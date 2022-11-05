ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Upated; Winter Storm Advisory

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NWS) – An early season winter storm will impact portions of the Dakotas into northwest Minnesota Wednesday night through Friday. THE FOLLOWING IS A FORECAST FROM i3G METEOROLOGIST MICK KJAR. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEAST NORTH DAKOTA FOR FREEZING RAIN. BLIZZARD WARNING TONIGHT THROUGH...
Bring Me The News

Up to a foot of snow possible in parts of Minnesota

The latest forecast in what is set to be a very interesting weather week in Minnesota looks at:. Rain developing later today: periods of rain through Thursday. Severe weather possible Thursday as northern Minnesota sees heavy snow!. 6-12” possible in northern MN Thursday into Friday: just a coating south.
96.7 The River

Winter Storm Watch in Northwestern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwestern Minnesota. It will be in effect from Thursday morning through late Friday night. That part of the state is expected to see mixed precipitation with total snow accumulation of more than six inches along...
1520 The Ticket

First Snowstorm of Season Heading Toward Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong fall storm will impact the Upper Midwest mid to late week - be prepared for heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and yes - SNOW. The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says an early-season winter storm remains forecasted for the Northern Plains Thursday and Friday.
US 103.3

North Dakota’s First Winter Storm Possible This Week

For the first time this season, the National Weather Service in Bismarck is using the word "storm" in their long-range forecast for North Dakota this week. The brunt of this storm is expected to affect southern North Dakota starting Wednesday evening. Heavy snow is possible across southern North Dakota including Bismarck Mandan lasting into early Thursday evening.
BISMARCK, ND
knsiradio.com

Strong Cold Front to Bring Rain, Snow Showers to Central Minnesota This Week

(KNSI) — A strong storm system set to impact the Upper Midwest Tuesday through Saturday will bring some much needed rainfall to parched areas of Minnesota. Highs will warm into the 50s and 60s midweek with noticeable humidity on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. A strong cold front will pass through Thursday night, bringing crashing temperatures into the 20s by the weekend.
103.7 THE LOON

Some Significant Rain Expected for Minnesota this Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong storm system will impact the Upper Midwest Tuesday through Saturday. The forecast track of the storm would result in widespread rainfall for central and southern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. One to three inches of rain is likely Tuesday-Thursday, with light snow accumulation possible Friday-Saturday.
Bring Me The News

Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season

Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Cloudy and cool Monday, snow showers possible late this week

MINNEAPOLIS – A surge of warmth will arrive early in the work week, and it will last a couple of days.Monday will be cloudy, with a high of 43 degrees in the Twin Cities. But expect highs in the mid-50s on Tuesday and mid-to-upper 60s on Wednesday.Rain showers are possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and start preparing yourself, because we could see widespread snow showers by the end of the week.WHAT WE KNOW* First accumulating snow for northern Minnesota* Strong winds from everyone, wintry weather impacts Friday morning for a good portion of the state and western Wisconsin* Much colder weekend to followWHAT WE DON'T KNOW* How much snow accumulation up north* If we will see transition from rain to snow for metro* When snow onset will occur
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Benefit planned for small town police officer injured in Twin Cities crash

Residents in Aitkin County are raising support for a small town police officer injured in a crash in the Twin Cities last month. According to the Hill City Police Department, Officer Erik Skahl and his girlfriend, Ashley, were injured on Oct. 21 when an alleged drunk driver in a pickup truck made an illegal U-turn in front of them, causing the collision at “highway speeds.”
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Hunters See Success in Central Minnesota During Opening Deer Hunting

(KNSI) – Deer hunters across central and southern Minnesota saw success during the opening weekend of the firearms season. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, hunters shot 68,628 deer on Saturday and Sunday. Around 45,000 deer were taken in zone two. The zone includes the southern and western two-thirds of Minnesota. Deer Permit Area 213 saw the most deer taken, with 2,711. The area stretches from Sauk Centre in the south to Fergus Falls in the north and includes the area north of Alexandria.
