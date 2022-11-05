Chiawana, Kamiakin, Richland, Southridge punch their tickets to football state playoffs

Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Chiawana enters 4A state playoffs as number one seed
Chiawana football has not lost yet in 2022. The Riverhawks are 9-0 entering the state football playoffs, and their work has earned them the top seed in the 16-team field. "The job's not done, but you have to celebrate the small wins when you can," said senior tight end and linebacker Judah Bishop about being named the top seed entering the state playoffs.
Kennewick, November 09 High School 🏐 Game Notice
northeastoregonnow.com
Bulldogs Wrap Up Season with 45-23 Victory Over Cheney
The Hermiston Bulldogs wrapped up their season Friday night with a 45-23 win in a crossover game against Cheney at Kennison Field. Cheney got on the board first with a field goal late in the first, but Hermiston answered with 10 points in the second quarter. The Bulldogs got the...
Update | Tri-Cities scientist dies in crash on I-90. He was returning home from a gaming event
“An amazing dude whose loss will be sorely missed.”
KEPR
Local man opens Popcorn Northwest in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — A local popcorn lover is making his mark in Tri-Cities, officially opening up his first-ever storefront in Richland. Owner Jeremy Schultz has been in the kettle corn business since 2004. He started out as a one-man mobile operation known as KC Kettle Corn, selling kettle corn locally.
2 outspoken Franklin County candidates jump out to big early leads Tuesday night
One candidate had 74% of the vote.
These 3 candidates have clear leads in the contested WA 15th and 16th legislative races
The 15th and 16th Legislative district have new maps and will be getting new leaders.
Pasco school incumbent is trailing by 3 votes. 2 other races aren’t close
8 hopefuls are looking to fill 5 seats on the Pasco School Board.
Race for Franklin County Sheriff: incumbent versus first-time runner
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — In the running for Franklin County Sheriff, we have incumbent Sheriff J.D. Raymond, and former Connell Police Chief Chris Turner. Sheriff Raymond is looking to kick off his third and final term before retirement. Turner is looking for his first elected position. Sheriff Raymond said since his election eight years ago, he’s turned the Franklin County...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Umatilla, Morrow preliminary election results
Umatilla County preliminary results (contested races only):. County Commissioner Position 1: Cindy Timmons 55.28 percent, Susan Bower 44.33 percent. County Commissioner Position 2: John Shaver 63.3 percent, HollyJo Beers 36.40 percent. Athena City Council Position 1: Wayne Kostur 44.32 percent, Justin Mitchell 33.24 percent. Helix City Council Position 6: Zach...
nbcrightnow.com
Windwitches, a more common sight after Halloween and the City of Pasco is burning them
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Tumbleweeds, also known as windwitches, are a nuisance that cause uncertainty on the road and can even block sidewalks for kids on the way to school. The plant starts to grow in March and by late fall early winter it's usually ready for the wind to lift it off its roots and blow it around.
2 candidates for Tri-Cities area WA state Legislature hold strong leads. 3rd race closer
In 2 of the races voters had to pick between two Republicans.
KXL
Police Chief In Washington State City Fired
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Officials say a police chief in central Washington has been fired and a police commander placed on leave amid an investigation. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Sunnyside City Manager Elizabeth Alba said Monday that Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera was fired. Alba cited crime, shootings by...
Kennewick loses longtime grocery + A Tri-Cities favorite eatery reopens + A new Dutch Bros
Also, one of the most unique restaurants in Tri-Cities is back after closing early in the pandemic.
Injured hunter rescued from rugged, snowy terrain near Milton-Freewater
MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Following an overnight stay in rugged, snowy terrain in remote Umatilla County, an injured hunter was rescued following a full-day search-and-rescue excursion. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from 49-year-old Danny Rupp of Albany, OR around 8:30 p.m. on November 2, 2022. He was stranded in remote terrain while on a hunting...
nbcrightnow.com
Wind Storm damage cleanup continues in the Tri-Cities
Richland, Wash. - After Friday's wind storm, cleanup continues around the Tri-Cities. Trees have been uprooted, roof shingles scattered everywhere, and cars damaged from falling branches. I talked to a local homeowner Chris Snap. He and his wife have lived in their home for almost 8 years. Snap tells me...
ifiberone.com
Four local stores sell winning lottery tickets within a week of each other
Within a week of each other, four different stores throughout the region sold winning lottery tickets worth either $10,000 or $20,000, according to Washington's Lottery. Data released on the Washington Lottery website states that the $20,000 wins were in Entiat and Moses Lake. On October 24, Jamie F. reeled in...
Navy vet, retired PNNL employee awarded with a $50,000 new smile
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Columbia Basin Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons (CBOMS) in Kennewick awarded Mike Blakley, a Navy veteran and retired PNNL employee with a procedure that will change his life. It’s a brand new set of permanent teeth, costing $50,000, free of charge. Blakley found out he was selected for the new smile Monday morning. “I was not expecting something...
Woman Dies After Likely Assault Sunday in Pasco
The area of 28th Ave. near Hopkins in Pasco is known to be frequented by individuals who often are associated with criminal activity. This is the intersection, looking northwest towards Lewis. A woman found early Sunday morning, dies Sunday evening. Pasco Police have just released information about what they believe...
Shari’s Restaurant in Richland is in Rubble, What’s Popping Up Next?
In my normal drive down George Washington Way in Richland, I had to turn around a snap a few photos. Shari's Restaurant has been closed for some time now. I just assumed a new restaurant or business would move in. I was shocked to see a pile of rubble today.
