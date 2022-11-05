ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville Record & Landmark

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

City of Statesville offices to close Friday for Veterans Day

City of Statesville offices will be closed on Friday in observance of Veterans Day. There will be no garbage collection on this day. • Wednesday routes will operate on a regular schedule. • Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Thursday. The revised schedule for commercial businesses with roll-out...
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 25-year-old Kannapolis woman was charged after deputies say she led them on a chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan counties. The incident happened on Monday night just after 8:00 p.m. Deputies say they were attempting a traffic stop on a Suzuki GSX-R1000 at Highway 29 near E. Church St. in China Grove.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Harmful algae found in Lake Wylie; here’s what you need to know

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — Two coves on Lake Wylie aren’t safe to swim in after harmful algae blooms were found, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services on Monday. Storm Water Services says “active harmful algae blooms” were detected Monday in a cove just north of Strollaway Road and another cove between Strollaway and Red Fez Club roads. Crews got a tip from a nearby resident about bright green water with surface scum in the coves.
LAKE WYLIE, SC
macaronikid.com

14 Places for Thanksgiving Take-Out in the Charlotte Area

Does turkey give you trouble? Maybe you've just got your hands full or are expecting a smaller (or larger) crowd than usual and don't feel like doing all the work. Whatever your reasons, you don't need to spend weeks in the Kitchen preparing for this one meal - call in reinforcements! The Charlotte area has so many great options from turkey to sides to pies - and some offer it all in one big box!
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Knights Building Snow Tubing Mountain and Skating Rink in Uptown

Uptown Charlotte is about to be transformed into a winter wonderland with the inaugural launch of ‘Light The Knights’ festival. During their off season, the Charlotte Knights will build a full-sized skating rink, 6-lane 150-foot snow tubing mountain, Christmas village, and thousands of lighted strings and displays installed throughout the complex.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

How Long Do Mums Live?

CHARLOTTE – It’s a good question and one that often comes up in the fall, when garden centers are full of beautiful, flowering pots of them. Mums, also known as Chrysanthemums, can be divided into two distinct categories: garden and floral. These two varieties are bred with different goals in mind, and this results in very different lifespans.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

‘Heavy fire’ erupts at home on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A home in Lexington was significantly damaged in a fire Friday evening, according to the Lexington Fire Department. At about 6 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a house fire on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington. At the scene, crews found a single-family home covered in heavy smoke with visible heavy fire, […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

NC man celebrates $3 million scratch-off win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Carvent Webb, of Charlotte, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Webb bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from the 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte. When Webb arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he had […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Lake Norman Regional Center sponsors pumpkin decorating contest

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has announced its winners for the 2022 annual hospital department pumpkin carving competition. This fun and competitive event is enjoyed by all hospital departments each year. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville Fire Department hazmat team recognized

Members of the Statesville Fire Department (SFD) Hazardous Materials Response Team competed in the North Carolina Association of Hazardous Materials Responders (NCAHMR) Hazmat Challenge in August. Coached by Asst. Chief Kyle Bell, team members Capt. Eddy Harpe, Capt. Matt Thompson, Capt. Danny Fisher and Firefighter Travis Akins took first place...
STATESVILLE, NC

