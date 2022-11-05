Read full article on original website
NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia
Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
NCHSAA boys soccer state championships moved from Triangle to Triad
Browns Summit, N.C. — For the first time since the 1980s, the N.C. High School Athletic Association boys soccer state championships will be held in the Triad. On Wednesday, the NCHSAA announced that the 2022 boys soccer state championship games will be held at MacPherson Stadium in Browns Summit, just outside of Greensboro.
Boyd leads No. 10 NC State to 82-45 win over Quinnipiac
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jada Boyd scored 14 points as No. 10 North Carolina State led wire-to-wire in a season-opening 82-45 victory over Quinnipiac on Monday night. Boyd shot a perfect 4-of-4 from the floor and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. The junior forward also had five rebounds, a block and two steals in just 20 minutes of play.
Tropical Storm Nicole forces changes to NC football playoff schedule
Raleigh, N.C. — Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected across North Carolina on Friday due to the approach of Tropical Storm Nicole, which formed in the Atlantic Ocean this week. The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida this week, possibly as a hurricane, before riding up...
Freshman student athlete, 18, killed in Lee County crash
A college student and athlete from North Carolina died Saturday in a crash in Lee County,. A spokesperson from Ferrum College said Will Patterson, 18, was a first-year student at the private college in Virginia and a member of the school's football team. Patterson, from Sanford, N.C., is listed as a quarterback on the team's website.
Triangle voters approve $1.87B in bonds for schools, parks, higher education
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County homeowners would spend an average of about $35 per year more in taxes if voters approve bonds to cover improvements and expansions in the county’s public school system and at Wake Technical Community College. Wake County homeowners will spend an average of about...
Bishop McGuinness football coach Charlie Jones set to retire
Kernersville, N.C. — Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School head football coach Charlie Jones is retiring from teaching and coaching at the end of the fall semester. Jones has also been serving as the assistant athletic director for the Villains. Bishop McGuinness athletic director Jeff Stoller shared the news with HighSchoolOT this morning.
Person jumped out of Raleigh apartment to escape fire
RALEIGH, N.C. — A person jumped out of a burning building on Wednesday to escape an apartment fire. Before 10 a.m., firefighters responded to the Pines of Ashton apartments off Sunnybrook Road near WakeMed's main campus. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 10:30 a.m., where smoke was billowing...
Skateboarder hit by SUV on dark road in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A skateboarder late Tuesday night was hit by an SUV in Smithfield. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Smithfield Police Department responded to the 2800 block of South Brightleaf Boulevard, where a witness told WRAL News a teenager on a skateboard was hit. A witness said...
Gun seized from students in Southeast Raleigh High parking lot
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities seized a firearm from two students in a car at Southeast Raleigh High School on Monday. School administrators and a school resource officer approached the students in the vehicle in one of the school parking lots. One of the students confirmed the gun belonged to them, according to Wake County Public School System.
Durham woman linked to scheme involving synthetic marijuana that's killed inmates across US
DURHAM, N.C. — A synthetic marijuana drug is linked to prison deaths nationwide. This week, we’re learning a woman in Durham is accused of operating a scheme, sending the same drug to inmates around the country. Many people have died nationwide from a synthetic marijuana drug known as...
Suspect in custody connected to the stabbing at the Days Inn in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police on Tuesday responded to a stabbing at the Days Inn at 3901 S. Wilmington St. Antonius Jackson, 39, is in custody with their connection to the stabbing incident that took place this morning at the Days Inn. Before 7 a.m., multiple officers with the Raleigh...
Stabbing under investigation at Days Inn in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police on Tuesday responded to a stabbing at the Days Inn at 3901 S. Wilmington St. Before 7 a.m., multiple officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the motel, just south of downtown Raleigh near U.S. 70 and Garner. One person was stabbed and transported...
Democratic candidate Rowe takes sizable lead in Wake County Sheriff election
The winner of the race for Wake County Sheriff will find themselves working to solve issues like staffing shortages among first responders, gun violence towards deputies, building meaningful connections with their community and managing an increase in violent crime in Wake County. Republican candidate and former sheriff Donnie Harrison is...
Man found dead on greenway near Crabtree Creek died of gunshot to head
RALEIGH, N.C. — An autopsy shows that Rodney Lewis Clark Jr., 21, died of a gunshot wound to the head. Clark's body was found on a trail near Crabtree Valley Mall on the afternoon of Sept. 29. According to the police report on his death, Clark and a co-worker...
Doctors describe 'an explosion of influenza;' virus outpacing COVID in hospitals
RALEIGH, N.C. — In some Triangle-area hospitals, more patients are being treated for flu than COVID-19 in recent days. Last week, cases of the flu made up about 5% of all people admitted to hospitals across the state. "COVID is trending down; flu is dramatically rising," said Dr. David...
Raleigh police find no evidence of crime in teen's claim she jumped from Lyft after feeling unsafe
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police on Wednesday told WRAL News that their investigation into the report of a Lyft driver found "no evidence of any crime." Eziya Bowden, 16, said she jumped from a moving car last week when her Lyft driver made her feel unsafe. Bowden said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
2-year-old accidentally shoots himself at Johnston County home
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A 2-year-old was shot Monday night, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office. Around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Brookside Lane in Four Oaks, where the toddler was being treated by his parents. The toddler, who was alert, was taken to WakeMed...
North Johnston High School teacher charged with felony abuse of disabled adult
DOVER, N.C. — A teacher at North Johnston High School was charged with felony abuse of a disabled person. The Craven County Sheriff's Office, with help from the Johnston County Sheriff's Office, charged Patricia Howard with five felony counts of assault on a disabled adult and two counts of communicating threats last week.
Family says woman shot, killed in Raleigh was victim of domestic violence
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police in Raleigh are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman. 27-year-old Jamila Rogers was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Family members said Rogers was the victim of domestic violence, and the shooting happened during an altercation between several people.
