Former President Donald Trump rallies for Pennsylvania Republicans in Latrobe

LATROBE, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump stumped for statewide candidates at a rally at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe Saturday.

Thousands gathered at a hangar there to hear the former president and catch a glimpse of statewide candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano.

Trump stressed the importance of regaining control in Washington, hinting that he’ll announce soon whether he’s running for another term in The White House.

He spoke for about two hours, headlining the event.

Oz and Mastriano spoke earlier.

“The most important thing I believe in is you. If we do this together, we’ll win big,” Oz said.

“Pennsylvania, let’s roll,” Mastriano said.

We spoke to several voters who were at the rally. They unanimously listed the economy as the main reason they plan to vote Republican, Tuesday.

Oz is currently polling in a virtual tie with opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Mastriano trails Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, according to the latest numbers.

Election Day is Tuesday.

