Recreational marijuana passes in Missouri, Maryland; fails in two other states
Voters approved recreational marijuana in Missouri and Maryland but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota voters rejected legalization proposals in...
Black, Farnan secure Missouri legislative seats
(Undated) -- Two victorious candidates are preparing for new jobs in the Missouri Legislature. Unofficial results show Republican Rusty Black of Chillicothe defeated Democrat Michael Baumli in the Missouri Senate's 12th District in Tuesday's general elections. A Chillicothe resident, Black received almost 81% of the vote to Baumli's 19%. No stranger to Jefferson City, Baumli current serves as state representative in MIssouri's 7th House District. Baumli saluted his supporters in an interview on "Election Night in KMAland."
Wisconsin U.S. Senate race remains tight with 80% of votes counted, remains too close too call
With an estimated 80% of Wisconsinites' ballots counted at 11 p.m., U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is leading Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes by 3 points. But absentee ballots in Milwaukee, which are all but sure to favor Barnes by a wide margin, aren't factored in that count yet. The New York...
Georgia State's 'Ground Crew' to receive honorary degrees
ATLANTA – The University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents unanimously approved honorary degrees for Georgia State’s “Ground Crew” – the three women who worked tirelessly to desegregate Georgia State University. Despite a federal desegregation mandate and the U.S. Supreme Court’s watershed ruling in...
Labrador defeats Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general
Former four-term GOP Congressman Raúl Labrador was comfortably leading Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh in the race for Idaho attorney general Tuesday night, with partial results tallied at press time. "We're going to win, and we're going to win big," Labrador declared. "And we're excited about the opportunity to serve...
Five firms seek to lead search for next Nebraska commissioner of education
Five firms have cleared the first hurdle to lead the search for Nebraska’s next commissioner of education, a state official said Friday. Five proposals were submitted and all five met the minimum submission requirements to move forward in the process, said Nebraska State Board of Education member Patti Gubbels, who is chairing the board’s ad hoc search committee.
Abbott declares victory, indicates Republicans will win big in South Texas
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared victory in the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday night in McAllen, Texas, winning reelection to his third term. Abbott also declared victory for other Republicans in South Texas. Based on unofficial results, the governor said they also were expected to win their races.
Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan locked in tight race for Oregon governor
Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan were locked in a tight race for Oregon governor that may not be finalized for days, according to early election results. Preliminary returns released around 8 p.m. Tuesday showed Kotek with a slight edge, but vote counting is expected to continue throughout election night and beyond. Betsy Johnson, running as an unaffiliated candidate, was a distant third.
Green projected to win Hawaii's gubernatorial race
(The Center Square) - The Associated Press projects Lt. Gov. Josh Green won the Hawaii gubernatorial race defeating another former lieutenant governor, Republican Duke Aiona. Green focused his campaign on the state's affordable housing crisis, promising to build more than 10,000 new affordable housing units in Hawaii over the next four years.
21-year-old woman dies after she is hit by minivan on northwest Nebraska highway
A 21-year-old woman was killed over the weekend in northwest Nebraska when she was hit by a minivan as she walked along a highway. Arrow Merrita Long, a South Dakota resident, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred before 8 p.m. Saturday, the Nebraska State Patrol said.
Hospital ER violence is rising, workers fight to make assault of a provider a felony
When Dr. Jamiee Belsky got a call that shots were fired at her place of work, her stomach dropped. Carefully speeding through stop signs and red lights, she arrived at the scene as quickly as possible. It was a busy night at the Billings Clinic Emergency Department when two rounds of gunfire echoed through the lobby.
Social media posts falsely claim judge changed Pennsylvania ballot deadline
A judge in Pennsylvania did not order local officials to count mail ballots received six days after Election Day, contrary to viral misinformation on Twitter claiming so. No such order adjusting the ballot deadline from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14 has been issued by a judge in Pennsylvania, nor has such a case been brought. The deadline was 8 p.m. Tuesday for all mail-in and in-person ballots, except for in Luzerne County, where a judge ordered all polls to remain open until 10 p.m. because of a lack of paper in many precincts.
Frisch ahead of Rep. Boebert, early Colorado election results show
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District addresses supporters at an election watch party at Warehouse25sixty-five Kitchen + Bar in Grand Junction on Nov. 8, 2022. (Sharon Sullivan for Colorado Newsline) With initial election results showing Democrat Adam Frisch in the lead to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional...
Michigan voters OK all ballot proposals
(The Center Square) – Michigan voters approved all three proposals on the 2022 election ballot, approving term limits, voting changes, and abortion. Voters approved Proposal 1, which expands term limits for state legislators to 12 combined years in both the Senate and House of Representatives. House members were term-limited...
Wyoming Republican Party Deploys 200 Poll Watchers
The Wyoming Republican Party finished training 200 Poll Watchers on Wednesday who will be deployed to over 150 Wyoming polling locations on November 8th. In addition to serving at the polls on Election Day, Republican Poll Watchers are observing early voting centers in those counties offering early, in-person voting. Some...
Protest by Medicaid bidder not expected to delay start of Nebraska managed care contracts
Nebraska Medicaid officials have delayed signing new contracts with private companies to manage most of the state’s $1.8 billion Medicaid services until a protest filed by a losing bidder is resolved. But the Department of Health and Human Services said last week that there should be plenty of time...
Northwest Iowa legislative races see a tinge of competition
Although a number of state legislative elections in the Sioux City were essentially over before they even began, the same could not be said for several statehouse races in Northwest Iowa. Iowa Senate District 6, Iowa House District 6, Iowa House District 10 and Iowa House District 13 all saw...
Tennesseans approve all four state constitutional amendments
Tennessee voters approved four changes to the state’s Constitution on Tuesday, adding the state’s right-to-work law, updating language dealing with slavery, and defining a contingency if the governor is temporarily incapacitated. A proposal to eliminate the possibility of slavery or involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime received...
GOP candidates win open races for Idaho lieutenant governor, schools superintendent
Republicans appeared to be easily winning two hotly contested state offices in the races for lieutenant governor and state superintendent of public instruction, with partial results tallied at press time. Longtime Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, led Boise attorney and Democratic nominee Terri Pickens Manweiler for lieutenant governor in...
Heat pumps will be required in new construction in WA state starting in 2023
Heat pumps will be required for space and water heating in all new home construction in Washington state starting next year. The new rules take effect July 1, 2023, but their impact on the home construction industry and whether or not climate pollution will be reduced remain hotly debated topics among environmentalists, the homebuilding industry and policymakers.
