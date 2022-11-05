Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
WRAL
Newly-elected Wake County Sheriff will have to tackle recent increase in violent crime
The winner of the race for Wake County Sheriff will find themselves working to solve issues like staffing shortages among first responders, gun violence towards deputies, building meaningful connections with their community and managing an increase in violent crime in Wake County. The winner of the race for Wake County...
cbs17
Gun taken from student on Southeast Raleigh High School campus, school says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun was taken from a student on Monday who was in the parking lot of Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School, school officials said in a letter to the families of the school’s students. Security personnel identified two students sitting in a vehicle in...
Suspect in custody connected to the stabbing at the Days Inn in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police on Tuesday responded to a stabbing at the Days Inn at 3901 S. Wilmington St. Antonius Jackson, 39, is in custody with their connection to the stabbing incident that took place this morning at the Days Inn. Before 7 a.m., multiple officers with the Raleigh...
Gun seized from students in Southeast Raleigh High parking lot
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities seized a firearm from two students in a car at Southeast Raleigh High School on Monday. School administrators and a school resource officer approached the students in the vehicle in one of the school parking lots. One of the students confirmed the gun belonged to them, according to Wake County Public School System.
Stabbing under investigation at Days Inn in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police on Tuesday responded to a stabbing at the Days Inn at 3901 S. Wilmington St. Before 7 a.m., multiple officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the motel, just south of downtown Raleigh near U.S. 70 and Garner. One person was stabbed and transported...
Man found dead on greenway near Crabtree Creek died of gunshot to head
RALEIGH, N.C. — An autopsy shows that Rodney Lewis Clark Jr., 21, died of a gunshot wound to the head. Clark's body was found on a trail near Crabtree Valley Mall on the afternoon of Sept. 29. According to the police report on his death, Clark and a co-worker...
WRAL
Durham woman linked to scheme involving synthetic marijuana that's killed inmates across US
DURHAM, N.C. — A synthetic marijuana drug is linked to prison deaths nationwide. This week, we’re learning a woman in Durham is accused of operating a scheme, sending the same drug to inmates around the country. Many people have died nationwide from a synthetic marijuana drug known as...
WRAL
Investigation underway near Durham medical clinic
DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Monday were investigating an incident near a medical office in Durham. Before 2:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to 605 Linwood Ave., near the Lincoln Community Health Center, where someone reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police did not confirm whether...
cbs17
Zack’s Gas 76, City of Gold on New Bern Ave. investigated by forensics team after crime in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Both the Raleigh Police Department and a forensics team have taped off the area between Zack’s Gas 76 and City of Gold in Raleigh on Monday night. The two stores, located in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue, are taped off by law enforcement as they investigate suspicious activity, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed.
cbs17
Woman stabbed at Raleigh Days Inn: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was injured in a stabbing at a Raleigh Days Inn, according to police. This happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of South Wilmington Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found the suspect and took that person into custody.
newyorkbeacon.com
Terrified Teen Hospitalized After Leaping Out Of Lyft Over Driver’s Inappropriate Behavior
A Raleigh, North Carolina teenager Eziya Bowden experienced a scary ride with Lyft alleging she jumped from the back seat of a moving car because of the driver’s “suspicious behavior.”. The 17-year-old’s injuries landed her in the ER after jumping from a moving Lyft a few miles from...
cbs17
Willie Rowe decided as Wake County’s next sheriff
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There is a new sheriff in Wake County and the voters have decided that will be Willie Rowe, the Democratic nominee. Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison (R) was also in the running for Wake County’s next sheriff, but fell short by just over 30,000 votes.
Person jumped out of Raleigh apartment to escape fire
RALEIGH, N.C. — A person jumped out of a burning building on Wednesday to escape an apartment fire. Before 10 a.m., firefighters responded to the Pines of Ashton apartments off Sunnybrook Road near WakeMed's main campus. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 10:30 a.m., where smoke was billowing...
Skateboarder hit by SUV on dark road in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A skateboarder late Tuesday night was hit by an SUV in Smithfield. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Smithfield Police Department responded to the 2800 block of South Brightleaf Boulevard, where a witness told WRAL News a teenager on a skateboard was hit. A witness said...
WITN
UPDATE: Woman charged with abusing autistic adult is Johnston County high school teacher
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman accused by deputies of abusing an autistic adult in her care is also a high school teacher. WITN has learned that Patricia Howard, 57, is a teacher with North Johnston High School and is currently suspended. “The school system is aware of the...
cbs17
NC police shot young Fayetteville woman 17 times, autopsy shows; new details emerge from July death
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The autopsy and toxicology reports returned in the officer-involved shooting death of a young Fayetteville woman are shedding a new light on the case. Jada Johnson, 22, was shot 17 times by law enforcement on July 1, according to her autopsy report released Tuesday. One...
Inside UNC's pediatric ICU, where the tiniest patients struggle to breathe
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Right now, hospitals across the state only have a handful of open beds to care for the most critically ill children. The North Carolina Pediatric Society uses a live dashboard to track capacity in pediatric intensive care units in the state. On Tuesday afternoon, the pediatric ICU beds were 94 percent full as more children became ill with the flu and RSV.
Fight among 3 women leads to deadly double stabbing in North Carolina, police say
Raleigh police said they arrested a woman for stabbing two women and killing one of them during a fight Friday night.
cbs17
Wake County election results to determine sheriff, Raleigh mayor
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison and Democratic nominee Willie Rowe are both running to be the next sheriff of Wake County. Harrison won the Republican primary with 80 percent of the vote in May while Rowe defeated incumbent Sheriff Gerald Baker—twice. The first time around, in the primary, Rowe came in first place with 29.5 percent of the vote, but 30 percent was needed to win.
cbs17
Wake County will have a new sheriff: Will it be Donnie Harrison or Willie Rowe
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker says his last day in office will be December 1. He sent a letter out on Friday announcing his retirement after he lost in a runoff election earlier this year. The letter comes just days ahead of Election Day when...
