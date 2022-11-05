Read full article on original website
Mike Seaman
3d ago
I was shocked the announcers we're shocked the anlysts we're shocked that the incompetent referee didn't call it a safety ya just gotta wonder what he saw
dumpling
3d ago
Worst than ever officiating in the sec this year nothing but incompetence and probably got money on the game
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Night
A college football head coach has been fired on Sunday evening. South Florida announced on Sunday night that they've fired their head football coach following Week 10 of the 2022 regular season. USF calls it an official change in leadership. Head coach Jeff Scott has been fired. "When Jeff came...
atozsports.com
Comment from Nick Saban suggests that Alabama’s dynasty is officially over
We all knew this day would eventually come, we just didn’t know when. The Alabama dynasty is over. Nick Saban has lost a step. Over the last 13 months, the Crimson Tide have lost four games. From 2015 to 2020, Saban lost six games total. Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Tennessee’s...
College Football World Reacts To Jeff Scott's Firing
The University of South Florida has made a football coaching change. The school has officially parted ways with head coach Jeff Scott. He went 4-26 in almost three full seasons as head coach. USF Athletic Director Michael Kelly released a statement to confirm the news and said that Scott wasn't...
Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
thecomeback.com
Black NFL coaches disrespected by Jeff Saturday hiring
The Indianapolis Colts made a big decision on Monday to fire head coach Frank Reich as the team continued to struggle on offense even despite making a change at quarterback and firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. The Colts’ decision to fire their head coach wasn’t really all that controversial, but the decision to bring in former Colts player Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach certainly was.
Video Emerges From Brawl Outside LSU vs. Alabama Game
A video has emerged from the ugly scene out of Tiger Stadium where LSU and Alabama fans were throwing punches at one another prior to Saturday's game. The images come courtesy of WBRZ 2 out of Baton Rouge following the arrest of a man who reportedly injured a deputy outside the venue.
Scott Frost Reportedly Emerges For Notable College Football Opening
Following a 1-2 start to the 2022 season, the University of Nebraska made the decision to part ways with head coach Scott Frost. According to a report published this afternoon, his time away from coaching may end up being short-lived. Per Zac Blobner, the University of South Florida is ...
3 Coaches Reportedly Emerging In Nebraska's Search
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist of coaches they'd like to fill their coaching vacancy with. In a recent article from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, three coaches in particular are being "vetted" to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln: former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU HC Gary Patterson and Army's Jeff Monken.
Did Nick Saban put Bill O’Brien on notice after Alabama football’s loss to LSU?
Nick Saban and Alabama suffered a shocking upset loss at the hands of the LSU Tigers, a defeat that puts the Tide’s College Football Playoff hopes in serious jeopardy. Naturally, Saban had to answer for the surprising turn of events, both in the aftermath of the contest and during his media availability on Monday afternoon.
Scott Frost Reportedly In Contention For New Coaching Job
Scott Frost reportedly might not be out of work for very long. Not that he needs it, of course - he made more than $30 million leading the Nebraska Huskers program - but he could be coaching again soon. According to reports out of South Florida, the ex-Huskers head coach...
Lane Kiffin calls out Paul Finebaum over Nick Saban comments
Lane Kiffin is tired of hearing about the end of Nick Saban’s Alabama dynasty from radio host Paul Finebaum, and he even coined a new term to describe what Finebaum was doing. Finebaum had reacted strongly to Alabama’s loss to LSU on Saturday, telling SportsCenter on Sunday that “the...
There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10
The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
NFL World Is Furious With Missed Penalty Call On Sunday
The Miami Dolphins beat the Chicago Bears, 35-32, in controversial fashion on Sunday afternoon. Chicago was on the receiving end of a couple of questionable pass interference decisions in the loss to Miami. Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy is furious with the situation. "Watching so many of these games...
Look: Michigan President's Tweet About Ohio State Football Goes Viral
Few rivalries in sports are year-round the way Michigan-Ohio State is. But with less than three weeks to go before The Game, things are ramping up - and even the school administrators are getting in on the trash talk. Over the weekend, Michigan school president Santa Ono tried to channel...
Hendon Hooker delivered defiant message to Vols before end of Georgia loss
Tennessee formally turned the page from its first loss of the season on Monday when players came to the Anderson Training Center for their position, unit and team meetings, but Hendon Hooker didn’t even let the clock run out on the defeat at Georgia to shift his teammates’ attention forward. The star quarterback and top leader for the Vols, Hooker gathered the offense around him on the sideline late in the 27-13 loss to the Bulldogs and delivered a defiant message. He vowed that his group and this team would bounce back and work harder to prevent performances and outcomes like what happened on Saturday.
atozsports.com
What Jeremy Pruitt said about Tennessee’s loss to Georgia and the Vols’ chances of making the playoff
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt had some thoughts this week on UT’s 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Pruitt sat down with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss the Georgia/Tennessee game and the rest of the action from this past weekend. “Tennessee has been...
Miami coach Katie Meier suspended for 1st 3 games of season
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami women’s basketball coach Katie Meier has been suspended for the first three games of the season while the school cooperates with an NCAA probe. Meier said Sunday that she is also cooperating with the NCAA. Neither she, the school nor the NCAA has released specifics of the probe, other than Miami calling it “an enforcement matter.” The NCAA has not announced any sanctions against Miami, which means this is a self-imposed penalty by the university. “For over 30 years I have led my programs with integrity, excellence, equity and grit,” Meier said in a statement. “I have, and will continue to, collaborate transparently with the NCAA as they review an enforcement matter with the Hurricanes’ women’s basketball program. I look forward to returning to competition on November 16th with the most talented student-athletes and coaches in the country.”
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit apologizes to Georgia after Bulldogs rout Tennessee
The Georgia Bulldogs made a statement to the college football world with their 27-13 domination of No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday. After the win, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit apologized to the Bulldogs, admitting he had been sleeping on the defending national champions for most of the season. "If you review...
