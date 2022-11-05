Read full article on original website
Prep Rally Honor Roll (11/8/22)
DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Nov. 11-13
COLORADO, USA — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Colorado this weekend. Santa Claus has flown to Castle Rock to help light a 55-foot Christmas tree. Holiday craft shows are scheduled in Denver, Aurora, Highlands Ranch, Littleton, Frederick and Castle Rock. There are also festivals honoring cats and bighorn sheep.
Broomfield QB Cole LaCrue commits to Wisconsin
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The moment many people have been waiting for happened Monday night in the Broomfield High School gym. Eagles' star Cole Lacrue, one of the best quarterbacks in Colorado, announced his college commitment on 9NEWS!. Live on television with 9Preps Reporter Scotty Gange, LaCrue chose the University...
Colorado's next storm hits late Wednesday with mountain snow
Windy, warm and dry for Denver on Wednesday, snow developing in the mountains, windy and colder weather for Thursday
Denver breakfast and brunch staple opening 5th location
DENVER — Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is putting the final touches on its newest Colorado location. The breakfast restaurant will open its fifth location in Denver, at 101 N. Broadway, on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Located in Denver's South Broadway neighborhood in the historic First Avenue Hotel building, the new...
Colorado Lottery reopens claims offices without appointments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Lottery is reopening its claims offices to the public just as Powerball fever grips the country. The Colorado Lottery said its claims offices will re-open to the public on Monday, after three years of being appointment-only due to the COVID-19 shutdown. Starting Monday, lottery...
Colorado CD-8 race: Tight race between Caraveo, Kirkmeyer
DENVER — State Rep. Yadira Caraveo (D) and state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer (R) were in a tight race in Tuesday’s election to decide who will represent Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. CD-8 was created after the 2020 U.S. Census and includes...
Christkindlmarket returns to downtown Denver
DENVER — The German American Chamber of Commerce Colorado Chapter (GACC-CO) has announced the return of the 22nd annual Denver Christkindlmarket. The traditional European market will be set up at Denver's Civic Center Park for a third-consecutive holiday season. The 2022 Christkindlmarket will be located under the lights of...
Broncos notes: Hackett hopes 3 TDs in London means offense has found mojo
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Overall, the offense stinks, averaging a mere 15.1 points a game. But in the last game, a win, the Broncos’ offense scored 21 points. And not just 21 points, but through three touchdown drives that traveled 75, 98 and, when it mattered most near game’s end, 80 yards. And they were 3 of 3 in the red zone to boot (nary a field goal).
Total lunar eclipse visible in Denver Tuesday morning
A total lunar eclipse will be visible in Denver early Tuesday morning.
Video of Snowy Concert at 'Red Rocks' Near Denver Is Just Magical
People at that show got the experience of a lifetime.
Montessori School of Washington Park in danger of closing
DENVER — Montessori School of Washington Park is in danger of closing after receiving unexpected notice its lease would not be renewed. The non-profit private school in Denver serves 75 children, 50 families and 13 staff members, according to the school's board. Montessori School of Washington Park said its...
2 Coloradoans win $1M in latest Powerball drawing
Two people in Colorado are now millionaires. While no one hit the record-breaking Powerball Jackpot Saturday, two Coloradans had winning tickets. A second winning ticket was sold at Winners Corner in Pueblo, where someone won $1 million in Wednesday’s drawing. The other winning ticket was sold at Players Café in Edgewater. Monday’s drawing is now expected to exceed $1.9 billion.
At least 50 cars crash on Denver overpass, the season's first big pileup
Winter won't officially be here for another six weeks. That didn't stop two to five inches of snow from falling in Denver, Colorado overnight as temps dropped into the mid-twenties Friday morning, the first substantial fall of the year in the mile-high city. Traffic didn't do so well with the suddenly slick roads, Denver police tweeting that 100 motorists got into a multi-car pileup on 6th Avenue between Klamath Street and Federal Boulevard. Worse, the mess shut down the heavily trafficked thoroughfare in both directions. The Weather Channel called it a 100-car pileup, but we're not sure how many vehicles were involved beyond "a lot." A thread on a Denver subreddit posted early Friday morning warned locals to "Avoid 6 eastbound," leading with a photo (above) containing about 50 cars that we could count.
Colorado US House races: Latest election results
DENVER — Eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day in Colorado. Going into the election, the state had three Democratic incumbents, three Republican incumbents and two open seats – the new 8th Congressional District and also the 7th after the retirement of longtime Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
They're back: Broncos bring back new uniform combo
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — They're back. The Denver Broncos' first new uniform combo in a decade will make an unexpected return this weekend. The Broncos announced the team will wear their blue pants and white jerseys for a second-straight game on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The uniform combo was...
No jackpot winner, but big Powerball winners in Colorado Springs and Denver
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Lottery is announcing there were some big Powerball winners throughout the Centennial State from Wednesday’s drawing, despite there being no jackpot winner. Colorado Lottery is reporting someone bought a $1 million winning ticket at “Winners Corner” in Pueblo. One person purchased a...
Jokic powers Nuggets past Spurs for third straight victory
SAN ANTONIO — Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 10 assists, Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points and the Denver Nuggets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Monday night for their third straight victory. Denver point guard Jamal Murray added 19 points, six assists and five rebounds. Murray...
Trucker: Wyoming Side of Highway Much Worse Than Colorado During Thursday Storm
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Truckers know, the weather in southern Wyoming in the wintertime can make or break a haul. What some are wondering, though, is why the conditions on Highway 85 just across the Colorado state line were so much better than those in Wyoming during and after a major storm hit the southern part of the state Thursday?
