Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Somerville School Committee, city councilors endorse millionaire tax ballot questionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Open dialogues: Conservatism at TuftsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
nbcboston.com
When Pigs Fly to Open in Lexington
A Maine-based bread company with three retail outlets in the Greater Boston area is getting ready to open a fourth, with this one being in the northwest suburbs. A message sent by Leah Klein of City Living Boston indicates that When Pigs Fly is planning to open in Lexington, with a message sent from the company indicating that it plans to have a grand opening on Nov. 28 and will open in a space in the center of town near where Massachusetts Avenue and Waltham Street meet. Once it opens, the new shop will join other outlets locally in Brookline, Jamaica Plain, and Somerville, as well as locations in Newburyport, Freeport, ME, and Kittery, ME (where their headquarters are and which is also home to a restaurant). In addition to its shops, When Pigs Fly also sells its breads at markets and stores throughout the region.
The Return of the Holiday Market at Snowport
It wouldn’t be the holiday season in Boston without Seaport’s iconic winter experience, Snowport. Returning for the fourth year and serving as the ultimate holiday destination for Bostonians and tourists alike, Snowport will once again feature The Holiday Market at Snowport, created with The Makers Show. The luminous, open-air market, which debuted in 2021, returns in 2022 with over 120 small businesses to shop from, doubling last year’s lineup. Visitors will also find an expanded dining area and enchanting holiday décor throughout. In addition to The Holiday Market, Snowport will offer outdoor iceless curling, large-scale winter games, the Tree Market at Snowport, and an annual holiday tree lighting and celebration, Light Up Seaport (December 2). Snowport begins on November 11, 2022. Further details and dates are below. Visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport and follow @seaportbos to learn more.
nshoremag.com
Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region
When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle in This Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, and in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely...
homenewshere.com
Town Meeting to decide fate of parcel at corner of Washington, Swanton streets
WINCHESTER - As Town Meeting kicks off this Thursday, members could debate two important articles next week dealing with the parcel of land at the corner of Washington and Swanton Street. While Town Meeting discussed, debated and voted on this piece of property in the past, even allowing the Select...
homenewshere.com
March 1 eyed for opening for new fire facility
WOBURN - The new 20,690-square-foot Woburn Fire Dept. headquarters and support building is proceeding off Main Street at the southern edges of Forest Park at a highly-visible location opposite Middlesex Canal Park. The process to build a new fire headquarters has at times been arduous with some specialized building equipment...
homenewshere.com
Fatal motorcycle crash on Blue Sky Drive in Burlington
BURLINGTON – Chief Thomas P. Browne and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan report that their agencies are jointly investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on the Middlesex Turnpike Sunday afternoon. On Sunday, Nov. 6, at approximately 12:50 p.m., Burlington Police responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection...
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
Several smaller Powerball winning tickets sold across Massachusetts
BOSTON – There was no big Powerball winner in Massachusetts, but someone in Quincy is now $1 million richer.One person in California hit all five numbers and the Powerball during the latest drawing, which was delayed until Tuesday morning because Minnesota needed additional time to "process its sales and play data." According to California Lottery, one winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena. The one-time cash option for the $2.04 billion jackpot was $997.6 million, before taxes.In Massachusetts, the state lottery said one player won $1 million by matching the first five numbers, but not the Powerball....
The Former Goodwill Store in Derry, New Hampshire Now Houses Two Businesses
Earlier this year, back on March 31, the Goodwill Store on Manchester Road in Derry, New Hampshire closed after about a decade of service. Until recently, the massive building, part of the Pinkerton Place complex, has remained vacant with no real indication of what would be done. After just over...
WBUR
Boston is in store for another weird weather week
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. We have some big news: The first episode of The Common, our new daily podcast on all things happening in Greater Boston, just dropped! We’re starting off with a look at what the region’s growing Latino community thinks of Question 4, a referendum on the new law allowing undocumented residents to get a driver’s license.
Travelers can fly from Boston to 2 new European destinations aboard PLAY this spring
The seasonal service begins in March and May. Bostonians can travel to two new European destinations aboard PLAY this spring, the airline announced Monday. Iceland-based PLAY will launch flights from Logan International Airport to Stockholm on March 31, 2023, and Hamburg on May 16, 2023. The seasonal service will end in October.
whdh.com
Revere firefighters extinguish blaze at Kelly’s Roast Beef’s flagship location
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere firefighters worked quickly early Tuesday morning to extinguish a fire that broke out at the landmark Kelly’s Roast Beef location on Revere Beach Boulevard. The popular restaurant suffered some damage in the fire but it did not appear to be severe. Crews could be...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s & Elia’s (Week of November 6, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
Fatal Overdose in Fall River Parking Lot
FALL RIVER (1420 WBSM) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said that a fatal overdose occurred in a vehicle in a Fall River parking lot Friday night. The incident occurred in a parking lot near the Factory of Terror, located at 120 Pearl Street – but not at the haunted attraction itself, despite online rumors.
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is Closing
The Abington Christmas Place announced they are closing.(The Christmas Place / Facebook) (ABINGTON, MA) For the last 40 years, the South Shore has been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England, Abington Christmas Place. From pictures with Santa to having a delicious sweet treat in the bakery, the Abington Christmas Place isn't kidding when they advertise itself as"your ONE-STOP Christmas store." Unfortunately, on Sunday, November 6th the Abington Christmas Placeannounced on Facebook that they are closing this year.
whdh.com
Crews respond to large apartment fire in Methuen
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames tore through a multi-family home in Methuen Monday evening. Fire crews responded to the scene on Hampshire Street, but said the building is a total loss. When responders arrived, the fire had completely enguylfed the building and even blew out a door on the first floor, hitting one of the firefighters.
Young child dies in Lynn house fire
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
Warning: These Restaurant Orders Named ‘Unhealthiest’ in New England
Sometimes it's nice to get out to eat rather than staying in and cooking. Going out to eat puts you in a different atmosphere, and allows you not to have any dishes to clean up when you finish eating. The majority of people know that eating out is not always...
