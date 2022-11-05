ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter

You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
When Pigs Fly to Open in Lexington

A Maine-based bread company with three retail outlets in the Greater Boston area is getting ready to open a fourth, with this one being in the northwest suburbs. A message sent by Leah Klein of City Living Boston indicates that When Pigs Fly is planning to open in Lexington, with a message sent from the company indicating that it plans to have a grand opening on Nov. 28 and will open in a space in the center of town near where Massachusetts Avenue and Waltham Street meet. Once it opens, the new shop will join other outlets locally in Brookline, Jamaica Plain, and Somerville, as well as locations in Newburyport, Freeport, ME, and Kittery, ME (where their headquarters are and which is also home to a restaurant). In addition to its shops, When Pigs Fly also sells its breads at markets and stores throughout the region.
LEXINGTON, MA
The Return of the Holiday Market at Snowport

It wouldn’t be the holiday season in Boston without Seaport’s iconic winter experience, Snowport. Returning for the fourth year and serving as the ultimate holiday destination for Bostonians and tourists alike, Snowport will once again feature The Holiday Market at Snowport, created with The Makers Show. The luminous, open-air market, which debuted in 2021, returns in 2022 with over 120 small businesses to shop from, doubling last year’s lineup. Visitors will also find an expanded dining area and enchanting holiday décor throughout. In addition to The Holiday Market, Snowport will offer outdoor iceless curling, large-scale winter games, the Tree Market at Snowport, and an annual holiday tree lighting and celebration, Light Up Seaport (December 2). Snowport begins on November 11, 2022. Further details and dates are below. Visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport and follow @seaportbos to learn more.
BOSTON, MA
Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region

When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
March 1 eyed for opening for new fire facility

WOBURN - The new 20,690-square-foot Woburn Fire Dept. headquarters and support building is proceeding off Main Street at the southern edges of Forest Park at a highly-visible location opposite Middlesex Canal Park. The process to build a new fire headquarters has at times been arduous with some specialized building equipment...
WOBURN, MA
Fatal motorcycle crash on Blue Sky Drive in Burlington

BURLINGTON – Chief Thomas P. Browne and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan report that their agencies are jointly investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on the Middlesex Turnpike Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, Nov. 6, at approximately 12:50 p.m., Burlington Police responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection...
BURLINGTON, MA
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH
Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts

BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston is in store for another weird weather week

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. We have some big news: The first episode of The Common, our new daily podcast on all things happening in Greater Boston, just dropped! We’re starting off with a look at what the region’s growing Latino community thinks of Question 4, a referendum on the new law allowing undocumented residents to get a driver’s license.
BOSTON, MA
Fatal Overdose in Fall River Parking Lot

FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said that a fatal overdose occurred in a vehicle in a Fall River parking lot Friday night. The incident occurred in a parking lot near the Factory of Terror, located at 120 Pearl Street – but not at the haunted attraction itself, despite online rumors.
FALL RIVER, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing

The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
ABINGTON, MA
Crews respond to large apartment fire in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames tore through a multi-family home in Methuen Monday evening. Fire crews responded to the scene on Hampshire Street, but said the building is a total loss. When responders arrived, the fire had completely enguylfed the building and even blew out a door on the first floor, hitting one of the firefighters.
METHUEN, MA
Young child dies in Lynn house fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
LYNN, MA

