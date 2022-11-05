First United Methodist Church has carved an impressive footprint in Morristown – both in its physical boundaries and in its worldwide mission. From the mid 1850s, FUMC has weathered adversity, including the ravages of war and financial downturns, but reached across denominations to serve its community. It has grown into a vibrant example of how a group of Christians can use their shared faith to positively affect their world, from the same corner of Morristown for 170 years.

MORRISTOWN, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO