Mississippi Press
Prep Roundup: Moss Point wins playoff opener; Gautier falls short in bid to upset Picayune
MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- Putting their early-season struggles behind them, the Moss Point Tigers began the postseason with an impressive 48-6 win over Forrest County AHS in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs last Friday night. Running backs Taboris Charles and Jamarious Brown led the offense, with Charles...
WDAM-TV
Columbia band wins state championship
The Waynesboro Police Department has a furry friend to help them catch criminals. Areas in Wards 2 and 5 were selected to receive funding to improve their water, sewer and drainage systems.
WDAM-TV
6pm Headlines 11/8
Player of the Week: East Marion senior RB Jadarrius "Kool-Aid" Mallard. Jones College RB Robert Henry named finalist for inaugural Walter Jones Trophy. Jones College RB Robert Henry named finalist for inaugural Walter Jones Trophy. 10pm Headlines 11/8. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Live recording. MCSD files lawsuit ageinst board...
WDAM-TV
Dupree thanks supporters after loss in 4th Dist. Congressional race
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Democratic Party candidate and former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree reacted to Tuesday’s 4th District Congressional election results. DuPree lost to Republican candidate Mike Ezell. DuPree says he’s disappointed in the outcome but not the effort made. He says he appreciates everyone who supported him.
WLOX
Miss Mississippi has send off party before heading to Miss America competition
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Before she competes for the national crown in Connecticut, Miss Mississippi was sent off in style. Friends and family gathered for a send-off party from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Magnolia State Bank in Hattiesburg for Emmie Perkins, the reigning Miss Mississippi. “Mississippi is so...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt school board races decided during election
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of Pine Belt school board elections were decided on Tuesday night. According to unofficial vote counts, Jones County School Board District 5 incumbent Lester Boyles lost to Nick Wooten. Wooten received 1,492 votes while Boyles received 755 votes. In Marion County, unofficial results...
WDAM-TV
USPS to hold Pine Belt job fair in Hattiesburg, Nov. 17
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is currently hiring both full-time and part-time jobs for locations around the Pine Belt. “The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver For America,” reads an announcement from the USPS. “We are committed to our workforce -- beginning with providing great opportunities for new employees, then continuing to provide advancement and career development.”
Meet the Candidates: Johnny DuPree
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Elected as the first African American mayor of the city of Hattiesburg in 2001, Johnny DuPree running as a Democrat for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District. DuPree is the longest-serving mayor of Hattiesburg, serving 16 years from 2001 to 2017. He was the Democratic Party nominee for Governor of Mississippi in 2011, which […]
WDAM-TV
Third suspect charged in connection to Hattiesburg shooting investigation
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has arrested and charged a juvenile in connection to the West 5th Street shooting. On Tuesday afternoon, a 16-year-old, from Hattiesburg, was taken into custody. He was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting investigation.
Second suspect arrested in Hattiesburg double homicide
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police charged a second suspect in connection to last week’s double homicide. Police said Jordan Willis, 19, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to officers on Monday, November 7. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence in connection to the double homicide. According to investigators, additional charges are pending for […]
WDAM-TV
Chi Omega sorority Songfest charity competition
After many months of practice, discipline and thinking outside the box, their performance at Pearl High School in the state championship earned the Marching Wildcats. Hattiesburg Pocket Museum hosts 'I Spy' exhibit for November.
WDAM-TV
Experience Columbia turning city into ‘Winter Wonderland’
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - As the cooler weather approaches, the City of Columbia is getting ready for year five of its holiday festivities. Experience Columbia is in the final stages of completing its ice-skating rink in Downtown Columbia. Event Manager Jacob Harrison said workers have been moving quickly since September.
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department searching for La. man on foot in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A high-speed pursuit on Monday afternoon involving Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and a fleeing vehicle has ended, but a search for the suspect who then fled on foot continues. According to the sheriff’s department, 30-year-old Justin E. Gatlin, of Mandeville, La., is being...
WDAM-TV
Petal Police Department seeking missing man
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Police Department needs your help locating a missing person. According to the police department, William P. Roberts was last heard from on Oct. 17. He was last believed to be in the Laurel area. William is described as being 30 years old with hazel eyes...
WDAM-TV
JCSD cocaine bust
After experiencing a budget shortfall, the Marion County School Superintendent said the district was prompted to file a lawsuit against the Marion County Board of Supervisors.
WLBT
Family distraught after remains found in Smith county believed to be those of missing Fayette man
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jefferson county family is distraught after learning their missing loved one won’t be coming home. It’s a possibility the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found Wednesday, a month after he disappeared. Carter told relatives he was being threatened by people he...
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. switches to paper ballots for election day
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Some voters in the Pine Belt will have a new way to cast their ballots during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, Midterm Elections. Precincts in Lamar County will make the switch from electronic ballots to paper ballots. The change had been set to take place in...
WDAM-TV
Waynesboro PD K-9 Officer Jagger shows off training
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) -The Waynesboro Police Department has a furry friend to help them catch criminals. Jagger is their department’s K-9 officer, and back in 2018, the citizens of Waynesboro helped to purchase him. Now, Jagger is trained in apprehension, narcotics and tracking. “With the detection of illegal drugs,...
Chamblee murder suspect arrested while sleeping in car at Mississippi gas station
A man accused of shooting two people in Chamblee on Tuesday night was arrested in Mississippi.
WDAM-TV
Missing Laurel 11-year-old found safe, LPD Chief Cox confirms
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Laurel are asking for the public’s help in locating a child who has recently been reported missing. UPDATE: LPD Chief Tommy Cox has confirmed that 11-year-old Thomas Husband III has been located safe and sound. “Thanks to all who helped in getting the word out,” Cox said.
