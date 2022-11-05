Air Force 13, Army 7 | Player of the game, key numbers and more from the Falcons' trophy-clinching win

Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels fights for yardage against Army on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (PHOTO COURTESY OF TREVOR COKLEY, AIR FORCE ATHLETICS) PHOTO COURTESY OF TREVOR COKLEY, AIR FORCE ATHLETICS

AIR FORCE PLAYER OF THE GAME

Quarterback Haaziq Daniels

A native of New Jersey, Haaziq Daniels didn’t hear from nearby West Point as a recruit until Army gave him an offer while he was on his official visit to Air Force.

The gesture didn’t make a dent in his decision-making process, as he committed to the Falcons the next day.

On Saturday, Daniels perhaps made the biggest individual difference in defeating the academy that let him slip away, as he ran 14 times for 89 yards and a 17-yard touchdown and completed 6-of-13 passes for 98 yards.

“This guy said bring it,” coach Troy Calhoun said of his senior quarterback. “Haaziq played that way, and more importantly he led that way.”

SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED

Revisiting items of intrigue we identified prior to the game.

Air Force’s offensive diversity

The Falcons still have some major issues unlocking different sections of their offense. The team has now scored 14 or fewer points in four of its nine games, including two in a row. Outside runs were a non-starter on Saturday, accounting for zero yards on four attempts. There was some life in the passing game, as David Cormier hauled in four passes for 89 yards. But the Falcons were good enough to win behind Haaziq Daniels (89 rushing yards, 98 passing yards) and another heavy workload from fullback Brad Roberts (33 carries for 135 yards).

The field goal kickers

Air Force kicked two field goals and won by six points, so the importance of the Falcons field goal unit was evident. But in reality, this area didn’t do anything outside what would be expected in its impact on the game. Army never attempted a field goal, but it was also in the red zone just once and came away with a touchdown. Air Force kicked the two field goals, with Matthew Dapore connecting from 35 and 26 yards, but he also missed from 49 yards.

The atmosphere

This game, as an event, did not disappoint. Attendance was announced at 33,912 – more than last year’s 32,537. There were pregame flyovers from four F-35s from Luke Air Force Base and four Army Apache helicopters from Fort Hood. Roars from either side were nearly equal when big plays were made. The 2021 playing of the Commander’s Classic set a high standard in terms of pageantry and energy, and it seemed to be equaled or even improved upon the second time and final time.

BY THE NUMBERS

2

First downs for Army in the second half.

3

Interceptions this season for safety Camby Goff, whose pick inside the final minute sealed the victory for Air Force.

4

Quarters in which Air Force led in time of possession, resulting in a 34:49 to 25:11 overall advantage.

4

Yards on a punt return for Air Force’s Amari Terry. The ball had bounced about 15 yards ahead of him and was rolling toward the Falcons’ end zone, so he scooped it up and moved forward. It was the first punt return of the season for Air Force, as all others have been fair caught or allowed to bounce until downed.

5

Tackles for loss from the Air Force defense totaling 25 yards.

20

Total yards for the Black Knights in the second half, all coming on their final drive.

21

Times Air Force has won the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy. Navy is next with 16 and Army has won it nine times.