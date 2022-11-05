ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

WDAM-TV

Columbia band wins state championship

Columbia band wins state championship

Areas in Wards 2 and 5 were selected to receive funding to improve their water, sewer and drainage systems. I-59 Construction Zone Driving Tips. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Road construction on I-59 has caused some trouble...
COLUMBIA, MS
WDAM-TV

6pm Headlines 11/8

Player of the Week: East Marion senior RB Jadarrius "Kool-Aid" Mallard. Jones College RB Robert Henry named finalist for inaugural Walter Jones Trophy. Jones College RB Robert Henry named finalist for inaugural Walter Jones Trophy. 10pm Headlines 11/8. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Live recording. MCSD files lawsuit ageinst board...
WDAM-TV

Dupree thanks supporters after loss in 4th Dist. Congressional race

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Democratic Party candidate and former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree reacted to Tuesday’s 4th District Congressional election results. DuPree lost to Republican candidate Mike Ezell. DuPree says he’s disappointed in the outcome but not the effort made. He says he appreciates everyone who supported him.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Pine Belt school board races decided during election

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A couple of Pine Belt school board elections were decided on Tuesday night. According to unofficial vote counts, Jones County School Board District 5 incumbent Lester Boyles lost to Nick Wooten. Wooten received 1,492 votes while Boyles received 755 votes. In Marion County, unofficial results...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

USPS to hold Pine Belt job fair in Hattiesburg, Nov. 17

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is currently hiring both full-time and part-time jobs for locations around the Pine Belt. “The United States Postal Service, consistently named one of the most trusted brands in America, is hiring motivated and dynamic individuals to help us Deliver For America,” reads an announcement from the USPS. “We are committed to our workforce -- beginning with providing great opportunities for new employees, then continuing to provide advancement and career development.”
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Johnny DuPree

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Elected as the first African American mayor of the city of Hattiesburg in 2001, Johnny DuPree running as a Democrat for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District. DuPree is the longest-serving mayor of Hattiesburg, serving 16 years from 2001 to 2017. He was the Democratic Party nominee for Governor of Mississippi in 2011, which […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Third suspect charged in connection to Hattiesburg shooting investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has arrested and charged a juvenile in connection to the West 5th Street shooting. On Tuesday afternoon, a 16-year-old, from Hattiesburg, was taken into custody. He was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of murder and three counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting investigation.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Second suspect arrested in Hattiesburg double homicide

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police charged a second suspect in connection to last week’s double homicide. Police said Jordan Willis, 19, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to officers on Monday, November 7. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence in connection to the double homicide. According to investigators, additional charges are pending for […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Chi Omega sorority Songfest charity competition

After many months of practice, discipline and thinking outside the box, their performance at Pearl High School in the state championship earned the Marching Wildcats. Hattiesburg Pocket Museum hosts 'I Spy' exhibit for November. Updated:...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Experience Columbia turning city into ‘Winter Wonderland’

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - As the cooler weather approaches, the City of Columbia is getting ready for year five of its holiday festivities. Experience Columbia is in the final stages of completing its ice-skating rink in Downtown Columbia. Event Manager Jacob Harrison said workers have been moving quickly since September.
COLUMBIA, MS
WDAM-TV

Sheriff’s department searching for La. man on foot in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A high-speed pursuit on Monday afternoon involving Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and a fleeing vehicle has ended, but a search for the suspect who then fled on foot continues. According to the sheriff’s department, 30-year-old Justin E. Gatlin, of Mandeville, La., is being...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal Police Department seeking missing man

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Police Department needs your help locating a missing person. According to the police department, William P. Roberts was last heard from on Oct. 17. He was last believed to be in the Laurel area. William is described as being 30 years old with hazel eyes...
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

JCSD cocaine bust

After experiencing a budget shortfall, the Marion County School Superintendent said the district was prompted to file a lawsuit against the Marion County Board of Supervisors. 10pm Headlines 11/7. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST.
MARION COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Lamar Co. switches to paper ballots for election day

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Some voters in the Pine Belt will have a new way to cast their ballots during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, Midterm Elections. Precincts in Lamar County will make the switch from electronic ballots to paper ballots. The change had been set to take place in...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Waynesboro PD K-9 Officer Jagger shows off training

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) -The Waynesboro Police Department has a furry friend to help them catch criminals. Jagger is their department’s K-9 officer, and back in 2018, the citizens of Waynesboro helped to purchase him. Now, Jagger is trained in apprehension, narcotics and tracking. “With the detection of illegal drugs,...
WAYNESBORO, MS
WDAM-TV

Missing Laurel 11-year-old found safe, LPD Chief Cox confirms

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Laurel are asking for the public’s help in locating a child who has recently been reported missing. UPDATE: LPD Chief Tommy Cox has confirmed that 11-year-old Thomas Husband III has been located safe and sound. “Thanks to all who helped in getting the word out,” Cox said.
LAUREL, MS

