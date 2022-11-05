Baking company to bring 295 jobs, $200 million investment to Valdosta

ATLANTA — Grupo Bimbo, a leading global baking company, will invest more than $200 million to build a second production facility in Valdosta, creating 295 new jobs in Lowndes County.

“Time and again, companies are recognizing the strengths of communities across Georgia and investing in all corners of the state,” Gov. Brian Kemp said of the announcement. “Last year we celebrated over 60% of jobs created outside of metro Atlanta, and we’re staying focused on bringing opportunity to all Georgians, no matter their zip code. We’re excited that Grupo Bimbo has chosen the Peach State for this investment and look forward to others in the years to come.”