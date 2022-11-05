Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
‘Dough’ Trailer Unites Two Women Against Dangerous Criminals in Swedish Dark Comedy Series [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present the trailer for Dough, a Swedish thriller-comedy series coming to Topic this month. The series follows two women who develop a friendship, unaware they are connected by a high-risk robbery. The trailer introduces us to two women on the brink of a breakdown. First, we have...
Collider
'What Remains' Trailer Reveals Anne Heche's Final Film Performance [Exclusive]
Gravitas Ventures shared today with Collider an exclusive trailer for their upcoming thriller film What Remains. The story centers around a complex – to say the least – relationship between a pastor and his wife’s murderer. The movie stars Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Kellan Lutz (Twilight Saga), and marks the late Anne Heche’s final film performance. The studio also revealed the movie’s premiere date, and we can now tell you that you will be able to watch What Remains in cinemas or on Digital on December 2.
Collider
Orlando Bloom & Cara Delevigne Face New Threats in 'Carnival Row' Season 2 Trailer
Even though Prime Video series Carnival Row wrapped filming it's Season 2 a long time ago, fans of the series have had to wait more than a year to check out how the story continues – and they’ll have to wait a little more. Today, Prime Video finally revealed the release date for the next batch of episodes: They are coming in early 2023. The bad news is, the streamer has also officially confirmed that the next season of the fantasy series will be it's last.
Collider
'Inside Man' Feeds Into a Concerning Trend on TV
With the recent streaming release of BBC One's Inside Man from creator Steven Moffat — which is currently trending in the Top 10 on Netflix, the romanticization of terrible human beings and their gruesome crimes is gaining more and more traction among audiences. In the spirit of Hannibal Lecter, and coming off the heels of another Netflix hit, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — which was just renewed for two more installments by the streamer, Inside Man is the latest offering in what is becoming almost its own subgenre, one that is capitalizing on our insatiable appetite for taking the lowest form of humanity and presenting them wrapped up in a nice, neat bow for our viewing consumption.
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
Many allied soldiers who were captured during Second World II suffered brutal torture and execution at the hands of the Japanese. One of the most harrowing tales reported was the gruesome Chichijima incident that took place on the tiny island of Chichijima located around 600 miles from Japan.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Producer Explains Storm's Absence in Wakanda
Fans are eagerly waiting to see X-Men in the MCU, while the studio has started leaving trails of mutants already existing in the MCU with Ms. Marvel, Professor Charles Xavier appearing on Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness, and the announcement of animated X-Men 97 features. The biggest leap...
Collider
'It' Prequel Series 'Welcome to Derry' Lands Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane as Showrunners
Last March, audiences were shocked and intrigued to learn that HBO Max was developing a prequel series for It, Stephen King’s iconic 1986 horror novel, titled Welcome to Derry. Now, Variety is reporting that the series has found its showrunners in the duo of Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane. The series is reported to be set in the same continuity as It: Chapter One and It: Chapter Two, released in 2017 and 2019 respectively.
Collider
‘The White Lotus' Season 2 Shines a Harsh Spotlight on Our Investment in Fantasy
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Only two episodes into its second season, HBO’s The White Lotus continues its reign as one of the sharpest social commentaries on television. Well-known for its critique of rich culture and the privileges that come with wealth, The White Lotus also masterfully extends its social commentary beyond just mocking the elite.
Archeologists Believe They May Have Finally Found the Lost Tomb of Cleopatra
A tunnel found under Egypt’s Taposiris Magna Temple could lead to the long lost tomb of Cleopatra, it’s hoped. The carved rock tunnel—described as a “geometric miracle”—was found at the shrine near Alexandria, which was once the nation’s capital. Archaeologist Kathleen Martinez of the University of San Domingo has long believed that Cleopatra, the last pharaoh, could be buried below the temple, adding that finding her remains would be “the most important discovery of the 21st century.” “If there’s a one percent chance that the last queen of Egypt could be buried there, it is my duty to search for her,” Martinez previously said. “This is the first time that any archeologist has found tunnels, passages underground [and] inside the enclosure walls of the temple, so we have changed forever what they know about the architecture.”Read it at Daily Mail
17 "The Crown" Side-By-Sides That Show The Season 5 Cast Vs. The Real People
Elizabeth Debicki is the perfect Princess Diana in The Crown Season 5.
Collider
New 'Halo' Featurette Dissects Its Massive Action Setpieces [Exclusive]
While Paramount+'s Halo series was certainly divisive at launch, one thing that almost everyone agreed on about the adaptation was that the action featured was a highlight. With a massive budget and large-scale production, plenty of work was put in to assure that combat between the UNSC and Covenant forces felt like the games and let Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) and the Spartans shine. In anticipation of the series' first season releasing physically in 4K Ultra HD later this month, Collider can exclusively reveal a new featurette that takes fans behind the scenes of The Battle of Madrigal and goes over everything that went into creating one of the show's most vital action set pieces.
Collider
‘The Winchesters’: Meg Donnelly Says ‘Supernatural’ Faces May Appear in Season 1 Finale
When it comes to The CW’s Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, fans want to know one thing: when can we expect crossover characters to appear? Since the series was first announced to be in the works back in June 2021, longtime followers have been chomping at the bit to take in any and all information surrounding the arrival of characters from what’s been referred to by Jensen Ackles as “the mothership.” Both Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles have confirmed that if they’re given the opportunity to introduce characters or even familiar actors to the series they’re going to go for it. In fact, in late October we received the news that Richard Speight Jr. who played the archangel Gabriel aka Loki would be making an appearance in the series.
Collider
Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date
ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
Collider
Here's Every Single Confirmed Mutant in the MCU After 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe can be traced back to 2008 when the first Iron Man movie premiered. Over the following years, Marvel Comics' readers have watched some of the comic book company's most awe-inspiring characters grace the silver screen. Indeed, the likes of Marvel's gods and greatest heroes and villains have been brought to life; although much of their best material has been covered since Disney's acquisition, fans have noticed an absence of a key species from the source material - mutants. While it's safe to assume they've merely been in the background of the MCU, mutants were only just recently recognized through Disney+'s Ms. Marvel series. This opened the door for the larger narrative to incorporate those characters and teams from the Marvel lore into the MCU.
Collider
'The Batman,' 'Transformers' and 'Blade Runner 2049' Get New Movie Posters From Vice Press
Thought Bubble, the annual comics convention and art festival in North Yorkshire, England, gets underway this weekend, and with it comes some brand-new exclusive movie posters designed by artists from around the industry. This year, they're unveiling five new posters that put a different spin on the style of a pair of classic films and one new fan favorite. Available for purchase at various booths during this weekend's convention, the new posters include two pieces for The Transformers: The Movie by the artist Florey, two variants for Matt Reeves' The Batman by Sophie Bland, and a poster for Blade Runner 2049 by Matt Ferguson.
Collider
'Tales of the Jedi' Redefines the Importance of the Duel of the Fates Scene
Say what you will about The Phantom Menace, that movie is extremely important for Star Wars. Not only did it help define the tone of the Prequel Trilogy in the past, but it's also proving to be more and more important to the franchise's future, too. One scene, in particular, the climactic fight sequence that became known as Duel of the Fates - after the iconic John Williams track of the same name - proves to be the pivotal moment of the whole saga, and Tales of the Jedi, the most recent animated series developed by Dave Filoni, helps to further prove it to be so.
Collider
Seth Rogen Talks 'The Boys' Season 4 & 'Diabolical' Season 2 [Exclusive]
Eric Kripke’s ultra-bloody and bloody fantastic series The Boys is currently halfway through filming Season 4, and while very little is known about what will happen in the wake of Season 3, Collider’s own Steve Weintraub recently caught up with the series’ producer Seth Rogen to see what he could tease about the upcoming season, the Gen V spinoff, and what the status is on The Boys Presents: Diabolical.
Collider
From 'Ocean's 11' to 'Now You See Me': 10 Heist Films Where the Characters Scored Big
When factoring in the punishment, a lengthy prison sentence should be a strong deterrent for five-finger discounts. Every cinematic crook has a price tag tied to the level of risk they’re willing to ignore in heist films. In some cases, characters in caper films have been robbed for personal...
Collider
Zac Efron Shows off His Extreme Muscles the First Image From 'The Iron Claw'
A24 has unveiled the first look at their upcoming wrestling dramatic biopic The Iron Claw, about the legendary von Erich wrestling dynasty that ruled the sport from the 1950s until the 1990s. A24 took to Twitter to reveal the image, showcasing an enormous Zac Efron hitting a flying drop-kick on his opponent. Efron has clearly made serious efforts to get into convincing physical shape to take on the role of Kevin von Erich, the "Golden Warrior" of the family.
Comments / 0