MINNEAPOLIS – A surge of warmth will arrive early in the work week, and it will last a couple of days.Monday will be cloudy, with a high of 43 degrees in the Twin Cities. But expect highs in the mid-50s on Tuesday and mid-to-upper 60s on Wednesday.Rain showers are possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and start preparing yourself, because we could see widespread snow showers by the end of the week.WHAT WE KNOW* First accumulating snow for northern Minnesota* Strong winds from everyone, wintry weather impacts Friday morning for a good portion of the state and western Wisconsin* Much colder weekend to followWHAT WE DON'T KNOW* How much snow accumulation up north* If we will see transition from rain to snow for metro* When snow onset will occur

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO