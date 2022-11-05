Read full article on original website
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Somerville School Committee, city councilors endorse millionaire tax ballot questionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Open dialogues: Conservatism at TuftsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
homenewshere.com
March 1 eyed for opening for new fire facility
WOBURN - The new 20,690-square-foot Woburn Fire Dept. headquarters and support building is proceeding off Main Street at the southern edges of Forest Park at a highly-visible location opposite Middlesex Canal Park. The process to build a new fire headquarters has at times been arduous with some specialized building equipment...
homenewshere.com
Town Meeting to decide fate of parcel at corner of Washington, Swanton streets
WINCHESTER - As Town Meeting kicks off this Thursday, members could debate two important articles next week dealing with the parcel of land at the corner of Washington and Swanton Street. While Town Meeting discussed, debated and voted on this piece of property in the past, even allowing the Select...
Tuscan Brand Restaurants Serve Free Italian Feast for Veterans and Their Families
Every year, Tuscan Kitchen opens their doors to Veterans and a guest to enjoy an Italian feast for Veterans day. It is their way of saying "Thank you for your service". Since 2010, Tuscan Brands has served over fifteen thousand Veterans. They are proud to continue the tradition this year and serve an estimated 4,000 Veterans.
The Former Goodwill Store in Derry, New Hampshire, Now Houses Two Businesses
Earlier this year, back on March 31, the Goodwill Store on Manchester Road in Derry, New Hampshire closed after about a decade of service. Until recently, the massive building, part of the Pinkerton Place complex, has remained vacant with no real indication of what would be done. After just over...
WCVB
1 person 'unaccounted for', 2 children hospitalized after house fire in Lynn
LYNN, Mass. — One person is unaccounted for after an early morning fire tore through a residence in Lynn, Massachusetts. Officials said the started at 4 a.m. in a building at 7 Circuit Ave. “Our first companies were on scene in under 2 minutes and encountered a very heavy...
4-week-old kitten will need home after being injured by truck tire
A four-week-old kitten found severely injured and stuck in the wheel of a Lawrence resident’s truck is on the road to recovery through the MSPCA-Angell. On Friday, Nov. 4 the kitten was rushed via an emergency escort to Bulger Veterinary Hospital in Lawrence, according to the MSPCA-Angell. Lawrence Animal...
homenewshere.com
Fatal motorcycle crash on Blue Sky Drive in Burlington
BURLINGTON – Chief Thomas P. Browne and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan report that their agencies are jointly investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on the Middlesex Turnpike Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, Nov. 6, at approximately 12:50 p.m., Burlington Police responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s & Elia’s (Week of November 6, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
valleypatriot.com
Lowell Housing Authority Creates Supportive Housing for Veterans By Preserving a Historic Home ~ KANE’S CORNER
Kane has Exciting Breaking News from Lowell Massachusetts! Executive Director Gary Wallace and Assistant Executive Director Adam Garvey of the Lowell Housing Authority report the LHA will Convert the Historic Hadley House, with an original construction date of 1822 to five supportive housing units for Veteran’s. Gary Wallace reports the Housing Authority started Operation Returning Veterans after The September 11 attacks, anticipating that returning veterans would be in need of housing assistance.
whdh.com
Crews respond to large apartment fire in Methuen
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames tore through a multi-family home in Methuen Monday evening. Fire crews responded to the scene on Hampshire Street, but said the building is a total loss. When responders arrived, the fire had completely enguylfed the building and even blew out a door on the first floor, hitting one of the firefighters.
WCVB
Crews battle fire at Kelly's Roast Beef in Revere
REVERE, Mass. — Crews battled a fire early Tuesday at Kelly's Roast Beef in Revere, Massachusetts. Firefighters were called at 2 a.m. to the popular restaurant at 410 Revere Beach Boulevard. It's not clear what sparked the fire. WCVB will have more information when it becomes available.
miltonscene.com
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton surpasses goal at largest fundraising gala in the hospital’s history
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton surpasses goal at largest fundraising gala in the hospital’s history. Dennis Burke, MD, awarded the Charles C. Winchester Award at annual event. Milton, Mass. – More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F....
homenewshere.com
City leaders pass off Woburn Village liquor petition to Beacon Hill delegates
WOBURN - Both the City Council and Mayor Scott Galvin recently endorsed a Home Rule Petition that asks the state for three more years to issue a bunch of Woburn Village alcohol licenses. According to records from City Clerk Lindsay Higgins’ office, the mayor added his signature to the petition...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 1, 2022: Angry Burger King Customer Calls Cops; Resident Requests Stop Sign Be Installed
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Tuesday, November 1, 2022:. A black 2014 Honda CRV was issued a speeding ticket on Woburn Street. (9:32am) A King St. resident requested a stop sign be installed in their neighborhood. (1:27pm) A Park Ave. resident complained...
hot969boston.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: 10 Winners, Including 2 $10,000 Winners At Sonny’s Mobil On The Run
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Sat, Nov 5, 2022 — $1,000 — $2,000,000 50X Cashword — Sonny’s Mobil On The Run. Fri, Nov 4, 2022 — $10,000 — 100X THE MONEY —...
valleypatriot.com
When Old Habits Don’t Die: An Issue of Stolen Valor for Teresa English?
There’s something about the habits of we military folk. The military teaches and trains us to be methodical from day one. Whether it’s to stand at attention a certain way, the way we should walk, to the way we fold our clothes. This writer still folds and hangs his clothes with near perfect alignment from his days in the military for better or worse. When we wear our clothes, we make sure we wear them a certain way, in particular, our “gig line.” It is the line of your button-down shirt and aligns with your belt-buckle, never off-set. However, never in my wildest would I imagine these habits would become a story in a Massachusetts State Representative race.
homenewshere.com
Tanners sweep away Reading in volleyball tourney
WOBURN — It is not easy beating a team three times in the same season, but the Woburn High girls volleyball team proved otherwise. The Tanners defeated Reading, 3-0, Friday night in the MIAA Division 2 Round of 32. The 10th seeded Tanners (16-5) swept the Lady Rockets (9-10)...
manchesterinklink.com
Invisible homelessness: Homeless youth in Manchester
One of the major – and ongoing – problems in our city is homelessness. We see homeless camps everywhere – we see them in the parks, (particularly Veterans Park, but also other downtown area parks such as Victory and Bronstein. I’ve even seen a couple of homeless individuals setting up camp at Lafayette Park, next to CMC here on the West Side), we see homeless camps along the river, in the woods near residential areas, and in the business district along Elm Street (mostly at night and in the early morning). I was actually at a drive-up ATM of my bank and saw a homeless person sleeping on the corner of the building, seemingly sheltering themself from the wind. Seeing the homeless is part of urban life – it shouldn’t be and there are some who are trying to help – but unfortunately, homelessness is currently a reality, especially in urban areas.
nshoremag.com
Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region
When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
