in Congress.
delawarepublic.org
Number of transitional beds for Delaware youth leaving foster care more than doubled during pandemic
The only designated transitional housing provider for Delaware youth leaving foster care has more than doubled its available bed space, but demand remains high. The Elizabeth Murphey School in Dover recently added an eleventh bed — a small number when compared to the more than 500 Delaware children in foster care, but a substantial increase from the four beds available before the pandemic. School Director Michael Kopp says a surge in demand for transitional housing during the pandemic was in part an unintended consequence of the eviction moratorium.
WDEL 1150AM
York declares victory in auditor's race
Political newcomer Lydia York is declaring victory in the auditor of accounts race. York beat Republican Janice Lorrah for the elected position after garnering 54% of the vote, according to the Delaware Department of Elections website. "Taxpayers deserve to know how their taxpayer dollars are being spent," York said speaking...
the University of Delaware
Delaware First: Giving is a family affair
With the Reynolds, philanthropy is all in the family. BethAnne and David Reynolds, parents of class of 2020 alumna Rachel Reynolds, share a vision to help future generations of University of Delaware students. Together, the three of them established the Mind, Brain and Behavior Summer Fellowship Fund in the Department of Psychology and Brain Sciences. The family celebrated the fund’s first award recipient this year and is hoping to inspire others to contribute.
wilmtoday.com
Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE
If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
delawaretoday.com
Omy Serves Mouthwatering BBQ and Traditional Filipino Dishes
Omy Smoked BBQ serves classic American BBQ along with authentic Filipino dishes at the Concord Mall in Wilmington. Concord Mall shoppers may have noticed a woodsy, mouthwatering aroma wafting across the parking lot. The culprit is a colossal cast-iron smoker, which sits next to a stack of cherry wood and a grill near a front entrance.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?
- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
WDEL 1150AM
Newark approves budget based on property tax, parking rate increases
Newark residents will face a 5% property tax increase and visitors will pay nearly double to park after City Council approved a $111.5 million dollar operating budget Monday night. The budget is a 12% increase over 2022, and will see cost increases in several areas for Newark residents. The city...
WBOC
Vehicle, Occupied Home Struck by Gunfire in Dover
DOVER, Del. - Authorities are investigating a shooting that damaged a vehicle and an occupied home in Dover. Delaware State Police said that on Sunday morning, troopers responded to a home in the Capitol Park neighborhood regarding a late-reported shooting. Troopers learned that a vehicle and home had been damaged by gunfire at around 5:40 p.m. the evening before. The home was occupied by a 46-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man, and a 15-year-old juvenile at the time of the incident. No one in the home or the surrounding area was injured, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
WBOC
Man Injured in Dover Area Road Rage Shooting
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police say a man was shot and injured following a road rage incident that occurred late Tuesday morning near Dover. Shortly before 12 p.m., troopers began investigating a shooting that occurred on Seven Hickories Road in the area of Brenford Road. Investigators learned that the 34-year-old victim had been struck by gunfire while he was seated in his vehicle after an alleged road rage incident. The victim was transported by an acquaintance to an area hospital, where he is receiving treatment for his wounds. There were no other reported injuries.
2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized
Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
Philadelphia shooting: At least 9 injured on crowded street
PHILADELPHIA — At least nine people were injured when shooters emerged from a vehicle and fired into a crowd on a Philadelphia street Saturday night, authorities said. According to First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford, at least 40 shots were fired during the incident, which happened at 10:42 p.m. in the Kensington neighborhood of the city, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
WDEL 1150AM
Entrance confusion at Wilmington polling location
Multiple callers to the WDEL Newsroom reported that the Pulaski School at 1300 Cedar Street, failed to open on time for voting on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. One voter said they lined up at 6:45 a.m. for the 7 a.m. start, but as of 7:30 a.m. the building was still closed.
9 people shot outside bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section; multiple gunmen sought
Police say the gunmen exited a black-colored vehicle that was parked in the middle of the block and fired about 40 shots.
WGMD Radio
DSP Investigate Shooting in Dover’s Capitol Park Neighborhood
A shooting in the Capitol Park neighborhood in Dover left damage to a vehicle and a home. Delaware State Police say the shooting incident occurred just after 5:30 Sunday evening – when residents were at home. No one in the home or the area was injured and police say the motive behind the shooting is unclear. Police have no suspect information and ask anyone who witnessed this incident to contact Detective J. Sydnor at 302-698-8540 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
