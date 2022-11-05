Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
Related
sierranewsonline.com
Two Local Wineries to Offer Live Music This Sunday
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES — If you’re looking for some great live music this Sunday (along with some fantastic food and wine), look no further. Both the Fäsi Estate Winery and the Toca Madera Winery will be offering live music events. Fäsi Estate Winery. 42415 Rd 208. Friant,...
The fourth annual Combat Veterans Motorcycle Run
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, community members took part in a 60-mile journey to show their respect for veterans while also funding organizations that serve those who risked it all. It was a day of smiling faces and revving engines at the fourth annual Combat Veterans Motorcycle Run. More than a dozen motorcycle groups […]
New group training facility set to open in Clovis
A new fitness facility is opening in Clovis. Blueprint Fitness + Boxing has three locations in the South Valley, and is now expanding to help more people enjoy exercising.
Hail hits Central Valley as storms continue to bring rain, thunder
As storms continue to hit the Central Valley, hail has now begun to fall.
Squirrel killed in Downtown Fresno power outage, says PGE
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local squirrel met a tragic demise after causing a power outage in Downtown Fresno, according to PG&E. According to the local utility provider, the power outage began a little before 12:30 p.m., affecting about 2,045 customers. Fresno City Hall was one of the buildings affected by the outage and had […]
Non-profit receives $1 million to help Central Valley small business owners
The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation has been helping small business owners since 2001. Recently, the James Irvine Foundation granted them $1 million to help local businesses.
Madera Tribune
Madera South downs Santa Maria to advance
Madera South running back Erik Cervantes runs through a tackle and jumps over a defender during Friday’s Div. V playoff victory over Santa Maria. The Madera South Stallions football team overcame a valiant effort from the Santa Maria Saints to earn a 40-34 victory in the Div. V Central Section Playoffs.
GV Wire
Fresno Saying ‘No’ to Local Taxes
It appears voters in the city and county of Fresno have just said no to taxes. Three tax measures appear to be going down to defeat, as of Fresno County election numbers updated at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday. All precincts have reported, but mail-in ballots can still be received for up to seven days.
Thousands of customers left without power in Fresno, Madera counties
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A widespread power outage left thousands of Central Valley customers in the dark on Tuesday night, according to PG&E. As of 5:40 p.m., there are 6,939 customers across Fresno and Madera counties are being impacted by the power outage, according to PG&E’s outage website. As the power outage continues, officials […]
REVEALED: Bullard High School’s cellphone-free policy
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bullard High School is set to become a smartphone-free learning environment starting on Wednesday, November 9, according to the school’s website. According to the school’s policy, students will keep their phones in pouches during the school day. Smartwatches will also have to be placed in a pouch. Any student who doesn’t […]
clovisroundup.com
Let’s Talk Clovis: The Story of John and Alta Polson
John Polson married Alta Cole on September 1, 1921 at 6:30 a.m. at her parent’s home. The couple would drive his old Model T Ford to San Francisco for their honeymoon. The roads were narrow and they took a ferryboat from Oakland to San Francisco (Bay Bridge constructed 1933).
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hit
Monday evenings are not the best night of the week to go out and eat. The staff, including servers, line chefs, and others, are wiped out from the weekend rush. Some of the food leftover from the weekend gets used up on Monday evenings even though it shouldn't be; it just happens.
Madera Tribune
Madera boys and girls water polo in semifinals
Madera goalie Ben Prim looks for a pass. He recorded five first half saves during Friday’s 9-6 quarterfinal victory over Tulare Western. After Tulare Western scored a goal to tie the Div. III semifinal match at three entering halftime, the Madera Coyotes boys water polo team outscored the Mustang s 6-3 in the second half for a 9-6 victory at McAlister Pool.
1 arrested in CVS Pharmacy robbery, Clovis Police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was arrested in connection with a prescription robbery from a CVS Pharmacy in Clovis early Tuesday morning, according to Clovis Police officers. Officials say the 21-year-old suspect was arrested following a burglary alarm being triggered at 5:30 a.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at Ashlan and Fowler avenues. Officers received […]
KMPH.com
Thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from Roosevelt High School's baseball team
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The varsity baseball team at Roosevelt High School had thousands of dollars of equipment stolen overnight. One of the baseball team’s metal storage containers was broken into after the school’s fence was cut open. Thousands of dollars of baseball equipment were stolen including...
Clovis family wakes up to torn, burnt pride flag
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Clovis family said they woke up to a disturbing scene over the weekend. They said they found their rainbow LGBT pride flag torn down and burnt in their front yard. “I look at this as sort of a hate crime just because of the message that it leaves, burnt on […]
Fire at northeast Fresno house that was the location of a murder last week
Just last week, a man was found murdered inside that same home and a crime scene was still inside the home when a tree caught fire and landed on the roof.
Woman hit by car in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a car Saturday evening in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they were called out around 9:45 p.m. to Gettysburg Avenue and First Street for a collision involving a pedestrian. The driver was traveling westbound on Gettysburg when officials say they collided with […]
kingsriverlife.com
Animal Rescue of Fresno: Marshmallow & Goldie
On this last of dear October’s days. BOO! It’s Halloween again my friends, and tonight the streets will be filled with all kinds of creepy crawly things. Gigantic spiders lay in wait for unwary children, motion activated skeletons make the kiddies scream with glee, while ghosts and goblins float above the sidewalks in a spooky haze. Not only does Netflix offer up some mighty fine viewing, it also provides some amazing costume ideas for dressing up in one’s favorite weird and/or wacky character. I’m sure the cast of Stranger Things will make an appearance, along with the glamorous gowns of Bridgerton, and those hapless contestants of the ultra-gory Squid Games. “Red light, green light” will never be the same. By the time you read this, Halloween will be long gone, with nothing left but some scattered Snickers wrappers and fun-sized bags of M&M’s. We hardly get any Trick or Treaters at our house these days because ringing doorbells has been replaced with Trunk or Treat events. People hardly trust their neighbors anymore, let alone that decaying home down the block with the broken windows and darkened doorstep. Shiver. When I was growing up in the 70s, we never heard of horrible things like razors in apples or poisoned candy bars. We were warriors then, and blindly went from house to house, our bags slowly filling with sugar. I am sure that has absolutely nothing to do with my diabetes diagnosis.
Air conditioning malfunction causes popular north Fresno restaurant to close
The Chic-Fil-A on Blackstone and Nees avenue suffered a malfunction with its air conditioning unit, right around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Comments / 0