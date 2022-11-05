Read full article on original website
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook / The First Week of November Will Bring Above Normal TemperaturesDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/23/22 Features Above Normal Temperatures For the First Half of the WeekDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa around average for public school open-enrollment policies
(The Center Square) – Some nearby states are surpassing Iowa in public school open-enrollment policies, according to a study released last week by the Reason Foundation. The study – “Public schools without boundaries: Ranking every state’s K-12 open enrollment policies” – shows Iowa fails in four of the five best practices for open enrollment.
voiceofalexandria.com
Black, Farnan secure Missouri legislative seats
(Undated) -- Two victorious candidates are preparing for new jobs in the Missouri Legislature. Unofficial results show Republican Rusty Black of Chillicothe defeated Democrat Michael Baumli in the Missouri Senate's 12th District in Tuesday's general elections. A Chillicothe resident, Black received almost 81% of the vote to Baumli's 19%. No stranger to Jefferson City, Baumli current serves as state representative in MIssouri's 7th House District. Baumli saluted his supporters in an interview on "Election Night in KMAland."
voiceofalexandria.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:. (two, fifteen, twenty, twenty-seven, forty-three)
voiceofalexandria.com
It's all over but the counting: Here are the races Wisconsin is watching
The voters have done their part. Now it's on to the rest of the night. It could be a long one. By law, local clerks in Wisconsin cannot begin processing absentee ballots until Election Day. That means election officials in about three dozen Wisconsin cities, including Milwaukee, could not begin counting absentee ballots until today. So expect the vote totals to change throughout the night and even into Wednesday.
voiceofalexandria.com
Wisconsin U.S. Senate race is tight with 80% of votes counted, remains too close too call
With an estimated 80% of Wisconsinites' ballots counted at 11 p.m., U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is leading Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes by 3 points. But absentee ballots in Milwaukee, which are all but sure to favor Barnes by a wide margin, aren't factored in that count yet. The New York...
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota Attorney General race in a dead heat, 25 votes separate the two
(St. Paul, MN) --The race for Minnesota Attorney General is a dead heat. Democrat Keith Ellison is in a virtual tie with Republican Jim Schultz. Ellison is currently ahead by fewer than 25 votes with 99-percent of precincts reporting in. Final results aren't expected until later today.
voiceofalexandria.com
A redder Range could determine the makeup of Minnesota's Legislature
Last week, one of the largest solar manufacturing plants in the country celebrated a major expansion — not in California, or Texas but on Minnesota’s Iron Range. DFL U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith were there to celebrate. So was local DFL state Rep. Dave Lislegard, who reminded the crowd that the solar plant is built on the old tailings of an iron ore mine and very near to what could be a new wave of mining in the region.
voiceofalexandria.com
Rain likely for Minnesota with some snow possible this week
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says the state of Minnesota could finally see some much-needed moisture this week. Officials say a strong storm system will impact the Upper Midwest Tuesday through Saturday. The forecast track of the storm would result in widespread rainfall for central and southern Minnesota into and west central Wisconsin.
voiceofalexandria.com
Newly-elected legislators J.D. Scholten, Kevin Alons among Iowa statehouse winning candidates with no challengers
SIOUX CITY — One said he ran to fight for Western Iowa, the other hopes to be a check on what he sees as overreach by the federal government under President Joe Biden. Both were able to take it easy as election results came in on Tuesday. Sioux City's...
voiceofalexandria.com
Evers wins reelection as voters split top state offices between parties
Gov. Tony Evers addresses the media after casting his ballot on Nov. 8, 2022 | Photo by Henry Redman. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers won a second term Tuesday night, defeating Republican Tim Michels, executive of a family- owned construction company in an election night that showed Wisconsin to be politically split right down the middle.
voiceofalexandria.com
Northwest Iowa legislative races see some form of competition
Although a number of state legislative elections in the Sioux City were essentially over before they even began, the same could not be said for several statehouse races in Northwest Iowa. Iowa Senate District 6, Iowa House District 6, Iowa House District 10 and Iowa House District 13 all saw...
voiceofalexandria.com
Nunn takes Iowa's 3rd Congressional District still up for grabs, leans toward Nunn
(The Center Square) – With 20 of 21 counties and a margin of less than 700 votes as of 10:05 p.m., New York Times’ best estimate is that Iowa State Sen. Zach Nunn, R-Bondurant, will win his race for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District seat against incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-IA-3.
voiceofalexandria.com
8th journalist reported killed in Haiti so far this year
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The Inter American Press Association says an eighth journalist has been killed in Haiti this year. The organization on Wednesday condemned the killing of Fritz Dorilas, who worked for Radio Télé Megastar. Local media reported that he was gunned down near his home in the capital of Port-au-Prince on Nov. 5. Dorilas was killed in the community of Tabarre, which has seen an escalation of gang warfare.
voiceofalexandria.com
Things to know this Election Day, including where to vote
(Undated)--It's Election Day in Minnesota and the polls in most locations are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Officials say as long as you're in line by 8 p.m., you will still be able to vote. If you aren't sure of your polling place, visit mnvotes.gov. Officials say you...
voiceofalexandria.com
South Dakotans approve Medicaid expansion, reject recreational marijuana
(The Center Square) - South Dakota voters approved a constitutional amendment that would expand Medicaid in the state. The measure received 56% of "yes" votes while 44% of voters said "no." More than 42,000 South Dakotans will be eligible for Medicaid in July 2023. The ballot measure had broad support...
voiceofalexandria.com
How the North Dakota Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
voiceofalexandria.com
Republicans have a good showing locally, not a good showing statewide
(Undated)--Democrats may have stayed in control in St. Paul, but locally the Republicans had a good showing. In the Congressional District 7 race, Republican Michelle Fischbach easily won 66.95% to 27.61% over DFL Jill Abahsain. This will be Fischbach's second term in Congress. In State Senate District 9 race, Republican...
