MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fundraiser music festival is coming to Marquette this weekend. The Brits and Brews British Invasion Festival will be at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. this Friday and Saturday. There will be live British invasion cover bands all weekend, as well as a special-release British Session Ale for the event. Friday night will benefit JJ Packs and Saturday night will benefit Music for All Kids.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO