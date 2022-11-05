ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Law enforcement agencies across Texas, US face recruitment challenges

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department expects to graduate just over 60 new officers this month, but even after adding to their ranks, they’ll still have a couple of hundred vacancies to fill. APD says they’re trying to find creative solutions to a nationwide recruiting problem.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

SE Austin SWAT situation ends with man in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — NOTE: This story has been updated. A SWAT team response to a Southeast Austin neighborhood Tuesday ended with a man in custody. It happened at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Anken Drive, near the Oltorf and Pleasant Valley Road intersection. The Austin Police...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man injured in overnight shooting at East Austin car wash

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for the suspect who shot and injured a man at an East Austin car wash early Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 1:40 a.m. after a caller reported hearing gunshots at Laserwash Car Wash located at 5423 Cameron Road - just east of Interstate 35 and a few blocks from Dell Children's Medical Center.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin ISD leaders reveal new details on $2.44B in bond funding

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin voters approved $2.44 billion in bond funding for Austin ISD Tuesday night. This is the largest school bond package ever to pass in Central Texas. The bond funding is made up of three propositions that allows Austin ISD to modernize aging facilities, fix critical deficiencies and upgrade safety, security and technology.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Voters approve $2.4 billion bond funding for Austin ISD

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin voters approved Tuesday night the three Austin ISD propositions on the 2022 ballots. In total, the bond amounts to roughly $2.44 billion which is the largest school bond package ever to pass in Central Texas. AISD will now be able to upgrade and modernize facilities,...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Cheeto

It's Firehouse Animal Health Center Wednesday Friendsday and this sweet pup is named after a salty snack. This morning we're meeting Cheeto. Juan Negrette from Austin Pets Alive! joins Chelsey Khan with more about Cheeto and why he could be a great addition to your family. Follow us on Instagram...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police searching for missing autistic woman last seen in North Austin

Police are asking for the public's help in locating an autistic woman last seen Sunday night in North Austin. The Austin Police Department says 27-year-old Monique Barfield was last seen at around 6:25 p.m. in the 300 block of Ferguson Drive, near the intersection of North Lamar and Braker Lane.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin synagogue marks one year since arson damaged sanctuary

AUSTIN, Texas — An act of arson from Halloween 2021 is still impacting a local synagogue, and members say the hateful rhetoric that led up to it is still being heard. It’s now been a year since someone set fire to the massive front doors at Congregation Beth Israel in Central Austin. The fire caused extensive smoke damage to their sanctuary.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run collision in N Austin

A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in north Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department said the collision happened at 10400 Metric Boulevard at 2:58 p.m. ALSO | Person shot in the leg in downtown Austin overnight, APD searching...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Put Your Home in the Movies

How would you like to see your home up on the silver screen? More and more Central Texas homeowners are renting their place out to film studios. What are producers looking for and what should you know before you agree to do this?. Thursday night at 10 on CBS Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

All things dogs! Calendar, Austin Humane Society, and Rags to Wags Gala

Each week we highlight local, adoptable animals because we want them to be happy in a forever home. Josh Fogleman and Caitlyn Macaluso from FVF Law join Trevor Scott with their latest philanthropic project to help this dog, Peanut and other furry friends in our community. Follow us on Instagram...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Meet the mayoral candidates vying to lead the city of Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The city of Austin will soon have a new mayor as Mayor Steve Adler has reached his term limit after leading the city for eight years. Six candidates are on the ballot asking for your vote. Here’s a look at the candidates and where they stand...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Tickets now on sale for Austin Gay Men's Chorus holiday concert

The Austin Gay Men’s Chorus will kick off Central Texas’ holiday season with their upcoming annual winter show. Slay Ride: An AGMC Holiday Concert will be held at First Austin, A Baptist Community of Faith, 901 Trinity St. in Downtown Austin. Showtimes are Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Recent rain makes insignificant impact on South-Central Texas drought

Despite recent rainfall, drought conditions aren’t expected to improve any time soon in South-Central Texas. Tuesday the Austin Integrated Water Resource Planning Community Task Force met for a regular update on current water supply. “We did see that October was dryer and warmer than average and we anticipate those...
AUSTIN, TX

