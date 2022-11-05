Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.
Tropical Storm Nicole: What the Carolinas should expect, and when
CHARLOTTE — Severe Weather Center 9 is monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole as it barrels toward the east coast. Nicole formed east of the Bahamas, and its winds are expected to reach Florida by Wednesday. It made landfall in the Bahamas just after noon Wednesday, and it should track up the east coast by the end of the week.
Major economic announcement in Catawba County expected Wednesday
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A major economic announcement is expected to be made Wednesday in Catawba County. Although it remains a mystery, county and officials from cities are meeting about incentives for three projects totaling $1 billion. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty has been trying to get more information about...
Statesville Record & Landmark
City of Statesville offices to close Friday for Veterans Day
City of Statesville offices will be closed on Friday in observance of Veterans Day. There will be no garbage collection on this day. • Wednesday routes will operate on a regular schedule. • Thursday and Friday routes will be collected on Thursday. The revised schedule for commercial businesses with roll-out...
Speed suspected in deadly Catawba County accident: Highway Patrol
Speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in a deadly accident in Catawba County Tuesday, NC State Highway Patrol said.
I-85 South near Lane Street closed after crash: NCDOT
The incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. on I-85 near Lane Street in Kannapolis.
WBTV
Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 25-year-old Kannapolis woman was charged after deputies say she led them on a chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan counties. The incident happened on Monday night just after 8:00 p.m. Deputies say they were attempting a traffic stop on a Suzuki GSX-R1000 at Highway 29 near E. Church St. in China Grove.
Harmful algae found in Lake Wylie; here’s what you need to know
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — Two coves on Lake Wylie aren’t safe to swim in after harmful algae blooms were found, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services on Monday. Storm Water Services says “active harmful algae blooms” were detected Monday in a cove just north of Strollaway Road and another cove between Strollaway and Red Fez Club roads. Crews got a tip from a nearby resident about bright green water with surface scum in the coves.
WBTV
2 killed, 7 injured in Kannapolis crash, I-85 reopens after being shut down for hours
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes of traffic have reopened on Interstate 85 in Kannapolis after a crash left two dead and injured seven others on Tuesday evening, officials said. The incident happened between Brantley Road and Lane Street around 7:10 p.m. Officials said the crash was the result...
macaronikid.com
14 Places for Thanksgiving Take-Out in the Charlotte Area
Does turkey give you trouble? Maybe you've just got your hands full or are expecting a smaller (or larger) crowd than usual and don't feel like doing all the work. Whatever your reasons, you don't need to spend weeks in the Kitchen preparing for this one meal - call in reinforcements! The Charlotte area has so many great options from turkey to sides to pies - and some offer it all in one big box!
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Knights Building Snow Tubing Mountain and Skating Rink in Uptown
Uptown Charlotte is about to be transformed into a winter wonderland with the inaugural launch of ‘Light The Knights’ festival. During their off season, the Charlotte Knights will build a full-sized skating rink, 6-lane 150-foot snow tubing mountain, Christmas village, and thousands of lighted strings and displays installed throughout the complex.
Hickory woman killed in crash on NC highway; Newton man charged
A Hickory woman was killed in a crash after a driver turned in front of her on NC 16 in Catawba County Friday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
How Long Do Mums Live?
CHARLOTTE – It’s a good question and one that often comes up in the fall, when garden centers are full of beautiful, flowering pots of them. Mums, also known as Chrysanthemums, can be divided into two distinct categories: garden and floral. These two varieties are bred with different goals in mind, and this results in very different lifespans.
Speed a factor in deadly head-on crash on Catawba County road, troopers say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A deadly crash shut down a Catawba County road Tuesday morning. Around 6 a.m., the North Carolina State Highway Patrol went to Robinson Road, south of Shuford Road. The area is near the Catawba Country Club. Troopers said in a release a 2013 Ford Focus...
‘Heavy fire’ erupts at home on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A home in Lexington was significantly damaged in a fire Friday evening, according to the Lexington Fire Department. At about 6 p.m. Friday, firefighters responded to a house fire on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington. At the scene, crews found a single-family home covered in heavy smoke with visible heavy fire, […]
4 killed in wrong-way crash on I-85 in Cabarrus County, troopers say
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Four people were killed in a suspected wrong-way crash on Interstate 85 in Kannapolis, highway patrol said. The crash involved six vehicles, highway patrol told Channel 9. It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on I-85 South, just south of Lane Street. Troopers said a 2006 Nissan...
NC man celebrates $3 million scratch-off win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Carvent Webb, of Charlotte, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Webb bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from the 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte. When Webb arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize, he had […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Lake Norman Regional Center sponsors pumpkin decorating contest
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has announced its winners for the 2022 annual hospital department pumpkin carving competition. This fun and competitive event is enjoyed by all hospital departments each year.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Crowds enjoy music, food and pumpkin smashing in Downtown Statesville
For more photos from Pumpkin Fest please see page A3 and online at www.statesville.com and on Facebook. Thousands gathered in downtown Statesville for the annual Pumpkin Fest and wouldn’t let fleeting rain showers stop them from enjoying some fall fun. Music poured down Center Street from the main stage...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Fire Department hazmat team recognized
Members of the Statesville Fire Department (SFD) Hazardous Materials Response Team competed in the North Carolina Association of Hazardous Materials Responders (NCAHMR) Hazmat Challenge in August. Coached by Asst. Chief Kyle Bell, team members Capt. Eddy Harpe, Capt. Matt Thompson, Capt. Danny Fisher and Firefighter Travis Akins took first place...
