Detroit, MI

Detroit Pistons: A defense of head coach Dwane Casey

Coach Dwane Casey, a former recipient of the Coach of the Year award, is now once again facing early termination. We’re only 11 games into the NBA season, and some people are asking for his head on a spike. It’s hard to defend him when the team’s numbers in...
DETROIT, MI
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
