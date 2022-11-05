Library update: November is International Games Month with participation from libraries all over the world

Read full article on original website
Fraser Center of the Creative Arts moves closer to completion
Fraser Valley Arts, a nonprofit created in 2021 to fund, build and operate an arts center in Fraser, announced Tuesday that it has reached a $100,000 milestone in fundraising and commitments. Funds have come from two major sources: Plein Air @ Altitude and the Founder’s Circle. Plein Air @...
Letter to the editor: The working class gives us character and culture, so vote yes on 6A
I’m writing to support the Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership and ballot measure 6A. This ballot measure will give reliable funding for the partnership to provide housing opportunities in Granby, Fraser, Winter Park and unincorporated Grand County. The partnership is following a tried and true model established by housing...
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Oct. 30 to Nov. 5
Real estate transactions totaled $32,224,876 across 41 sales for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5. 4,399-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.099 acres of land. Seller: PMWP Development Company. Buyer: 120H-327 Northwoods LLC. Price: $2,528,214. 465 Lower Ranch View Road, Granby. 5,870-square-foot, six-bedroom, seven-bath, single-family residence on 0.36...
The last of our political letters to the editor
The Grand County community sent in plenty of letters to the editor this election season, and while we got the vast majority in the print paper and online as fast as we could, we are not perfect. With Election Day upon us, here’s a list of our most recent political letters that were run in print but not online yet. Thanks for sharing your opinion on Grand County’s various candidates and ballot issues.
Four uncontested candidates win Grand County seats while write-in candidate wins another
The races for Grand County’s assessor, sheriff, surveyor and coroner went uncontested this year, so the sole candidates experienced a less-stressful election night than others on the ballot. The race for treasurer had no candidates, meaning all votes came as write-ins. Marcy Wheatley has been working as the county’s...
Letter to the editor: Loberg is the only safe choice for clerk and recorder
The October 2022 Grand County candidate forums provided critical last-minute information for local voters who have not returned their ballots. Jolene Linke was the only candidate from either party who questioned the integrity of the 2020 election outside Grand County. She is the only candidate for county office who denies that Donald Trump lost the last election. In addition, Linke advocates replacing Dominion Systems, Grand County’s current election software provider. The election issues Linke raises have already been considered in 61 unsuccessful lawsuits around the country.
Live Grand County election results 2022
5:04 a.m. The county’s final update of the night left some county races very close. The numbers have been updated on this page, and this will be the last post from us tonight. 2:49 a.m. The New York Times has called the State Senate District 8, State Representative District...
McCluskie wins Colorado House of Representatives District 13 seat
Democrat Julie McCluskie has won re-election to represent Grand County and the rest of District 13 at the Colorado House of Representatives, according to preliminary results as of 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. McCluskie defeated Republican challenger David Buckley, a heavy equipment operator for Grand County Road and Bridge Department and small...
Letter: 6A is a zero imagination attempt to placate the masses
While the proponents of 6A have the best of intentions, the simple fact of the matter is they are hoping the result will improve local workforce housing. There’s no question housing needs solved. But while the yes votes say “we have to do something,” they fail to understand “we have to do something smart,” is the no vote.
County clerk reports votes cast by 53% of county’s registered voters as of Tuesday morning
Plenty of votes have already been cast before Election Day in Grand County, according to Grand County clerk and recorder Sara Rosene. This year’s midterm election has already drawn at least 5,973 votes in Grand County, Rosene wrote in an email. The county received those votes in the mail or at drop box locations and saw about 100 more in-person voters by 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Letter to the editor: Country Ace Hardware owner supports 6A
Did you see the signs for support of 6A in front of Country Ace Hardware? This is new for us. We have never publicly supported anything of a political nature in the past. Times have changed. Prop 6A is critical to the future of our county, to my business and most importantly to my team. We must do something as a county now.
Developers of Grand Cliffs Estates hold open house for Kremmling residents
The town of Kremmling hosted an open house on Wednesday, Nov. 3, for community members to learn more about Grand Cliffs Estates, a new housing development planned for the acreage between the West Grand middle and elementary school buildings and Muddy Creek Cabins. The project will include a mix of affordable duplexes and single-family homes. Homes prices are projected to start at $350,000 and up, depending on the cost of construction.
