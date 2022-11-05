Read full article on original website
Jeff Green (finger) probable for Nuggets on Monday
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Green is dealing with a left finger sprain. As a result, the team has placed him on the injury report. However, he's not expected to miss time, hence the probable tag. Assume he'll get the green light in 24 hours.
Pistons' Alec Burks (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Burks is nearing his season debut but is listed as doubtful and not expected to play against Boston on Wednesday. The Kings have a win probability of 10.6% against Boston on Wednesday, according to numberFire's...
Atlanta's Trae Young (shin) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Utah Jazz. After sitting out on Monday with a right shin injury, Young's availability is current in limbo. Expect Aaron Holiday to see a boost in minutes if Young is not available against a Jazz team allowing a 109.3 defensive rating.
Lakers list Anthony Davis (back) as probable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is probable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis is likely to play against his intrastate rivals after he was listed as probable with back soreness. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 44.0 FanDuel points.
Darius Garland (knee) starting for Cavaliers Sunday; Isaac Okoro back to bench
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Garland has been dealing with a sprained left knee. After missing time due to it, the team has given him the green light to take the court. He'll also immediately start, sending Isaac Okoro back to a bench role.
Anfernee Simons (foot) probable for Portland's Wednesday matchup
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (foot) is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After Simons was able to play 31 minutes with recent foot inflammation, Portland's guard is probable to suit up on Wednesday. In a matchup against a Charlotte team allowing a 110.8 defensive rating, numberFire's models project Simons to score 31.0 FanDuel points.
Cam Payne (foot) questionable Monday for Phoenix
Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Payne continues to deal with left foot soreness. However, there's a chance he gets the green light to return on Monday. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Luke Kornet (personal) out Monday for Boston
Boston Celtics forward Luke Kornet will not play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kornet is listed as out due to personal reasons. It's unclear when he'll be back, but at the very least, he'll miss Monday's contest. In 6 games this season, Kornet is avearging 2.3...
Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (knee) doubtful on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Bagley is listed as doubtful and not expected to make his season debut on Wednesday. That said, his upgrade from out to doubtful indicates that he may be nearing a return, possibly in mid to late November.
Utah's Jarred Vanderbilt (groin) questionable for Wednesday's game against Atlanta
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Vanderbilt's status is currently in the air after Utah's big man missed two games with a groin injury. In a matchup against a Hawks' team ranked 14th in defensive rating, Malik Beasley could see more minutes if Vanderbilt remains inactive.
Frank Ntilikina (ankle) upgraded to questionable for Dallas Monday night
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Brookly Nets. Ntilikina has missed all season to this point due to right ankle effusion. However, the team has upgraded his status to questionable for Monday night's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 9:45 p.m. tipoff.
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
Pelicans' Garrett Temple (personal) out again on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Garrett Temple (personal) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Temple will remain sidelined for personal reasons for Wednesday's clash with the Bulls. His next chance to play will come against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Temple is averaging 3.0 points,...
Reggie Jackson (knee) starting for Clippers Monday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson will start Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jackson was listed questionable due to a left patella contusion. Despite the ailment, the team's medical staff have given him the green light to take the court. He'll also keep his spot as the starting point guard.
Patrick Beverley (illness) available for Lakers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Beverley has been removed from the injury report for Wednesday's clash with the Clippers. Our models expect Beverley to play 29.0 minutes against Los Angeles. Beverley's Wednesday projection includes 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds,...
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) cleared for Hornets Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week.
Mavericks' Christian Wood (knee) ruled out on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Wood will sit out on Wednesday night after suffering a recent knee sprain. Expect Maxi Kleber to play more minutes versus an Orlando team ranked 25th in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
Jerami Grant (ankle) downgraded to questionable for Portland on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Grant has been downgraded from probable to questionable for Wednesday's clash with Charlotte. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.5 minutes against the Hornets. Grant's Wednesday projection includes 17.2 points,...
Hornets' Cody Martin (quad) doubtful on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin (quad) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Martin continues to deal with a quad injury and is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's clash with Portland. If he is upgraded to available, our models expect him to play 21.4 minutes against the Trail Blazers.
Romeo Langford (toe) not listed on Spurs' Wednesday injury report
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford (toe) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a three-game absence with toe soreness, Langford is on track to return on Wednesday night. In a matchup against a Memphis unit playing with a 100.5 pace, expect Langford to play a second unit role.
