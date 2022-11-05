Read full article on original website
Law enforcement agencies across Texas, US face recruitment challenges
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department expects to graduate just over 60 new officers this month, but even after adding to their ranks, they’ll still have a couple of hundred vacancies to fill. APD says they’re trying to find creative solutions to a nationwide recruiting problem.
Firefighter injured after battling overnight fire at nightclub in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at a nightclub early Wednesday morning in southeast Austin. AFD crews responded to the Pantheon Lounge & Nightclub located at 1115 Old Bastrop Highway Service Road at around 3:27 a.m. This is just east of US 183.
SE Austin SWAT situation ends with man in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — NOTE: This story has been updated. A SWAT team response to a Southeast Austin neighborhood Tuesday ended with a man in custody. It happened at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Anken Drive, near the Oltorf and Pleasant Valley Road intersection. The Austin Police...
Man injured in overnight shooting at East Austin car wash
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for the suspect who shot and injured a man at an East Austin car wash early Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 1:40 a.m. after a caller reported hearing gunshots at Laserwash Car Wash located at 5423 Cameron Road - just east of Interstate 35 and a few blocks from Dell Children's Medical Center.
Austin ISD leaders reveal new details on $2.44B in bond funding
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin voters approved $2.44 billion in bond funding for Austin ISD Tuesday night. This is the largest school bond package ever to pass in Central Texas. The bond funding is made up of three propositions that allows Austin ISD to modernize aging facilities, fix critical deficiencies and upgrade safety, security and technology.
Police seeking to identify 2 suspects involved in string of West Austin vehicle break-ins
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a string of vehicle break-ins in West Austin. APD said the break-ins were reported on Wednesday, October 5 at the 3800 block of Mount Bonnell Road. Multiple credit...
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
Voters approve $2.4 billion bond funding for Austin ISD
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin voters approved Tuesday night the three Austin ISD propositions on the 2022 ballots. In total, the bond amounts to roughly $2.44 billion which is the largest school bond package ever to pass in Central Texas. AISD will now be able to upgrade and modernize facilities,...
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Cheeto
It's Firehouse Animal Health Center Wednesday Friendsday and this sweet pup is named after a salty snack. This morning we're meeting Cheeto. Juan Negrette from Austin Pets Alive! joins Chelsey Khan with more about Cheeto and why he could be a great addition to your family. Follow us on Instagram...
Police searching for missing autistic woman last seen in North Austin
Police are asking for the public's help in locating an autistic woman last seen Sunday night in North Austin. The Austin Police Department says 27-year-old Monique Barfield was last seen at around 6:25 p.m. in the 300 block of Ferguson Drive, near the intersection of North Lamar and Braker Lane.
One critically injured after two-vehicle crash sends one into power pole in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a collision involving two vehicles sent one into a power pole early Tuesday morning in southeast Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS medics and the Austin Fire Department responded to the crash at 4711 E Riverside Dr...
Austin synagogue marks one year since arson damaged sanctuary
AUSTIN, Texas — An act of arson from Halloween 2021 is still impacting a local synagogue, and members say the hateful rhetoric that led up to it is still being heard. It’s now been a year since someone set fire to the massive front doors at Congregation Beth Israel in Central Austin. The fire caused extensive smoke damage to their sanctuary.
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run collision in N Austin
A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in north Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department said the collision happened at 10400 Metric Boulevard at 2:58 p.m. ALSO | Person shot in the leg in downtown Austin overnight, APD searching...
Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter for crash that killed pedestrian
A woman is now facing prison time after a crash last week in South Austin that left a pedestrian dead. It happened Friday, Nov. 4, in the 800 block of East Riverside Drive, just west of I-35. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the address for a crash...
Put Your Home in the Movies
How would you like to see your home up on the silver screen? More and more Central Texas homeowners are renting their place out to film studios. What are producers looking for and what should you know before you agree to do this?. Thursday night at 10 on CBS Austin...
All things dogs! Calendar, Austin Humane Society, and Rags to Wags Gala
Each week we highlight local, adoptable animals because we want them to be happy in a forever home. Josh Fogleman and Caitlyn Macaluso from FVF Law join Trevor Scott with their latest philanthropic project to help this dog, Peanut and other furry friends in our community. Follow us on Instagram...
Meet the mayoral candidates vying to lead the city of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The city of Austin will soon have a new mayor as Mayor Steve Adler has reached his term limit after leading the city for eight years. Six candidates are on the ballot asking for your vote. Here’s a look at the candidates and where they stand...
Tickets now on sale for Austin Gay Men's Chorus holiday concert
The Austin Gay Men’s Chorus will kick off Central Texas’ holiday season with their upcoming annual winter show. Slay Ride: An AGMC Holiday Concert will be held at First Austin, A Baptist Community of Faith, 901 Trinity St. in Downtown Austin. Showtimes are Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.
Recent rain makes insignificant impact on South-Central Texas drought
Despite recent rainfall, drought conditions aren’t expected to improve any time soon in South-Central Texas. Tuesday the Austin Integrated Water Resource Planning Community Task Force met for a regular update on current water supply. “We did see that October was dryer and warmer than average and we anticipate those...
