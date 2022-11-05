ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Enjoy a Quality Meal at These 20 Popular Lunch Spots in New Hampshire

We New Englanders sure do love our food. Everyone and their mother raves about the awesomeness of a great breakfast, and sure, folks say it's the most important meal of the day. Alternatively, sitting down to dinner after a long day, whether you're at home or out with friends, is a great way to unwind and bond with loved ones over some grub.
MAINE STATE
Stephen L Dalton

New Hampshire's rich and famous personalities

New Hampshire is a beautiful state located in the Northeast region of the United States known as New England. Let's take a moment to meet a few of its influential residents. Rich & Famous Collage.Created by the author using PowerPoint Designs.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Unusual Streaks Spotted Again in Sky Over Seacoast New Hampshire

It would seem somewhat fitting for aliens to chose Election Day to overtake the planet. Alas, it appears humans will – for now – be left to make the tough decisions. Just weeks after residents in Kittery, Maine reported seeing strange, short aerial contrails that appeared inconsistent with those typically caused by planes, they were witnessed again in the sky over the Seacoast.
KITTERY, ME
94.9 HOM

Maine Holiday Box: 25 Gifts for People Who No Longer Live in the Area

Trust me, it is hard being away from home. Not only are you away from family, but you are also no longer close to some of your favorite places to grab some food. Growing up in Massachusetts, I was OBSESSED with Gingerbread Construction Co, so whenever I was away (studying abroad or moved out of state), I always had my family send me some of my favorite treats.
MAINE STATE
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter

You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.9 HOM

I Have a Bone to Pick With Restaurants in the Greater Portland Area

First off, let me start off by saying that I do not have a problem with the food in Maine. In fact, I have loved all of the restaurants that I have tried so far in the state. I was not kicked out of a restaurant, I did not witness a fight, and I've never had food poisoning. However, I am seeing a common issue that I finally need to speak out about.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Can You Help This Lost Stuffy on the Eastern Trail in Maine Find Its Home?

This little guy is waiting patiently for their owner to find them. If you've ever had a kid in your life lose their stuffy, it can be super traumatic. I speak from experience. This adorable little doggy was found on the Eastern Trail in Southern Maine! It was placed securely at mile marker 12 1/4 just in case the owner comes back looking for it.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

The Oldest Bar in Each New England State, Including the Oldest in the Country

'Tis the season for road and day trips, so why not try and hit the oldest bars in New England? Let's call it your 'bar bucket list' to check off over time. One of the most fun parts of day or overnight road trips and getaways is discovering the new or checking off lists, and I think this list of grabbing food and drinks at the oldest bars in New England sounds like a blast. It's mixing fun and good times with family or friends, plus seeing historic landmarks. And just wait until you read some of this history!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
