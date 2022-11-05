ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day

By Miyoshi Price
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
Today was "the highest number of children and youth that have been adopted in one day since this event began back about fourteen years ago here in Riverside County," said Angela Naso, the public information specialist for the department of public social services. Between two courthouses, Larson Justice Center and Riverside Historic Courthouse, 82 children were adopted on the same day. Twenty-eight of the eighty-two were adopted at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

November is National Adoption Month , and "The whole United States you'll see this happening all over the country on Saturdays in November," said Naso. "It's usually the Saturday before Thanksgiving."

The Box family finalized their adoption of Baby Riley at the Larson Justice Center. The married couple has fostered Riley since she was three days old. They went through the adoption process and today, Mrs. Box said, "we've been waiting for this day and our family is complete now."

Riverside county officials confirmed that 50 families underwent the finalization process today, meaning that many adopted more than one child.

Faith-based partners were present, handing out gift baskets and teddy bears to each family.

To learn more about the adoption process and some of your Coachella Valley adoptive families, tune in a 6:30 pm on KESQ News Channel 3.

Riverside county department of social services had the highest number of adoptions finalized in one day

Comments / 18

Bldnurse
3d ago

Thank you for all these wonderful families that adopted these children. Please be good to them. Please don’t let them down. Please be understanding as some of them have issues and will still act out for fear of abandonment or what have you. This makes my heart so warm that all these children will have a warm bed tonight and a forever home. 🌹

Reply
9
Bruno G
3d ago

Adoptions should be kept within families, outside of that there is very highly risk factor the children will be abused by foster parents.

Reply(2)
6
BlueEyesMatter
3d ago

a huge percentage of these kids have loving parents but were taken by lying, manipulating social workers. i can't believe they are celebrating something like this. Riverside county needs to be exposed.

Reply(1)
3
