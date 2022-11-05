Read full article on original website
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM. * WHAT...Temperatures of 35F or colder will result in frost. * WHERE...Sonoma Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains,. North Bay Valleys, East Bay Valleys and East Bay Hills, Santa. Clara Valley, Eastern Santa Clara Hills,...
California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away by floodwaters in a canal, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down...
Potent weather system dumps snow across California's Sierra
The second push of a large and potent weather system dumped snow across California's Sierra Nevada Range on Tuesday.
