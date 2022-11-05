Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Maryland election results: 2022 Maryland Senate, House winners
-- All 188 seats in the Maryland General Assembly are up for grabs in the first election since redistricting. Don't see General Assembly election results? Tap here. Watch WBAL-TV 11 News on TV, in the WBAL-TV app and on WBALTV.com for live Commitment 2022 coverage from throughout Maryland.
Washington Examiner
Wes Moore wins Maryland governor’s race, flipping mansion to Democratic control
Political newcomer Wes Moore won the Maryland governor’s race on Tuesday, defeating Republican state Del. Dan Cox to flip the mansion blue and establish himself as the state’s first black governor. Despite never holding office before, Moore has emerged as a rising star in the Democratic Party, racking...
wypr.org
Maryland GOP nominee for governor Dan Cox concedes to Moore
Update: Republican nominee for governor Dan Cox congratulated Democratic Gov.-elect Wes Moore on Wednesday morning. Cox said he was caught off guard by the results, especially when the race was not close, "the outcome was a complete surprise." He blamed the results on low Republican voter turnout, praised former President...
WBOC
Eastern Shore NAACP Leaders Celebrate Wes Moore's Historic Win
SALISBURY, Md.- Leaders on the Eastern Shore are celebrating Wes Moore's historic win. Shelley Johnson of the Somerset County NAACP says she was thrilled to hear the news. "I'm just wowed! Very excited," said Johnson. Moore spoke with supporters last night after his victory. "I stand here, humbled and ready...
Bay Net
SOUTHERN MARYLAND ELECTIONS: Who Won, Who Lost, And Where Do We Go?
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Although there were some very close races across the region on November 8, the election is only the first step toward seeing what direction Maryland will head over the next four years. Looking at statewide candidates and ballot questions, many races were called within minutes...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland comptroller's race: 2022 election results
-- A two-term state delegate from Baltimore City defeated the outgoing Harford County executive to win the 2022 race for Maryland comptroller. Democrat Brooke Lierman late Tuesday night declared victory and Republican Barry Glassman called to concede. Lierman released a statement at 11:42 p.m., saying: "I am deeply humbled to...
fox5dc.com
Live 2022 Maryland Midterm Election results
Inside Nova
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
Wbaltv.com
Harford County executive's race: 2022 election results
BEL AIR, Md. -- Harford County voters elected a new county executive in 2022. Incumbent Barry Glassman is running as the Republican nominee for Maryland comptroller, which left Democrat Blane Miller to face off against Republican Bob Cassilly. At 10:43 p.m., Cassilly released a statement, claiming victory, saying, in part:...
Maryland Republicans dismiss Biden visit
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — With a potential red wave coming on Election Tuesday, President Joe Biden is visiting a strongly-blue state in Maryland and Republicans are dismissing his bid to rally democrats into voting for Democrats. “The reality is that our country is made up of more than just...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland election results: 2022 statewide ballot questions
-- There are five statewide ballot questions, each to vote for or against a Maryland constitutional amendment. There may also be local ballot questions on the ballot, by jurisdiction. Don't see ballot question election results, maps? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download...
WJLA
Wes Moore, Dan Cox battle to the end to become Maryland's next governor
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (7News) — For the candidates at the top of the ticket in Maryland, Monday is an opportunity to make a final argument to convince those who’ll vote Tuesday they deserve their support. Wes Moore, Democratic candidate for governor, made campaign stops in several places, Including...
WBOC
Maryland Voters Approve Recreational Marijuana Legalization
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana in a constitutional amendment Tuesday. Lawmakers already approved legislation this year to take steps to changing the law regarding cannabis, but the General Assembly left matters of licensing and taxes for lawmakers to decide next year. The constitutional amendment defines...
WBOC
Election Results May Be Delayed Due to Mail In Ballots
Election Day could be more like Election Week in Maryland as we await all of the votes to be counted. You may recall, the Democratic primary for Maryland Governor wasn't called by major news organizations until three days after the election.
rockvillenights.com
Dan Cox endorsed by National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition in Maryland governor race
the Republican nominee for Maryland governor, picked up a last-minute endorsement from a key veterans group ahead of Tuesday's election. The National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition endorsed the state delegate from Frederick County on Saturday. "[Dan's] experience, knowledge, and patriotism are especially needed among America's governors at this particular time in our history when our beloved country is at risk," NVGWVC Chairman John J. Molloy said in a statement. "Accordingly, the Board of the National Vietnam & Gulf War Veterans Coalition was polled, and has approved the endorsement of [his] candidacy."
Delaware election results 2022
Jump to: Statewide candidates State Senate candidates State House candidates County candidates New Castle County Kent County Sussex County Republicans who predicted a red wave in Delaware’s 2022 general election were sorely mistaken. None of the Republican candidates for statewide office were successful in the election that brought out about 43% of registered voters. Lee Murphy, GOP candidate for Delaware’s ... Read More
Election Night 2022 | Covering the vote in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tuesday is North Carolina's General Election Day. Voters will decide who goes to the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, the North Carolina State Senate, and State House of Representatives. We're giving you extended coverage Tuesday through 11 p.m. on our website, YouTube, and WFMY+ -...
Virginia makes history with record-breaking number of registered voters on Election Day
The polls have opened! Registered voters can head to their polling locations from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. to cast their vote in the 2022 election. As long as you're in line by 7 p.m. you'll be allowed to vote.
Former Pa. governors ask candidates Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro to accept results of Nov. 8 election
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
