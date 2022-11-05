Read full article on original website
Related
Blizzard Warnings issued in northern Plains as severe storms eye Midwest
A significant winter storm is set to impact the Plains late Wednesday and into the weekend. Blizzard conditions, heavy snow, ice, rain and severe thunderstorms will all be possible as this system races east Thursday and Friday.
Winter storm watches issued in Minnesota ahead of snow; latest on rain system
Winter storm watches have been issued in parts of Minnesota ahead of a late-week snowstorm, while there has been a shift in the rain system set to hit the state midweek. The National Weather Service has a winter storm watch now in effect in a vast swath of the state, stretching from west-central to far northeastern Minnesota.
newsdakota.com
Upated; Winter Storm Advisory
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NWS) – An early season winter storm will impact portions of the Dakotas into northwest Minnesota Wednesday night through Friday. THE FOLLOWING IS A FORECAST FROM i3G METEOROLOGIST MICK KJAR. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEAST NORTH DAKOTA FOR FREEZING RAIN. BLIZZARD WARNING TONIGHT THROUGH...
Strong storm system to give Twin Cities, greater Minnesota days-long soaking
Much of Minnesota is in line for a much-needed soaking thanks to a storm system that arrives in the state Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the "strong" system will hit the Upper Midwest from Tuesday to Thursday, bringing persistent rain between Tuesday and Thursday followed by light snow. The...
Up to a foot of snow possible in parts of Minnesota
The latest forecast in what is set to be a very interesting weather week in Minnesota looks at:. Rain developing later today: periods of rain through Thursday. Severe weather possible Thursday as northern Minnesota sees heavy snow!. 6-12” possible in northern MN Thursday into Friday: just a coating south.
Northern Minnesota Could See Snow, First Frigid Wind Chills Of The Season This Week
While we've gotten some cold snaps and a taste of snow along the way, this fall has been a pretty pleasant season so far. Things look like they could be changing as we head through the first full week of November. Something worth noting is that the forecast is likely...
Winter Storm Watch in Northwestern Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwestern Minnesota. It will be in effect from Thursday morning through late Friday night. That part of the state is expected to see mixed precipitation with total snow accumulation of more than six inches along...
First Snowstorm of Season Heading Toward Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong fall storm will impact the Upper Midwest mid to late week - be prepared for heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and yes - SNOW. The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says an early-season winter storm remains forecasted for the Northern Plains Thursday and Friday.
North Dakota’s First Winter Storm Possible This Week
For the first time this season, the National Weather Service in Bismarck is using the word "storm" in their long-range forecast for North Dakota this week. The brunt of this storm is expected to affect southern North Dakota starting Wednesday evening. Heavy snow is possible across southern North Dakota including Bismarck Mandan lasting into early Thursday evening.
knsiradio.com
Strong Cold Front to Bring Rain, Snow Showers to Central Minnesota This Week
(KNSI) — A strong storm system set to impact the Upper Midwest Tuesday through Saturday will bring some much needed rainfall to parched areas of Minnesota. Highs will warm into the 50s and 60s midweek with noticeable humidity on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. A strong cold front will pass through Thursday night, bringing crashing temperatures into the 20s by the weekend.
Some Significant Rain Expected for Minnesota this Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong storm system will impact the Upper Midwest Tuesday through Saturday. The forecast track of the storm would result in widespread rainfall for central and southern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. One to three inches of rain is likely Tuesday-Thursday, with light snow accumulation possible Friday-Saturday.
Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season
Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
Which States Have The Most Miserable Winters? – North Dakota Ranked
How bad are our Winters in comparison to other cold-weather/Northern states?
Minnesota State Patrol Cracking Down On Speeders Going Only 5 MPH Over
The Minnesota State Patrol has been adding extra patrols and enforcement on Minnesota Highways recently. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, speeding, racing, and unsafe driving rose dramatically. To combat this, the State Patrol has been having extra enforcement weekends. We drove North on Highway 53 to go to our deer shack...
NEXT Weather: Cloudy and cool Monday, snow showers possible late this week
MINNEAPOLIS – A surge of warmth will arrive early in the work week, and it will last a couple of days.Monday will be cloudy, with a high of 43 degrees in the Twin Cities. But expect highs in the mid-50s on Tuesday and mid-to-upper 60s on Wednesday.Rain showers are possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and start preparing yourself, because we could see widespread snow showers by the end of the week.WHAT WE KNOW* First accumulating snow for northern Minnesota* Strong winds from everyone, wintry weather impacts Friday morning for a good portion of the state and western Wisconsin* Much colder weekend to followWHAT WE DON'T KNOW* How much snow accumulation up north* If we will see transition from rain to snow for metro* When snow onset will occur
Ever Seen A Snapping Turtle This Big? See Picture taken in Central Minnesota!
Will never forget the day my oldest brother came running into the house, in the middle of summer yelling. You all have to come outside and see what's making its way up on the yard!. Mom, dad, my other two brothers and I ran out onto the deck, and there...
kroxam.com
GOVERNOR WALZ ORDERS ALL MINNESOTA FLAGS TO BE FLOWN AT HALF-STAFF IN HONOR OF ASSISTANT FIRE CHIEF “JIMMY” SCANLON
Governor Tim Walz has ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in the State of Minnesota, from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in honor and remembrance of Assistant Fire Chief James “Jimmy” Scanlon. “Assistant Fire Chief Scanlon was a...
fox9.com
Children’s Minnesota warns parents to expect longer wait times due to RSV surge
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Children's Minnesota is warning parents that they should be prepared for longer wait times due to the surge of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and other respiratory illnesses. Information from Children’s Minnesota’s website warns of extended wait times in the emergency department, walk-in clinics, and primary...
Benefit planned for small town police officer injured in Twin Cities crash
Residents in Aitkin County are raising support for a small town police officer injured in a crash in the Twin Cities last month. According to the Hill City Police Department, Officer Erik Skahl and his girlfriend, Ashley, were injured on Oct. 21 when an alleged drunk driver in a pickup truck made an illegal U-turn in front of them, causing the collision at “highway speeds.”
knsiradio.com
Hunters See Success in Central Minnesota During Opening Deer Hunting
(KNSI) – Deer hunters across central and southern Minnesota saw success during the opening weekend of the firearms season. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, hunters shot 68,628 deer on Saturday and Sunday. Around 45,000 deer were taken in zone two. The zone includes the southern and western two-thirds of Minnesota. Deer Permit Area 213 saw the most deer taken, with 2,711. The area stretches from Sauk Centre in the south to Fergus Falls in the north and includes the area north of Alexandria.
