Kennewick, WA

Chiawana, Kamiakin, Richland, Southridge punch their tickets to football state playoffs

By David Graf SWX Sports Anchor/Reporter
nbcrightnow.com
 4 days ago
nbcrightnow.com

Chiawana enters 4A state playoffs as number one seed

Chiawana football has not lost yet in 2022. The Riverhawks are 9-0 entering the state football playoffs, and their work has earned them the top seed in the 16-team field. "The job's not done, but you have to celebrate the small wins when you can," said senior tight end and linebacker Judah Bishop about being named the top seed entering the state playoffs.
PASCO, WA
High School Volleyball PRO

Kennewick, November 09 High School 🏐 Game Notice

KENNEWICK, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Bulldogs Wrap Up Season with 45-23 Victory Over Cheney

The Hermiston Bulldogs wrapped up their season Friday night with a 45-23 win in a crossover game against Cheney at Kennison Field. Cheney got on the board first with a field goal late in the first, but Hermiston answered with 10 points in the second quarter. The Bulldogs got the...
HERMISTON, OR
KEPR

Local man opens Popcorn Northwest in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — A local popcorn lover is making his mark in Tri-Cities, officially opening up his first-ever storefront in Richland. Owner Jeremy Schultz has been in the kettle corn business since 2004. He started out as a one-man mobile operation known as KC Kettle Corn, selling kettle corn locally.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Race for Franklin County Sheriff: incumbent versus first-time runner

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — In the running for Franklin County Sheriff, we have incumbent Sheriff J.D. Raymond, and former Connell Police Chief Chris Turner. Sheriff Raymond is looking to kick off his third and final term before retirement. Turner is looking for his first elected position. Sheriff Raymond said since his election eight years ago, he’s turned the Franklin County...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Umatilla, Morrow preliminary election results

Umatilla County preliminary results (contested races only):. County Commissioner Position 1: Cindy Timmons 55.28 percent, Susan Bower 44.33 percent. County Commissioner Position 2: John Shaver 63.3 percent, HollyJo Beers 36.40 percent. Athena City Council Position 1: Wayne Kostur 44.32 percent, Justin Mitchell 33.24 percent. Helix City Council Position 6: Zach...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
KXL

Police Chief In Washington State City Fired

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Officials say a police chief in central Washington has been fired and a police commander placed on leave amid an investigation. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Sunnyside City Manager Elizabeth Alba said Monday that Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera was fired. Alba cited crime, shootings by...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Injured hunter rescued from rugged, snowy terrain near Milton-Freewater

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Following an overnight stay in rugged, snowy terrain in remote Umatilla County, an injured hunter was rescued following a full-day search-and-rescue excursion. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from 49-year-old Danny Rupp of Albany, OR around 8:30 p.m. on November 2, 2022. He was stranded in remote terrain while on a hunting...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Wind Storm damage cleanup continues in the Tri-Cities

Richland, Wash. - After Friday's wind storm, cleanup continues around the Tri-Cities. Trees have been uprooted, roof shingles scattered everywhere, and cars damaged from falling branches. I talked to a local homeowner Chris Snap. He and his wife have lived in their home for almost 8 years. Snap tells me...
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Woman Dies After Likely Assault Sunday in Pasco

The area of 28th Ave. near Hopkins in Pasco is known to be frequented by individuals who often are associated with criminal activity. This is the intersection, looking northwest towards Lewis. A woman found early Sunday morning, dies Sunday evening. Pasco Police have just released information about what they believe...
PASCO, WA

