ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM. * WHAT...Temperatures of 35F or colder will result in frost. * WHERE...Sonoma Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains,. North Bay Valleys, East Bay Valleys and East Bay Hills, Santa. Clara Valley, Eastern Santa Clara Hills,...
SFGate

California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away by floodwaters in a canal, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy