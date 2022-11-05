ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Writer Sees Edwin Rios as a Potential Trade Candidate

By Ryan Menzie
 4 days ago

There isn't much room for the Dodgers to make trades

A lot of talk during heading into free agency has been centered around who the Dodgers will sign in the off-season. Aaron Judge has circulated as the biggest target while Trea Turner's return remains a mystery, but a writer believes the team can make one trade.

Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios , who has appeared in 27 games for the Dodgers this season, is a candidate for Dodgers writer Juan Toribio . Rios, 28, spent his first four seasons with the Dodgers and still has plenty left in the tank to make an impact for a team.

"There aren't many logical trade chips on the 40-man roster. But if the Dodgers need to clear up spots on the roster, Edwin Ríos could make some sense."

Rios has 20 career home runs in four seasons, but arguably had his best season in 2022 with seven home runs, tied his career high with 17 RBI's on a .244 batting average. Rios had one more home run in 2020 but played five more games and had the same number of RBI's.

A possible trade scenario seems unknown and it remains uncertain who will be looking to trade for Rios, but with the question marks surrounding the team a trade may help sort things out.

For now, the Dodgers are focused on bringing back their star players, namely Turner, and will look to add some firepower to the roster after a disappointing season. The Dodgers are knocking on the door of a championship and need just a little bit more help to get over the championship hump.

