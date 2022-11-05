ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

kirklandreporter.com

Elections: King County’s charter amendment, Prop No. 1 passing

This midterm’s candidate races may look tight, but support for the two ballot measures are looking strong. As of election night, Charter Amendment No. 1 — which moves all county elections to even years — received 69.17% approval of counted ballots. And Proposition No. 1, a Conservation...
KING COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Leesa Manion leads in race for King County prosecuting attorney

SEATTLE — Leesa Manion leads in the race for King County prosecuting attorney with 56% of the vote after initial returns Tuesday. Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell is trailing with 44% of the vote. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is responsible for prosecuting all felonies in King County...
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

WA 9th Congressional District: Democrat incumbent challenged by republican small business owner

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Adam Smith (D) has represented Washington’s 9th Congressional District for 25 years, which covers parts of Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, Kent and Tacoma. His republican opponent, Doug Basler, owner of digital advertising agency and former senior vice-chair of the King County Republican Party, has challenged Rep. Adam Smith four times in the past. However, he believes his commitments to find solutions on crime, the homelessness crisis, and rising inflation rates will give him a competitive edge in this year's midterms.
WASHINGTON STATE
waterlandblog.com

ELECTION RESULTS 1: School Bond winning, Manion leading

The first round of election results are in for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 General Election, and early returns show the Highline School Bond leading, Senators Karen Keiser and Joe Nguyen ahead, and Leesa Manion leading Jim Ferrell for the King County Prosecuting Attorney position. Highline School District No. 401...
KING 5

Washington election results map: County-by-county totals for top races

SEATTLE — As results come in on election night, track returns by county for some of the biggest races across the state on KING 5's exclusive interactive map. An initial round of election returns is expected to be released shortly after 8 p.m. on Election Day. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

Pierce County 2022 election results

Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results for Pierce County. The key races include county positions such as the Pierce County prosecutor, attorney and council districts 1, 5 and 7, as well as federal and state legislative races, including U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 6, 8, and 10, and secretary of state.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Snohomish County 2022 election results

EVERETT, Wash. — Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results for Snohomish County. The key races include statewide votes for U.S. senator and secretary of state, Congressional Districts 1, 2 and 8, and a number of local races and propositions, including Snohomish County prosecutor. An initial round of election...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING-5

2022 election results for Kitsap and Mason counties

Voters from Shelton to Bremerton to Bainbridge and beyond, will weigh in on a number of local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results in Mason and Kitsap counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 23, 26 and 35, and secretary of state.
MASON COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Don’t fall for state Dems last-minute ‘reverse psychology’

For more than a decade, Washington State Democratic Party chairperson Tina Podlodowski has refused nearly 20 invitations to come on The Dori Monson Show and talk politics. That’s why it raised antennae for Monson when Podlodowski asked to come on his show just hours before Tuesday’s general election. Her message: To urge voters “not” to write in candidate Brad Klippert for secretary of state.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Live, updated results for the top 2022 general election races in Washington state

SEATTLE — An initial round of general election returns was released shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday. KING 5 will provide live updates as returns are counted. These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. Counties will release additional results in the days after the election as more ballots are counted. Additional results are typically released daily.
WASHINGTON STATE
bellevuereporter.com

Election results 2022: Bellevue Proposition No. 1

The city of Bellevue’s Proposition No. 1 Levy Lid Lift for Parks and Open Space results are in:. Voter turnout was 33.35%, with 26,874 ballots being counted for 80,580 registered voters. The ballot measure was proposed by the city to fund parks, open spaces and related purposes. Proposition No....
BELLEVUE, WA
610KONA

Is WA AG Insurance Investigation Retaliation for Credit Scoring Defeat?

The timing of this so-called investigation is curious. WA State Attorney General investigates two insurance companies. Tuesday, November 8th, WA State AG Bob Ferguson announced a Thurston County judge is going to allow him to continue his "investigation" into PEMCO and Progressive Insurance Companies. According to the AG:. ".. a...
WASHINGTON STATE

