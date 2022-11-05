ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Tennessee Shine Company celebrates moonshine

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Tennessee Shino Company (TN Shine Co.) you can explore the rich history of moonshine in Tennessee and sample a wide selection of their products. From their sweet “Buttersquatch Moonshine” to “Straight off the Still” moonshine, there is something for every taste at...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WBIR

Crews respond to wildfire in Campbell County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A wildfire near Duff in Campbell County is an estimated 273 acres large as of 11:55 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The fire is 75% contained. There is nine personnel, five dozers and three pumpers working on the fire. Crews do not expect...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

RAM to host free pet vaccine and microchip clinic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cats and dogs living in Knoxville will soon be able to receive free vaccines and microchips thanks to a clinic hosted by Remote Area Medical. The clinic will run on Nov. 9 and Nov 16 and is only for pets living in the 37921 zip code.
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Campbell County officials attend Governor’s Conference at Nashville

TOP PHOTO: Pictured left to right: Michelle Scarbrough, TNECD East Tennessee Business Development Consultant, Crystal Bryant, TNECD Business Development Consultant, Randy Brown, Deputy Mayor Campbell County, Stuart McWhorter, TNECD Commissioner, Missy Tackett, Executive Director Campbell County Chamber of Commerce, Debbie Petree, President TCAT-Jacksboro, Gary Human, TNECD East Tennessee Regional Director and Jody Sliger, TNECD Community Development Director.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
etxview.com

Celebrating 170 years ~ First United Methodist Church

First United Methodist Church has carved an impressive footprint in Morristown – both in its physical boundaries and in its worldwide mission. From the mid 1850s, FUMC has weathered adversity, including the ravages of war and financial downturns, but reached across denominations to serve its community. It has grown into a vibrant example of how a group of Christians can use their shared faith to positively affect their world, from the same corner of Morristown for 170 years.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WBIR

Chelsie Walker remembered as a 'light' by Madisonville community

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — On Sunday, detectives from the Madisonville Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office found the remains of 24-year-old Chelsie Walker. She was first reported missing to MPD on Oct. 31. On Monday, friends of Walker's and community members of Madisonville are remembering her as a "light."
MADISONVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

General Election 2022: Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s state and federal general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022. Below, you can find a sample ballot that will include federal, state and local elections as well as constitutional and charter amendments.
MONROE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Nurturing to the soul’ | Alternative Gift Fair returns to Maryville

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The annual Alternative Gift Fair at 1st United Methodist Church returned on Sunday. Dozens of vendors representing non-profit, fair trade and church groups came together to help guests find gifts ahead of Christmas. Clayton Hensley, Director of Communications at 1st United Methodist Church, said the fair...
MARYVILLE, TN
wymt.com

273-acre wildfire ‘contained,’ Campbell County dispatch says

DUFF, Tenn. (WVLT) - A wildfire in Duff spread to 273 acres on Sunday, but Tennessee Forestry crews have the fire “contained,” according to Campbell County dispatch. Tennessee Department of Agriculture officials reported the fire as 75% contained. Although the fire is under control, Forestry crews are “waiting for a good rain” to completely put out the fire, dispatch said.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’

Coach Josh Heupel speaks as Tennessee preps to take on Missouri in Neyland Stadium. The coverage starts Saturday at 10:00 am. with the Big Orange Kickoff followed by the kickoff at Noon only on WVLT. Catch up Quick: Wildfire in the Smokies, Missing woman found dead, Election day is Tuesday.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Change your clock, check your batteries with Rural Metro

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the adjustments being made for Daylight Savings Time, it is a great opportunity to check and/or replace batteries in your safety devices. Jeff Bagwell of Rural Metro & Fire explains that Daylight Savings Time is a great chance to also check the status of the batteries in your safety devices found throughout the home such as smoke detectors. Because most of this equipment requires fresh batteries every 6 months, Daylight Savings is a great reminder to “Change your clock, check your batteries”.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy