HOUSTON, Texas- Yuli Gurriel has been taken off the roster and will be out for the remainder of the World Series. Gurriel injured his knee between third and home while caught in a run-down. Catcher Korey Lee will replace him on the roster. Trey Mancini will get the start at first.

