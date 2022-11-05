Read full article on original website
Enjoy a Quality Meal at These 20 Popular Lunch Spots in New Hampshire
We New Englanders sure do love our food. Everyone and their mother raves about the awesomeness of a great breakfast, and sure, folks say it's the most important meal of the day. Alternatively, sitting down to dinner after a long day, whether you're at home or out with friends, is a great way to unwind and bond with loved ones over some grub.
New Hampshire's rich and famous personalities
New Hampshire is a beautiful state located in the Northeast region of the United States known as New England. Let's take a moment to meet a few of its influential residents. Rich & Famous Collage.Created by the author using PowerPoint Designs.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
Unusual Streaks Spotted Again in Sky Over Seacoast New Hampshire
It would seem somewhat fitting for aliens to chose Election Day to overtake the planet. Alas, it appears humans will – for now – be left to make the tough decisions. Just weeks after residents in Kittery, Maine reported seeing strange, short aerial contrails that appeared inconsistent with those typically caused by planes, they were witnessed again in the sky over the Seacoast.
Maine Holiday Box: 25 Gifts for People Who No Longer Live in the Area
Trust me, it is hard being away from home. Not only are you away from family, but you are also no longer close to some of your favorite places to grab some food. Growing up in Massachusetts, I was OBSESSED with Gingerbread Construction Co, so whenever I was away (studying abroad or moved out of state), I always had my family send me some of my favorite treats.
Can You Guess Which New England States Made it on the ‘Most Sinful’ List in America?
When you think about naughty states in the country, you probably think about Florida, Nevada, and maybe even, I don’t know, Georgia or New York?. You probably don’t envision Maine or any of our neighboring states but you may be surprised. Most Sinful States in America. Travado recently...
What Locals Would Say to Out-of-Staters Moving to New Hampshire This Winter
Can you imagine moving to New England, more specifically New Hampshire, in the dead of winter?. Nope. Me neither. That would be a horrible scene. Well, life happens, and so do moves. Sometimes moving is inevitable. You move for a new job, because you are in a military family, or...
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
I Have a Bone to Pick With Restaurants in the Greater Portland Area
First off, let me start off by saying that I do not have a problem with the food in Maine. In fact, I have loved all of the restaurants that I have tried so far in the state. I was not kicked out of a restaurant, I did not witness a fight, and I've never had food poisoning. However, I am seeing a common issue that I finally need to speak out about.
RESULTS HERE: 2022 election returns from Massachusetts, New Hampshire
Here are the latest 2022 election results from Massachusetts and New Hampshire. This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available. Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts. Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News...
Do You Have to Wear a Seat Belt When You Drive in New Hampshire?
"Click it or Ticket it" has been stuck in my brain for years. The fact of if you chose not to wear your seat belt, you would get pulled over and obtain a ticket. No one wants a ticket in general, especially for not wearing a seat belt. There are...
Can You Help This Lost Stuffy on the Eastern Trail in Maine Find Its Home?
This little guy is waiting patiently for their owner to find them. If you've ever had a kid in your life lose their stuffy, it can be super traumatic. I speak from experience. This adorable little doggy was found on the Eastern Trail in Southern Maine! It was placed securely at mile marker 12 1/4 just in case the owner comes back looking for it.
WMUR.com
Did you see it? Total lunar eclipse wows onlookers in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters in many spots caught glimpse of an awesome sight in the early morning sky Tuesday -- a total lunar eclipse. Totality began at 5:17 a.m. and it ended as the moon set at 6:36 a.m. Anyone who missed the sky show will have to...
WMUR.com
How to watch total lunar eclipse -- the last one for three years -- in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A total lunar eclipse will make an appearance in the night sky over New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. The partial eclipse will begin just after 4 a.m., with the total eclipse starting around 5:17 a.m. As the Earth casts a shadow on the moon, it will take on a reddish appearance.
New England, This is Where You Can Find Some of the Best Cookies
Be honest, who doesn't love a perfect cookie? You know, the one that is slightly crispy on the outside and is soft and chewy in the middle. Unless you absolutely hate cookies, the answer is "no one." I personally cannot resist a good cookie not to mention, going to college...
Can You Believe the No. 1 State New Hampshire People Move to the Most?
New Hampshire has a lot going for it. It's got no state income tax, beautiful mountains and lakes, and a gorgeous, though small, seacoast area. What's not to love?. The bigger question is why would anyone want to leave the Granite State for a better lifestyle?. One reason might be...
Man Walking Across America Since 2021 Will End His Incredible Journey in Maine
There is a real-life Forrest Gump walking among us, and he is about to end a journey in New England that began two springs ago. Isaiah Glen Shields graduated from college in May, 2021, and landed the "perfect" lifestyle. He scored a lucrative job in finance and purchased his first home.
NHPR
Three N.H. towns are testing out new ballot counting machines that use open source software
When voters in Ashland, Newington and Woodstock head to the polls on Tuesday, they’ll be participating in a state pilot program that tests out new ballot machines. Unlike the current model that New Hampshire uses, these machines have software that’s open source, which allows anyone to see how it was programmed to tabulate votes.
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode Island
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 3, 2022, the popular supermarket chain Trader Joe's opened its newest Rhode Island store location in Providence.
The Oldest Bar in Each New England State, Including the Oldest in the Country
'Tis the season for road and day trips, so why not try and hit the oldest bars in New England? Let's call it your 'bar bucket list' to check off over time. One of the most fun parts of day or overnight road trips and getaways is discovering the new or checking off lists, and I think this list of grabbing food and drinks at the oldest bars in New England sounds like a blast. It's mixing fun and good times with family or friends, plus seeing historic landmarks. And just wait until you read some of this history!
