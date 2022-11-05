CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Right now, hospitals across the state only have a handful of open beds to care for the most critically ill children. The North Carolina Pediatric Society uses a live dashboard to track capacity in pediatric intensive care units in the state. On Tuesday afternoon, the pediatric ICU beds were 94 percent full as more children became ill with the flu and RSV.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO