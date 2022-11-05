Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner IDs 2 people killed in crash on I-176
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the two people who died in a crash on Interstate 176 over the weekend. The victims are Joshua Castro, 32, and Mayra Ibarra-Lopez, 36, both of Newark, Delaware. The single-vehicle crash happened on Saturday in the northbound lanes...
Man, woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Lehigh County, police say
A man and a woman were hurt about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver on the northbound side of Mauser Street near Route 145 in North Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. The 42-year-old man and the 38-year-old woman are from the Laurys Station neighborhood...
skooknews.com
Victim Identified in Wednesday Morning's Fatal Crash in Schuylkill County
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Schuylkill County on Wednesday morning. According to Troopers, the crash occurred on Route 443 just east of Luckenbill Road in Wayne Township near Friedensburg. Police say, just before 5:30am, Michael Mislyan, 19, of Lykens,...
Man who was severely injured in crash passes away
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northwest Regional Police Department is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The police department responded to a crash at Maytown Road (State Route 743) and Bossler Road just after 11 a.m. on Nov. 8. At the...
Coroner identifies 2 local men who died after dump truck crash on I-78
A 63-year-old Alpha man and a 40-year-old Bethlehem man were identified as the two people who died Monday after a dump truck hauling a skid steer crashed into an overpass on Interstate 78 East in Upper Macungie Township, the Lehigh County Coroner reports. Donald T. Gercie, of Alpha, was driving...
28-Year-Old MontCo Man Killed In Crash: Coroner
A 28-year-old Montgomery County man was killed in a crash on Monday, Nov. 7, officials said. Justin Minnucci, of Souderton in Franconia Township, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest of multiple blunt force injuries due to the 11:45 a.m. crash on West Cherry Lane and Souderton Hatfield Pike, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
WGAL
Crews respond to garage fire in Lancaster County
MARIETTA, Pa. — A fire damaged a garage in Lancaster County. Crews responded Wednesday morning to the structure on Hazel Avenue in Marietta. Firefighters said it took some time to extinguish the fire because of hoarding conditions. The fire chief said a space heater may be to blame for...
skooknews.com
Coroner Called to Crash on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County Overnight
One person died in a crash on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County overnight. The crash occurred around 12:30am, Monday, in the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 near mile marker 102 between the Pine Grove and Ravine exits in Pine Grove Township. A member of the Schuylkill County Coroner's Office was...
2 dead in dump truck crash on I-78 in Lehigh County (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Deadly I-78 crash caused when dump truck hit overpass, troopers say. The driver and passenger in a dump truck died after the truck crashed Monday morning on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, according to the Lehigh County coroner. Coroner Daniel A. Buglio confirmed the truck crashed into the Adams...
WFMZ-TV Online
SUV flips after crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash that ended with an SUV flipped over in the road. The SUV hit a parked car around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Front Street, then ended up on its roof, police said. The driver was treated for...
FOX43.com
Saturday afternoon crash leaves one man dead in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. Lawrence Adams, 75, of Reading, was driving on Pennsylvania Turnpike East in Elizabeth Township, when his pickup truck was involved in a crash with a car. The Coroner's office responded to the scene...
WGAL
Driver killed in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash in Lancaster County
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed on Saturday in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County. The crash happened around noon in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike in Elizabeth Township. Pennsylvania State Police said a 2012 Dodge 1500 pickup truck hit a four-door sedan...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pottstown man apparent victim of fatal shooting in Reading
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the man who died after a shooting in Reading over the weekend. Jefferson Etienne, 38, of Pottstown, was one of two people who were reportedly wounded by gunfire in the 400 block of South 16th Street early Saturday morning.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 dead in crash on I-78 between Routes 100, 863
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead after a crash that had part of Interstate 78 closed in Berks and Lehigh counties for hours on Monday, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. A dump truck, which was hauling a skid steer on a trailer, was traveling in...
Reading Man ID'd As Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Victim: Coroner
The man killed in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County on Saturday, Nov. 5 has been identified, authorities say. The crash involving a pickup truck and a car happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike in Elizabeth Township around noon, police and the coroner stated in releases.
WFMZ-TV Online
Maidencreek man killed in head-on crash near Bernville
JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man died in a head-on crash Sunday evening. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Shartlesville, near Lonesome Valley Road, in Jefferson Township, north of Bernville. A car traveling north on Shartlesville Road crossed into the oncoming...
US 30 west in York County begins to reopen after crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. 30 westbound was closed near Hallam, York County, for a multi-vehicle crash, according to 511PA. As of 3:25 p.m., at least some lanes of the roadway had reopened. All westbound lanes of the roadway were closed between the exits for PA 462 – Hallam and PA 24 – Mt. […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate deadly crash on Route 611 in Northampton County
L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Lower Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County. The two-car crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Sunday at Route 611 and Berry Hollow Road. 69 News is told that at least one person died and others were injured. The coroner...
WGAL
Man dies in Lancaster County motorcycle crash
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has died from injuries sustained in a Lancaster County motorcycle crash. On Nov. 4 at around 10:22 a.m. the East Lampeter Township Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a single-vehicle crash. A yellow 1993 Harley Davidson...
Deadly I-78 crash caused when dump truck hit overpass, troopers say
UPDATE: Coroner identifies 2 local men who died after dump truck crash on I-78 A deadly crash Monday on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County was caused when a dump truck hauling a skid steer struck an overpass, Pennsylvania State Police said. The Mack dump truck, hauling the skid steer on...
