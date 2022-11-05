ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

Former NMU hockey player Tom Laidlaw visits Marquette Alternative High School

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Marquette Alternative High School received some inspirational advice Monday. Former NMU hockey player and previous “Survivor” cast member Tom Laidlaw made a special appearance. He told the students his story of growing up in Canada, arriving at Northern Michigan University and eventually starting his NHL career with the New York Rangers.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Brits and Brews to invade Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fundraiser music festival is coming to Marquette this weekend. The Brits and Brews British Invasion Festival will be at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. this Friday and Saturday. There will be live British invasion cover bands all weekend, as well as a special-release British Session Ale for the event. Friday night will benefit JJ Packs and Saturday night will benefit Music for All Kids.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

‘Bundle Up Marquette’ seeks winter clothes donations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette group needs your help providing winter clothes for those in need. Bundle Up Marquette is an annual event that gathers winter clothes donations. It is a part of spread goodness events. Donations can be made at the drop box located outside Bennet Media Group...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

High food costs lead to greater need for this year’s TV6 Canathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 41st TV6 Canathon is officially underway. In its 40-year history, 4.5 million pounds of food have been raised for the people of the Upper Peninsula. You have until December 8 to bring your non-perishable food items to a drop-off location in your area. But first......
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon

HS Football Playoff Matchups for 11-man regional finals and 8-man semi-finals, Top Plays of the Week, NMU Women's soccer headed to NCAA Tournament. High School football playoff matchups, NMU Women's Soccer fall in GLIAC Championship, Ultra Marathon. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:12 AM UTC. Negaunee HS Football takes down...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Negaunee collects blood for “Blood Fight” against Ishpeming

CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A “Blood Fight” is on in the U.P. Negaunee and Ishpeming are each holding blood collection drives in November to support the U.P. Regional Blood Center. The city that donates the most pints will receive the honorary blood drive trophy and bragging rights. Last year, Negaunee won the friendly competition with 53 pints.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Copper Country Toys for Tots prepares for 22nd year of distribution

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program is gearing up nationwide for its 75th year of providing children toys for the holidays. The Keweenaw Detachment #1016 of the Marine Core League handles all donations within the Houghton, Baraga, Ontonagon and Keweenaw counties. This will...
HOUGHTON, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

More Changes Coming For Delta County Airport Flight Schedule

The flight schedule for the Delta County Airport has changed again. The airport said in Monday that SkyWest Airlines…which is Delta Airlines partner…will now have Escanaba and Iron Mountain share their flights. As of December 1st, according to delta.com, flights out of Escanaba to Minneapolis leave at 10:33...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Mushrooms were on full display at the Barrel + Beam brewery in Marquette Township Tuesday. It was all for the official launch of MycoNaut, a company that works to expand public access to mushrooms. Through research, MycoNaut co-founder Ryan Iacovacci said the goal of the...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

How a hearing conservation program can help your health

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Occupational Hearing Conservationist Sherrie Vorbeck explained the first step in conserving your hearing is to be aware of your surroundings. She recommends wearing hearing protection if you can not hear a conversation within 3-feet. Vorbeck explained the hearing conservation program, which is how to wear ear plugs the correct way.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Skywest changes schedule at Delta County Airport again

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport announced Monday that they received notification that Skywest will once again be changing their schedule. Starting December 1, 2022 Escanaba will be sharing flights with Iron Mountain (IMT) to and from both Detroit and Minneapolis. Airport Manager Andrea Nummilien said the new...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: Polls in Michigan now closed for 2022 Midterm elections

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Polls are now closed for all Upper Michigan residents. Polls are open across the Upper Peninsula for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Polls are open from 7:00 A.M to 8:00 P.M. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 8. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visited the Baraga St. Gym...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Alger County Sheriff honors 9 firefighters’ heroic efforts

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Alger County Sheriff Todd Brock honored nine Munising city and township firefighters for heroic efforts earlier this year. “Without the courage, dedication and compassion for their community, one of our heroic firefighters would not be with us today,” said Brock. On July 1,...
ALGER COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Boil Water Advisory In Parts Of Downtown, South Escanaba

A boil water advisory is in effect for residents living in the areas of Escanaba:. EXPANDED AREA: Residents living on the 1400 block of 1st Avenue South and the 200 block. All affected residents have received a door hanger regarding said boil advisory for Monday, November 7th, until further notified.
ESCANABA, MI
UPMATTERS

Baraga County man arrested following drug distribution investigation

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Pelkie man has been arrested following a year-long investigation by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). The 55-year-old man is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Cocaine. UPSET officials say detectives had learned the suspect had been bringing in...
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Marquette County Local Election Results Posted

The Marquette County Clerk’s office has posted the unofficial local election results. Democratic candidates all won their statewide races in the county, although Republican Congressman Jack Bergman lost by just 3,500 votes to Marquette Democratic candidate Dr. Bob Lorinser. Even closer was the state senate race, which Republican Ed McBroom lost by only 420 votes to Democrat John Braamse. Both Republican incumbents ended up winning those seats.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Pelkie man arrested for cocaine and meth distribution, guns seized

COVINGTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A 55-year-old man from Pelkie was arrested on Nov. 5 for possession with intent to deliver meth and cocaine. Additional charges are expected, following a year-long investigation by Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET.) UPSET detectives learned that the suspect was bringing large quantities of methamphetamine...
PELKIE, MI

