Berks County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner IDs 2 people killed in crash on I-176

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the two people who died in a crash on Interstate 176 over the weekend. The victims are Joshua Castro, 32, and Mayra Ibarra-Lopez, 36, both of Newark, Delaware. The single-vehicle crash happened on Saturday in the northbound lanes...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Man who was severely injured in crash passes away

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northwest Regional Police Department is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The police department responded to a crash at Maytown Road (State Route 743) and Bossler Road just after 11 a.m. on Nov. 8. At the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old MontCo Man Killed In Crash: Coroner

A 28-year-old Montgomery County man was killed in a crash on Monday, Nov. 7, officials said. Justin Minnucci, of Souderton in Franconia Township, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest of multiple blunt force injuries due to the 11:45 a.m. crash on West Cherry Lane and Souderton Hatfield Pike, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crews respond to garage fire in Lancaster County

MARIETTA, Pa. — A fire damaged a garage in Lancaster County. Crews responded Wednesday morning to the structure on Hazel Avenue in Marietta. Firefighters said it took some time to extinguish the fire because of hoarding conditions. The fire chief said a space heater may be to blame for...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

SUV flips after crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash that ended with an SUV flipped over in the road. The SUV hit a parked car around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Front Street, then ended up on its roof, police said. The driver was treated for...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pottstown man apparent victim of fatal shooting in Reading

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the man who died after a shooting in Reading over the weekend. Jefferson Etienne, 38, of Pottstown, was one of two people who were reportedly wounded by gunfire in the 400 block of South 16th Street early Saturday morning.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 dead in crash on I-78 between Routes 100, 863

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead after a crash that had part of Interstate 78 closed in Berks and Lehigh counties for hours on Monday, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. A dump truck, which was hauling a skid steer on a trailer, was traveling in...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Maidencreek man killed in head-on crash near Bernville

JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man died in a head-on crash Sunday evening. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Shartlesville, near Lonesome Valley Road, in Jefferson Township, north of Bernville. A car traveling north on Shartlesville Road crossed into the oncoming...
BERNVILLE, PA
abc27 News

US 30 west in York County begins to reopen after crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. 30 westbound was closed near Hallam, York County, for a multi-vehicle crash, according to 511PA. As of 3:25 p.m., at least some lanes of the roadway had reopened. All westbound lanes of the roadway were closed between the exits for PA 462 – Hallam and PA 24 – Mt. […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man dies in Lancaster County motorcycle crash

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has died from injuries sustained in a Lancaster County motorcycle crash. On Nov. 4 at around 10:22 a.m. the East Lampeter Township Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a single-vehicle crash. A yellow 1993 Harley Davidson...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

