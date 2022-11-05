ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latrobe, PA

Former President Donald Trump rallies for Pennsylvania Republicans in Latrobe

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
Former President Donald Trump stumped for statewide candidates at a rally at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe Saturday.

LATROBE, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump stumped for statewide candidates at a rally at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe Saturday.

Thousands gathered at a hangar there to hear the former president and catch a glimpse of statewide candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano.

Trump stressed the importance of regaining control in Washington, hinting that he’ll announce soon whether he’s running for another term in The White House.

He spoke for about two hours, headlining the event.

Oz and Mastriano spoke earlier.

“The most important thing I believe in is you. If we do this together, we’ll win big,” Oz said.

“Pennsylvania, let’s roll,” Mastriano said.

We spoke to several voters who were at the rally. They unanimously listed the economy as the main reason they plan to vote Republican, Tuesday.

Oz is currently polling in a virtual tie with opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Mastriano trails Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, according to the latest numbers.

Election Day is Tuesday.

South Florida police officer in critical condition after shot in the head; ex-girlfriend accused Hialeah police said that Yessenia Sanchez had a seven-year relationship with the officer. (NCD)

Comments / 89

Kevin Young
3d ago

Trump will most likely announce it after Republicans. take back the country on Tuesday. after the elections

Reply(2)
9
Angela Marie Sprague
3d ago

Trump 2024 i hope because he was more for the people then the president we have today oh be we are Americans

Reply(5)
18
Jim brant
3d ago

it's funny that on this page you can cut down republicans and get to post it .but you can't say how bad democrats are. or you get deleted.

Reply
3
 

