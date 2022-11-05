ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Sports Zone: How much will the Saints miss Michael Thomas?

By Aaron S. Lee
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34FawY_0j0B9m4k00

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the Saints move on again without Michael Thomas.

1st & 10: Week 10 of Acadiana’s High School Football [VIDEO]

However, since Thomas had played in only three games – how big a loss is it?

Our panel discusses.

The Saints need to get on a win streak soon — all they need to do is do what they did against the Raiders, again.

It is Alabama against LSU – and there’s one coach who has won more than 600 games who thinks the Tigers have more than just an outside chance.

As Mr. Curtis knows, it is always good to have a Daniels on your team.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

And on the first Saturday in November, Tulane tries to build on its considerable resume. it is time to leave a mark.

And at UNO, 9 girls and a guy grab their own slice of history.

All next in the WGNO Sports Zone.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Watch: Aaron Rodgers throws tantrum after interception vs. Lions

The Green Bay Packers offense had bad news early in their Week 9 game against the Detroit Lions. They lost wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr., early in the game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was under early stress to have to do more to elevate the short-handed offense.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Blame On Josh McDaniels As Raiders Blow Double-Digit Lead Vs. Jaguars

Sunday looked like a classic bounce-back spot for the Raiders, but Josh McDaniels simply couldn’t get his team to close out the full 60 minutes. Las Vegas went up, 17-0, in the first half, thanks to two touchdown receptions from Davante Adams, who was held to one reception for three yards in a Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: NFL Fans Want Referee Fired On Sunday Evening

There probably hasn't been a bigger missed call in the NFL so far this season than the missed pass interference penalty in the Bears vs. Dolphins game. Chicago fell to Miami, thanks in part to some questionable pass interference decisions. The Bears were on the wrong end of a pass interference call earlier in the game and on the wrong end of a missed pass interference call late in the game.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Athlon Sports

NFL Fans Predict Which Head Coach Will Be Fired Next

Two NFL head coaches - Matt Rhule and Frank Reich - have gotten the axe so far this 2022 season. Who will be next? NFL fans are predicting Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury will be the next head coach fired this season.  Kingsbury is just 27-30-1 in his four years coaching the Cardinals. And ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17. While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Black NFL coaches disrespected by Jeff Saturday hiring

The Indianapolis Colts made a big decision on Monday to fire head coach Frank Reich as the team continued to struggle on offense even despite making a change at quarterback and firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. The Colts’ decision to fire their head coach wasn’t really all that controversial, but the decision to bring in former Colts player Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach certainly was.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Watch: Referee interferes with Vikings defender and causes insane TD play (Video)

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a huge touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel, with an assist from an official who ran into a Minnesota Vikings defender. The Washington Commanders have been on a roll as of late, winning their past three games to bring them back to .500 and two games behind the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for second-place in the NFC East. They had the chance to make it four in a row with a victory over the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KPLC TV

Local matchups in the 2022 LHSAA High School Football Playoffs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2022 LHSAA football playoffs begin Friday, November 10. Here are the matchups for all SWLA teams in the Bi-District round. #4 Southside: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round. Division II (Non-Select) #1 Iowa: Bye, advances automatically to the Regional round. #24 Pearl River...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
The Spun

Saints Sign Ex-1st Round Wide Receiver For Monday Night

The New Orleans Saints face uncertainty at wide receiver entering Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Jarvis Landry, who hasn't played since Week 4, is questionable to return from an ankle injury. But the Saints know they're not welcoming back Michael Thomas, who went on the injured reserve with a foot injury that may end his season.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy