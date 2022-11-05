ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Singer Aaron Carter dies at 34

By Cameron Kiszla
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0keTnJ_0j0B74sF00
Singer Aaron Carter performs at the Jan. 19, 2012, in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

LANCASTER, Calif. (KTLA/NEXSTAR) — Pop star Aaron Carter has died at 34 at his California home, according to Associated Press and other outlets. As originally reported by TMZ, Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, reportedly after drowning in his bathtub.

His manager confirmed his death to KTLA, saying that no comment was immediately available but adding that a statement would be released shortly by the singer’s family.

“Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time,” manager Taylor Helgeson said.

Deputies responded around 11 a.m. following reports of a medical emergency at the home in Lancaster, said Deputy Alejandra Parra with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials said he was found by his house sitter unresponsive in his tub. The house sitter was told to perform CPR until paramedics arrived on scene, at which point he was declared deceased.

No additional information was made available, but the Sheriff’s Department added that the death was under investigation by the LASD Homicide Bureau. The involvement of homicide detectives does not necessarily mean that foul play is suspected, however.

Carter’s fiancé, Melanie Martin, asked for privacy as the family grieves.

“We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality,” Martin said in a statement Saturday. “Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Carter, the younger brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, rose to fame as a child star, first as a singer and later as an actor in film and television shows like “Lizzie McGuire” and “7th Heaven.”

Carter is perhaps most well known for his sophomore album “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It),” which was released in 2000 and has been certified triple-platinum. The album included the title track as well as a cover of “I Want Candy” and a basketball-themed song called “That’s How I Beat Shaq.”

He opened world tours for both the Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Carter notably battled addiction for many years, facing legal troubles and entering rehabilitation while continuing with his music career, according to E!. Carter’s final studio album, “Love,” was released in 2018.

He also publicly feuded with many, including his brother Nick Carter, whom he accused of trying to put him under a conservatorship. The two brothers appeared together in E!’s “House of Carters” in 2006. The show featured several Carter family members as they worked to smooth out their relationships.

In 2019, Carter revealed on “The Doctors” that he was diagnosed with “multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression,” according to CNN.

In September, he entered rehab for the fifth time so he could regain custody of his infant son, Prince, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter,” Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren tweeted Saturday afternoon as news broke.

Carter’s final tweet, sent Nov. 3, reads: “Yo Kanye let’s talk…. man to man,” in reference to rapper Ye, better known as Kanye West, who recently made several antisemitic comments.

Meanwhile, fellow musical acts sent their love, including fellow teen idols New Kids on the Block, who tweeted: “We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron.”

Carter’s former “Lizzie McGuire” co-star and former girlfriend Hilary Duff said Saturday, “For Aaron – I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you that you had to struggle in front of the whole world. You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent… boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy.”

“The family has been notified and will be flying out to Los Angeles. Aaron worked very hard towards the end of his life in recovery, to be a good father and to make amends with his family,” Carter’s publicist said in a statement to KTLA.

Associated Press contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Aaron Carter’s life in photos

In recent years, despite battles with addiction and a diagnosis of multiple personality disorder and depression, he reinvented himself as a rapper, releasing the studio album "Love" in 2018.
WDTN

Police: Man shoots, kills neighbor in Ohio

OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The […]
OKEANA, OH
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’

Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.
E! News

Nick Carter Breaks His Silence on Brother Aaron Carter's Death

Watch: Aaron Carter Dead at 34: New Kids on the Block & More Stars React. Nick Carter is grieving the loss of his brother Aaron Carter. After the 34-year-old tragically passed away on Nov. 5, the Backstreet Boys member shared a message on Instagram. "My heart has been broken today," Nick wrote on Nov. 6. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."
The Hollywood Reporter

Aaron Carter, Singer and Brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, Dies at 34

Aaron Carter, who enjoyed fame at an early age as a singer, television personality and the younger brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, died Saturday. He was 34. A representative from his management team confirms to The Hollywood Reporter that he was found dead in his home in Lancaster, California. No cause of death was given. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told THR that a suspicious death took place at the address of Carter’s residence but could not confirm the identity of the dead person.More from The Hollywood ReporterAlice Estes Davis, Famed Disney Costume Designer, Dies at...
LANCASTER, CA
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter, saying they ‘all grew up together’

The Backstreet Boys paid tribute to Aaron Carter on Sunday after news of his death shook the music world and its fans. Carter, a solo artist who was known for hits such as "Aaron's Party" when he was a teenager, died Saturday at the age of 34. His representative said in a statement that the musician “was was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Musician Aaron Carter dead at 34

Musician Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34, Fox News Digital has confirmed through a source. Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California on Saturday. Local law enforcement sources told TMZ that they responded to a 911 call at the singer's home at around 11 a.m.
LANCASTER, CA
The Independent

Aaron Carter’s cause of death is being investigated, says singer’s family

The death of singer Aaron Carter is being investigated, his family has said.It was announced on Saturday (5 November) that the former child star, who is the brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter, had died aged 34.A cause is yet to be announced but, in a statement to The Independent, his family said: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today. At the moment his cause of death is being investigated.”The statement continued: “We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express...
toofab.com

Aaron Carter Dead at 34, Hollywood Pays Tribute

"Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and Surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter." Hollywood is paying tribute to Aaron Carter, who has died at the age of 34. According to TMZ, who first reported the news, the "Aaron's Party" singer was...
LANCASTER, CA
Popculture

Aaron Carter Dead: Fans Shocked After Star's Passing

Aaron Carter fans are trying to make sense of his death. The 34-year-old singer, rapper, and reality star died at the age of 34 on Nov. 5. He leaves behind a son, Prince, and a famous brother, Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter. Their sister Leslie died in 2012. His death was confirmed by Nick's representative, who told The New York Post, "Aaron has passed." per multiple reports, Aaron was found unresponsive at his home in California. Sources told TMZ that he was discovered in his bathtub after a 911 call was made about a drowning.
PALMDALE, CA
Hypebae

Former Child and Teen Star Aaron Carter Dies at Age 34

Aaron Carter died on Saturday, November 5. The singer was found dead in his Lancaster, CA home. According to TMZ, Carter was found in his bathroom. At 11 a.m., a 911 call was made claiming “that a male had drowned in the tub.” Additionally, law enforcement officials have confirmed that a death occurred in the vicinity.
LANCASTER, CA
WDTN

Election updates: 2022 midterm election results

With large batches still to be counted in key races, either party could still emerge with control of the House and Senate. Many poll watchers see a potential split, with Republicans controlling the House and Democrats retaining a narrow Senate majority, a result forecast in polling for some time leading up to the election.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter’s Publicist Shares Never-Seen-Before Photos Of Late Star: ‘I Will Miss Him Terribly’

“I started working with Aaron [Carter] when he was eight years old,” Phil Lobel, founder of Lobeline Communications, tells HollywoodLife. Following Aaron’s untimely death on Nov. 5 at age 34, Phil shared with HollywoodLife some EXCLUSIVE, never-before-seen photos from Aaron’s life. Phil — who partnered with Aaron from ages 8 to 16 before reconnecting with the “Saturday Night” singer when he was 29 – recalled their first meeting. “Nickelodeon had hired me, and I arrived at the venue at the outdoor amphitheater,” Lobel told HL. “[Aaron] was going in circles in the parking lot on his new razor. He was just a little kid having fun.”
WDTN

WDTN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy