Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas nominated for USA Today 10Best award
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of Dollywood’s most popular events has been nominated for a USA Today 10Best award. Theme park officials announced that the Smoky Mountain Christmas was nominated in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for Best Theme Park Holiday Event. The famous...
wvlt.tv
Sevier Co. residents, workers can visit Anakeesta for $5 on these dates
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta will be offering residents and workers of Sevier County a discounted price for certain dates in November. The park is hosting Sevier County Appreciation Days from Nov. 7 to 13. As part of the event, Sevier County residents and employees will be able to enjoy the adventure for $5.
WATE
Tennessee Shine Company celebrates moonshine
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Tennessee Shino Company (TN Shine Co.) you can explore the rich history of moonshine in Tennessee and sample a wide selection of their products. From their sweet “Buttersquatch Moonshine” to “Straight off the Still” moonshine, there is something for every taste at...
Sevier County EMA urge signups for CodeRED alerts after recent fires
Sevier County officials are urging locals to sign up for alert messages in the event of an emergency. Fire crews had their hands full all across East Tennessee recently.
Crews respond to wildfire in Campbell County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A wildfire near Duff in Campbell County is an estimated 273 acres large as of 11:55 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. The fire is 75% contained. There is nine personnel, five dozers and three pumpers working on the fire. Crews do not expect...
wvlt.tv
RAM to host free pet vaccine and microchip clinic
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cats and dogs living in Knoxville will soon be able to receive free vaccines and microchips thanks to a clinic hosted by Remote Area Medical. The clinic will run on Nov. 9 and Nov 16 and is only for pets living in the 37921 zip code.
WLOS.com
Fields of the Wood: Roadside attraction of biblical proportion gets a cleaning
MURPHY, N.C. (WLOS) — From breweries to Biltmore Estate, Western North Carolina is known for many sights, but few may know it’s also home to one of the world’s largest roadside attractions. Nestled in the mountains of Murphy lies a roadside attraction of biblical proportion: Fields of...
1450wlaf.com
Campbell County officials attend Governor’s Conference at Nashville
TOP PHOTO: Pictured left to right: Michelle Scarbrough, TNECD East Tennessee Business Development Consultant, Crystal Bryant, TNECD Business Development Consultant, Randy Brown, Deputy Mayor Campbell County, Stuart McWhorter, TNECD Commissioner, Missy Tackett, Executive Director Campbell County Chamber of Commerce, Debbie Petree, President TCAT-Jacksboro, Gary Human, TNECD East Tennessee Regional Director and Jody Sliger, TNECD Community Development Director.
etxview.com
Celebrating 170 years ~ First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church has carved an impressive footprint in Morristown – both in its physical boundaries and in its worldwide mission. From the mid 1850s, FUMC has weathered adversity, including the ravages of war and financial downturns, but reached across denominations to serve its community. It has grown into a vibrant example of how a group of Christians can use their shared faith to positively affect their world, from the same corner of Morristown for 170 years.
Chelsie Walker remembered as a 'light' by Madisonville community
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — On Sunday, detectives from the Madisonville Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office found the remains of 24-year-old Chelsie Walker. She was first reported missing to MPD on Oct. 31. On Monday, friends of Walker's and community members of Madisonville are remembering her as a "light."
wvlt.tv
General Election 2022: Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s state and federal general election is scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022. Below, you can find a sample ballot that will include federal, state and local elections as well as constitutional and charter amendments.
Sevier County brush fire reaches over 170 acres
Crews worked to contain a brush fire in Sevier County that burned around 170-plus acres over the weekend.
wvlt.tv
‘Nurturing to the soul’ | Alternative Gift Fair returns to Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The annual Alternative Gift Fair at 1st United Methodist Church returned on Sunday. Dozens of vendors representing non-profit, fair trade and church groups came together to help guests find gifts ahead of Christmas. Clayton Hensley, Director of Communications at 1st United Methodist Church, said the fair...
East Tennessee family takes home $20K prize for ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ clip
A family from Maryville has taken home a prize in Sunday's airing of "America's Funniest Home Videos" which is currently in its 33rd season.
wymt.com
273-acre wildfire ‘contained,’ Campbell County dispatch says
DUFF, Tenn. (WVLT) - A wildfire in Duff spread to 273 acres on Sunday, but Tennessee Forestry crews have the fire “contained,” according to Campbell County dispatch. Tennessee Department of Agriculture officials reported the fire as 75% contained. Although the fire is under control, Forestry crews are “waiting for a good rain” to completely put out the fire, dispatch said.
wvlt.tv
CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’
Coach Josh Heupel speaks as Tennessee preps to take on Missouri in Neyland Stadium. The coverage starts Saturday at 10:00 am. with the Big Orange Kickoff followed by the kickoff at Noon only on WVLT. Catch up Quick: Wildfire in the Smokies, Missing woman found dead, Election day is Tuesday.
Community demands justice after death of Monroe County woman
An East Tennessee community is left in shock after a local woman's body was discovered in rural Monroe County.
Knoxville teen reported missing after not showing up to job
16-year-old Jamya Jones was reported missing on Nov. 5 according to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
WATE
Change your clock, check your batteries with Rural Metro
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the adjustments being made for Daylight Savings Time, it is a great opportunity to check and/or replace batteries in your safety devices. Jeff Bagwell of Rural Metro & Fire explains that Daylight Savings Time is a great chance to also check the status of the batteries in your safety devices found throughout the home such as smoke detectors. Because most of this equipment requires fresh batteries every 6 months, Daylight Savings is a great reminder to “Change your clock, check your batteries”.
Elections: Voting machine operating at Knoxville polling place
A voting machine is down at Shoreline Church in Knoxville, according to Chris Davis Knox County Election Chair.
Comments / 0