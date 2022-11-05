ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Aaron Carter’s life in photos

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

Singer and actor Aaron Carter has died at age 34. He was found dead at his home in Southern California, according to TMZ and other celebrity news outlets

The singer and teenage heartthrob burst onto the scene first as the younger brother of Backstreet Boys frontman Nick Carter, but the plucky preteen carved out his own successful recording career in the late ’90s and early 2000s before substance abuse and mental health problems derailed a promising career.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wEdJI_0j0BB5rr00
    Aaron Carter, recipient of the award for “Favorite Rising Star,” poses for photographers at Nickelodeon’s 14th Annual Kid’s Choice Awards April 21, 2001 in Santa Monica, CA. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Liaison)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agmiZ_0j0BB5rr00
    Backstreet Boy Nick Carter puts a pie in the face of brother, and award winner for Favorite Rising Star, Aaron Carter at the Nickelodeon’s 14th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards at Barker Hanger in Los Angeles, CA., Saturday, April 21, 2001.(photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00aAml_0j0BB5rr00
    Lil’ Bow Wow and Aaron Carter outside of the MGM Grand in Las Vegas after the 2000 Billboard Music Awards. December 5, 2000 (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cmuoa_0j0BB5rr00
    Actress Hilary Duff hugs singer Aaron Carter as they attend the premiere of “The Lizzie McGuire Movie” on April 26, 2003, in Hollywood, California. (Lucy Nicholson/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GoBeb_0j0BB5rr00
    Nick Carter and Aaron Carter speak during the 2006 Summer Television Critics Association press tour for the E Entertainment Network at the Ritz Carlton Hotel on July 11, 2006 in Pasadena, California. (Photo Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images).
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDXfY_0j0BB5rr00
    Aaron Carter and Nick Carter attend the Celebrity Locker Room “An All Star Night At The Manion” at the Playboy Mansion on July 11, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKlag_0j0BB5rr00
    Singer Aaron Carter performs at the Jan. 19, 2012, in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkKNg_0j0BB5rr00
    Aaron Carter attends 102.7 KIIS FM’s 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jXC4Y_0j0BB5rr00
    FILE – Singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of “Saints & Strangers” at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif., Nov. 9, 2015. Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at his home in Southern California. He was 34. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqkdL_0j0BB5rr00
    Aaron Carter performs at TuneIn and Heard Well Radio’s Launch Party at TuneIn Studios on April 28, 2017 in Venice, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for TuneIn)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mgQlI_0j0BB5rr00
    Jane Carter and Aaron Carter attend WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the “Marriage Boot Camp” reality stars franchise and the premiere of “Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition” at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv )

A regular victim of the tabloids, he had several high-profile relationships with fellow teen stars Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff.

Singer Aaron Carter dies at 34

Aaron, along with Nick, his mother and his other siblings, briefly starred in a reality TV show program called “House of Carters.” The show lasted one season on the E! network.

He appeared on a season of “Dancing With the Stars” on ABC, and starred in Broadway and off-Broadway productions in the early stages of his career.

In recent years, despite battles with addiction and a diagnosis of multiple personality disorder and depression, he reinvented himself as a rapper, releasing the studio album “Love” in 2018.

Aaron Carter leaves behind a son, Prince.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 4

Related
KTLA

These are the trendiest baby names going into 2023

As you get older, you may notice that you’re encountering people with names you’ve never heard — or ones you haven’t heard in a while. That’s because, as with fashion and music, names also change with trends over time. Baby naming database and resource site...
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
Page Six

Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death

Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’

Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.
Life and Style Weekly

Late Rapper Aaron Carter Is Survived by 1 Son With Ex Melanie Martin: Meet His Son Prince

Late singer, rapper and actor Aaron Carter is survived by son Prince, whom he shared with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin. The “I’m All About You” artist was found dead at the age of 34 in November 2022, his manager confirmed to In Touch. Carter was found deceased in his Lancaster, California, home after the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a person drowning in a bathtub, according to TMZ.
LANCASTER, CA
HollywoodLife

​Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary

Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
RadarOnline

'She Locked The Front Door:' Aaron Carter's House Sitter Accused Of Refusing To Let Medically-Trained Couple Inside After He Was Found Unresponsive

Aaron Carter's house sitter is being accused of refusing to let a medically-trained couple inside of his home, RadarOnline.com has learned, fueling speculation that he could have been saved if tended to in those final moments. Neighbors Anthony and Amanda Chavel rushed over to Carter's residence after they heard a 911 call on a police scanner, bringing a defibrillator in tow.They had hopes of resuscitating the former child star, but a woman, who police described as a house sitter, would not let them inside, despite their emotional pleas. She also allegedly only opened the door a crack when police were...
OK! Magazine

Nick Carter Breaks Silence On His Brother Aaron's Untimely Death: 'My Heart Has Been Broken'

Nick Carter revealed he is utterly heartbroken by his little brother Aaron's shocking passing in a touching tribute the Backstreet Boys alum shared one day after the late pop star was found dead in his bathtub. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," Nick captioned a series of sweet snapshots of himself and his sibling in their younger years.AARON CARTER LISTED LANCASTER HOME FOR SALE WITH HOPES TO START 'NEW CHAPTER' WEEKS BEFORE HIS DEATH"I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to...
LANCASTER, CA
Parade

Coolio’s Son Reveals Cause of Death

"Gangsta's Paradise" rapper Coolio died late last month at a friend's home in Los Angeles. He was 59. At the time, a cause of death was not announced, but in an interview with The US Sun earlier this week, the Grammy winner's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, spoke about his father's passing, which tragically occurred on Ivey's 33rd birthday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

86K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy