Lancaster, CA

Aaron Carter Dead at 34

By Holly Haze
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 4 days ago

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, has passed away at the age of 34.

The singer-turned-rapper and actor was found dead today at his house in Lancaster, CA … multiple sources have told authorities that Aaron’s body was found in his bathtub after a neighbor called 911. Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene, but found no information leading to believe foul play was involved.

Carter was a new father who welcomed his first son last year. Last year, Aaron said about being a father, “I [wanted] to be at home and enjoy the love of my life and my child. Now that it’s here, it’s like an epiphany. Every minute now has become so precious and every bit of time that slips by now … I’ve [really] switched my gears of thinking. I’ve given a lot of people second and third chances, as you can see with us and the stuff that we’ve gone through.”

Carter has had many issues in the past including financial, medical, mental issues, relationship problems and career troubles. Carter had a tumultuous relationship with his siblings, and many of their feuds have played out on social media.

