KIRO 7 Seattle
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez defeats Trump-endorsed Joe Kent in race for 3rd Congressional District
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has defeated Republican Joe Kent in the race for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, according to projections from The Seattle Times. The latest vote count from The Associated Press on Saturday showed Gluesenkamp Perez with 154,169 votes to Kent’s 149,548. According to The Seattle Times,...
Making New York - new play tells tale of ruthless powerbroker
Was he a visionary or a corrupt racist with a god complex? - Corruption of power?
