WUKY

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton glides to victory over challenger

Gorton cruised to victory, more than doubling the vote count of her challenger David Kloiber. The returning mayor said she believes the voters showed they’re confident in her ability to lead. Gorton said her focus will remain on safety, quality of life, domestic violence, and mental health issues –...
LEXINGTON, KY

