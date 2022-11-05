Aaron Carter’s life in photos

Singer and actor Aaron Carter has died at age 34. He was found dead at his home in Southern California, according to TMZ and other celebrity news outlets
The singer and teenage heartthrob burst onto the scene first as the younger brother of Backstreet Boys frontman Nick Carter, but the plucky preteen carved out his own successful recording career in the late ’90s and early 2000s before substance abuse and mental health problems derailed a promising career.
A regular victim of the tabloids, he had several high-profile relationships with fellow teen stars Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff.
A prominent Twitch streamer and adult film star said she broke her back in several places over the weekend after she jumped into a foam pit during a streaming convention at the San Diego Convention Center. Adriana Chechik, who has more than 3.8 million followers on Instagram and over 800,000 followers on Twitch, was one […]
Veteran Hollywood actress and political activist Susan Sarandon took to Twitter Monday to share a TikTok video showing a stretch of Oakland lined with homeless encampments and trash. The video, which Sarandon reposted from an account belonging to homelessness activist, Thomas Wolf, is shot from what appears to be a car driving along streets lined […]
As you get older, you may notice that you’re encountering people with names you’ve never heard — or ones you haven’t heard in a while. That’s because, as with fashion and music, names also change with trends over time. Baby naming database and resource site...
AARON Carter's death has shocked fans as it came hours after his final social media. The musician has died at age 34 on Saturday, The U.S. Sun confirmed. Aaron was tragically found deceased on Saturday at his house in Lancaster, California. The singer, rapper, and actor's body was found "unresponsive...
Melanie Martin is still processing the death of Aaron Carter. The model, who shares 11-month-old son Prince with the late musician, shared her thoughts on the tragedy just hours after the news broke of Aaron's passing. "We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality," Melanie said in...
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate.
According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail.
Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.”
He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.”
Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.
Late singer, rapper and actor Aaron Carter is survived by son Prince, whom he shared with ex-fiancée Melanie Martin. The “I’m All About You” artist was found dead at the age of 34 in November 2022, his manager confirmed to In Touch. Carter was found deceased in his Lancaster, California, home after the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a person drowning in a bathtub, according to TMZ.
Brad Pitt is maintaining his innocence after his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, alleged that he was abusive toward her and their children during a September 2016 flight from France to California. “Brad is sick to his stomach that he’s been accused of this. He maintains [that] it’s lies and that Angelina...
Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
Aaron Carter's house sitter is being accused of refusing to let a medically-trained couple inside of his home, RadarOnline.com has learned, fueling speculation that he could have been saved if tended to in those final moments. Neighbors Anthony and Amanda Chavel rushed over to Carter's residence after they heard a 911 call on a police scanner, bringing a defibrillator in tow.They had hopes of resuscitating the former child star, but a woman, who police described as a house sitter, would not let them inside, despite their emotional pleas. She also allegedly only opened the door a crack when police were...
Nick Carter revealed he is utterly heartbroken by his little brother Aaron's shocking passing in a touching tribute the Backstreet Boys alum shared one day after the late pop star was found dead in his bathtub. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded," Nick captioned a series of sweet snapshots of himself and his sibling in their younger years.AARON CARTER LISTED LANCASTER HOME FOR SALE WITH HOPES TO START 'NEW CHAPTER' WEEKS BEFORE HIS DEATH"I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to...
"Gangsta's Paradise" rapper Coolio died late last month at a friend's home in Los Angeles. He was 59. At the time, a cause of death was not announced, but in an interview with The US Sun earlier this week, the Grammy winner's oldest son, Artis Ivey III, spoke about his father's passing, which tragically occurred on Ivey's 33rd birthday.
Watch: Nick Cannon Poses for Maternity Shoot With Alyssa Scott. We're going to need a big lens for this big family announcement. Less than two weeks after revealing her pregnancy, Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm she was expecting her second child with Nick Cannon after sharing photos of their maternity photo shoot.
Comments / 4