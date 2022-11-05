Bettman says Mitchell Miller not eligible to play in NHL

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Saturday said defenseman Mitchell Miller is not currently eligible to play in the league.

Miller, a Sylvania native, signed a contract with the Boston Bruins on Friday. Miller signed an entry-level contract and is slated to begin the season with Boston's American Hockey League affiliate in Providence.

The 20-year-old continues to be embroiled in controversy over a bullying incident in which he was involved while in middle school.

Miller had been selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2020 NHL draft. However, the Coyotes then renounced their rights to him after the organization met criticism when the bullying incident that happened in 2016 came to light.

Miller and another youth were accused of bullying a Black classmate while they were in junior high.

Speaking with media members in Finland, Bettman said the league was not consulted by the Bruins before the organization signed Miller.

“He’s not coming into the NHL,” Bettman said. “He’s not eligible, at this point, to come into the NHL. I can’t tell you that he’ll ever be eligible to come into the NHL.”

Bettman added he has spoken to Bruins president Cam Neely since the signing was made.

“They were free to sign him to play somewhere else — that’s another league’s issue,” Bettman said. “But nobody should think, at this point, he is or may ever be NHL-eligible. And the Bruins understand that now.”

Miller has admitted to bullying a black classmate with disabilities while in middle school. Miller and another youth were accused of making Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, then 14, eat a lollipop after wiping it in a bathroom urinal.

In a statement on Friday, Mitchell said he had made a poor decision and acted immaturely.

“I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual,” he said. “Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago.”

However, the family of the bullied teenager said there has not been a reconciliation. Joni Meyer-Crothers, Isiah's mother, said Miller reached out to her son on social media last week. But she said Mitchell has not expressed true remorse.

“He reached out … to say he was sorry, and it had nothing to do with hockey,” Meyer-Crothers said.

The family said they are disappointed in the Bruins' decision to sign Miller.

“Especially when they call years and years of abuse 'a mistake,'” Meyer-Crothers said.

Neely said the organization had extensive discussions with Miller before signing him.

“[We] spent time with him over the last few weeks to better understand who he is as an individual and learn more about a significant mistake he made when he was in middle school,” Neely said in a statement. “During this evaluation period, Mitchell was accountable for his unacceptable behavior and demonstrated his commitment to work with multiple organizations and professionals to further his education and use his mistake as a teachable moment for others.”

Bettman was asked Saturday what it would take for Miller to receive NHL eligibility.

“We’re gonna have to clear him and his eligibility, and it’ll be based on all the information we get firsthand at the time,” Bettman said. “I would need to see a whole bunch of things and understand a lot more firsthand than I do now anecdotally.”

Mitchell is currently listed on the roster of the Providence Bruins.