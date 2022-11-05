ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland election results: 2022 Maryland Senate, House winners

-- All 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly are up for grabs in the first election since redistricting. Don't see General Assembly election results? Tap here. Watch WBAL-TV 11 News on TV, in the WBAL-TV app and on WBALTV.com for live Commitment 2022 coverage from throughout Maryland.
Maryland GOP nominee for governor Dan Cox concedes to Moore

Update: Republican nominee for governor Dan Cox congratulated Democratic Gov.-elect Wes Moore on Wednesday morning. Cox said he was caught off guard by the results, especially when the race was not close, "the outcome was a complete surprise." He blamed the results on low Republican voter turnout, praised former President...
Eastern Shore NAACP Leaders Celebrate Wes Moore's Historic Win

SALISBURY, Md.- Leaders on the Eastern Shore are celebrating Wes Moore's historic win. Shelley Johnson of the Somerset County NAACP says she was thrilled to hear the news. "I'm just wowed! Very excited," said Johnson. Moore spoke with supporters last night after his victory. "I stand here, humbled and ready...
Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results

-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts

As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
Harford County executive's race: 2022 election results

BEL AIR, Md. -- Harford County voters elected a new county executive in 2022. Incumbent Barry Glassman is running as the Republican nominee for Maryland comptroller, which left Democrat Blane Miller to face off against Republican Bob Cassilly. At 10:43 p.m., Cassilly released a statement, claiming victory, saying, in part:...
Maryland Republicans dismiss Biden visit

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — With a potential red wave coming on Election Tuesday, President Joe Biden is visiting a strongly-blue state in Maryland and Republicans are dismissing his bid to rally democrats into voting for Democrats. “The reality is that our country is made up of more than just...
Maryland election results: 2022 statewide ballot questions

-- There are five statewide ballot questions, each to vote for or against a Maryland constitutional amendment. There may also be local ballot questions on the ballot, by jurisdiction. Don't see ballot question election results, maps? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download...
Maryland Voters Approve Recreational Marijuana Legalization

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana in a constitutional amendment Tuesday. Lawmakers already approved legislation this year to take steps to changing the law regarding cannabis, but the General Assembly left matters of licensing and taxes for lawmakers to decide next year. The constitutional amendment defines...
Dan Cox endorsed by National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition in Maryland governor race

the Republican nominee for Maryland governor, picked up a last-minute endorsement from a key veterans group ahead of Tuesday's election. The National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition endorsed the state delegate from Frederick County on Saturday. "[Dan's] experience, knowledge, and patriotism are especially needed among America's governors at this particular time in our history when our beloved country is at risk," NVGWVC Chairman John J. Molloy said in a statement. "Accordingly, the Board of the National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition was polled, and has approved the endorsement of [his] candidacy."
Delaware election results 2022

Jump to: Statewide candidates State Senate candidates State House candidates County candidates New Castle County Kent County Sussex County Republicans who predicted a red wave in Delaware’s 2022 general election were sorely mistaken. None of the Republican candidates for statewide office were successful in the election that brought out about 43% of registered voters. Lee Murphy, GOP candidate for Delaware’s ... Read More
