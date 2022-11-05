Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Former NMU hockey player Tom Laidlaw visits Marquette Alternative High School
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Marquette Alternative High School received some inspirational advice Monday. Former NMU hockey player and previous “Survivor” cast member Tom Laidlaw made a special appearance. He told the students his story of growing up in Canada, arriving at Northern Michigan University and eventually starting his NHL career with the New York Rangers.
WLUC
Brits and Brews to invade Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A fundraiser music festival is coming to Marquette this weekend. The Brits and Brews British Invasion Festival will be at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. this Friday and Saturday. There will be live British invasion cover bands all weekend, as well as a special-release British Session Ale for the event. Friday night will benefit JJ Packs and Saturday night will benefit Music for All Kids.
WLUC
‘Bundle Up Marquette’ seeks winter clothes donations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette group needs your help providing winter clothes for those in need. Bundle Up Marquette is an annual event that gathers winter clothes donations. It is a part of spread goodness events. Donations can be made at the drop box located outside Bennet Media Group...
WLUC
High food costs lead to greater need for this year’s TV6 Canathon
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 41st TV6 Canathon is officially underway. In its 40-year history, 4.5 million pounds of food have been raised for the people of the Upper Peninsula. You have until December 8 to bring your non-perishable food items to a drop-off location in your area. But first......
WLUC
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon
HS Football Playoff Matchups for 11-man regional finals and 8-man semi-finals, Top Plays of the Week, NMU Women's soccer headed to NCAA Tournament. High School football playoff matchups, NMU Women's Soccer fall in GLIAC Championship, Ultra Marathon. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:12 AM UTC. Negaunee HS Football takes down...
WLUC
Negaunee collects blood for “Blood Fight” against Ishpeming
CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A “Blood Fight” is on in the U.P. Negaunee and Ishpeming are each holding blood collection drives in November to support the U.P. Regional Blood Center. The city that donates the most pints will receive the honorary blood drive trophy and bragging rights. Last year, Negaunee won the friendly competition with 53 pints.
WLUC
Copper Country Toys for Tots prepares for 22nd year of distribution
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program is gearing up nationwide for its 75th year of providing children toys for the holidays. The Keweenaw Detachment #1016 of the Marine Core League handles all donations within the Houghton, Baraga, Ontonagon and Keweenaw counties. This will...
radioresultsnetwork.com
More Changes Coming For Delta County Airport Flight Schedule
The flight schedule for the Delta County Airport has changed again. The airport said in Monday that SkyWest Airlines…which is Delta Airlines partner…will now have Escanaba and Iron Mountain share their flights. As of December 1st, according to delta.com, flights out of Escanaba to Minneapolis leave at 10:33...
WLUC
Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Mushrooms were on full display at the Barrel + Beam brewery in Marquette Township Tuesday. It was all for the official launch of MycoNaut, a company that works to expand public access to mushrooms. Through research, MycoNaut co-founder Ryan Iacovacci said the goal of the...
WLUC
How a hearing conservation program can help your health
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Occupational Hearing Conservationist Sherrie Vorbeck explained the first step in conserving your hearing is to be aware of your surroundings. She recommends wearing hearing protection if you can not hear a conversation within 3-feet. Vorbeck explained the hearing conservation program, which is how to wear ear plugs the correct way.
WLUC
Skywest changes schedule at Delta County Airport again
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport announced Monday that they received notification that Skywest will once again be changing their schedule. Starting December 1, 2022 Escanaba will be sharing flights with Iron Mountain (IMT) to and from both Detroit and Minneapolis. Airport Manager Andrea Nummilien said the new...
WLUC
UPDATE: Polls in Michigan now closed for 2022 Midterm elections
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Polls are now closed for all Upper Michigan residents. Polls are open across the Upper Peninsula for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Polls are open from 7:00 A.M to 8:00 P.M. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 8. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visited the Baraga St. Gym...
WLUC
Alger County Sheriff honors 9 firefighters’ heroic efforts
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Alger County Sheriff Todd Brock honored nine Munising city and township firefighters for heroic efforts earlier this year. “Without the courage, dedication and compassion for their community, one of our heroic firefighters would not be with us today,” said Brock. On July 1,...
WLUC
Iron Mountain City Council approves amendment to special use permits for drive-through restaurants
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain City Council is approving an amendment to a special use permit. This amendment will change Chapter 75, Article VIII, Section 562 of the city ordinances. The change will impact anyone looking for a drive-thru special use permit. The council said it has...
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in northern Wisconsin kills an 18-year-old, others in serious condition
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
WLUC
Dark days and happy nights: mental health professional shares ways to combat SAD
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Midterm Election Day in all 50 states and your vote will determine who controls the U.S. Congress. Upper Michigan Today takes a LIVE look at a Marquette polling location two hours into the voting period. Also... you’ll notice that the days are getting shorter...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Boil Water Advisory In Parts Of Downtown, South Escanaba
A boil water advisory is in effect for residents living in the areas of Escanaba:. EXPANDED AREA: Residents living on the 1400 block of 1st Avenue South and the 200 block. All affected residents have received a door hanger regarding said boil advisory for Monday, November 7th, until further notified.
UPMATTERS
Baraga County man arrested following drug distribution investigation
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Pelkie man has been arrested following a year-long investigation by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). The 55-year-old man is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Cocaine. UPSET officials say detectives had learned the suspect had been bringing in...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette County Local Election Results Posted
The Marquette County Clerk’s office has posted the unofficial local election results. Democratic candidates all won their statewide races in the county, although Republican Congressman Jack Bergman lost by just 3,500 votes to Marquette Democratic candidate Dr. Bob Lorinser. Even closer was the state senate race, which Republican Ed McBroom lost by only 420 votes to Democrat John Braamse. Both Republican incumbents ended up winning those seats.
WLUC
Pelkie man arrested for cocaine and meth distribution, guns seized
COVINGTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A 55-year-old man from Pelkie was arrested on Nov. 5 for possession with intent to deliver meth and cocaine. Additional charges are expected, following a year-long investigation by Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET.) UPSET detectives learned that the suspect was bringing large quantities of methamphetamine...
Comments / 0