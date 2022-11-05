ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

NCCU stopped by second half rally by nationally ranked Virginia

Va. — The North Carolina Central University men’s basketball program erased a 16-point first half deficit with a 12-0 run in the second half to take a two-point lead with just under 15 minutes remaining, but No. 18 Virginia was able to surge past the Eagles to take a 73-61 decision in the season-opener at John Paul Jones Arena on Monday, Nov. 7.
DURHAM, NC
Boyd leads No. 10 NC State to 82-45 win over Quinnipiac

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jada Boyd scored 14 points as No. 10 North Carolina State led wire-to-wire in a season-opening 82-45 victory over Quinnipiac on Monday night. Boyd shot a perfect 4-of-4 from the floor and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. The junior forward also had five rebounds, a block and two steals in just 20 minutes of play.
HAMDEN, CT
Freshman student athlete, 18, killed in Lee County crash

A college student and athlete from North Carolina died Saturday in a crash in Lee County,. A spokesperson from Ferrum College said Will Patterson, 18, was a first-year student at the private college in Virginia and a member of the school's football team. Patterson, from Sanford, N.C., is listed as a quarterback on the team's website.
LEE COUNTY, NC
Bishop McGuinness football coach Charlie Jones set to retire

Kernersville, N.C. — Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School head football coach Charlie Jones is retiring from teaching and coaching at the end of the fall semester. Jones has also been serving as the assistant athletic director for the Villains. Bishop McGuinness athletic director Jeff Stoller shared the news with HighSchoolOT this morning.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
Person jumped out of Raleigh apartment to escape fire

RALEIGH, N.C. — A person jumped out of a burning building on Wednesday to escape an apartment fire. Before 10 a.m., firefighters responded to the Pines of Ashton apartments off Sunnybrook Road near WakeMed's main campus. Sky 5 flew over the scene at 10:30 a.m., where smoke was billowing...
RALEIGH, NC
Skateboarder hit by SUV on dark road in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A skateboarder late Tuesday night was hit by an SUV in Smithfield. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Smithfield Police Department responded to the 2800 block of South Brightleaf Boulevard, where a witness told WRAL News a teenager on a skateboard was hit. A witness said...
SMITHFIELD, NC
Gun seized from students in Southeast Raleigh High parking lot

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities seized a firearm from two students in a car at Southeast Raleigh High School on Monday. School administrators and a school resource officer approached the students in the vehicle in one of the school parking lots. One of the students confirmed the gun belonged to them, according to Wake County Public School System.
RALEIGH, NC
Stabbing under investigation at Days Inn in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police on Tuesday responded to a stabbing at the Days Inn at 3901 S. Wilmington St. Before 7 a.m., multiple officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the motel, just south of downtown Raleigh near U.S. 70 and Garner. One person was stabbed and transported...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh police find no evidence of crime in teen's claim she jumped from Lyft after feeling unsafe

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police on Wednesday told WRAL News that their investigation into the report of a Lyft driver found "no evidence of any crime." Eziya Bowden, 16, said she jumped from a moving car last week when her Lyft driver made her feel unsafe. Bowden said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
RALEIGH, NC
