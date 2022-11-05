Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KSLA
Coolest air of the season on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Highs today will once again be ridiculously warm, reaching the mid-80s in some places. There will be clouds but there will also be sunshine, a nice day all-round but very warm for the season. Lows tonight will only drop to the upper-50s. Tomorrow things...
KSLA
Warm for now, but turning much cooler by the weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will remain near record highs through Wednesday, but a late week cold front will bring well below average temperatures for this time of year back in this week. Despite a front coming through, rain chances look low with only a few showers expected on Friday.
How Cold Will It Get in Shreveport This Weekend?
Shreveport is going to see some chilly temperatures this weekend. The Weather Channel says Saturday morning we will wake up to a temp of 35 degrees. That's quite the change from Monday when we tied a record high of 84. Isn't this November? Shouldn't we be seeing cold temps now?
KSLA
Unseasonable warmth, but not for long
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Some of y’all have seen showers today, which was expected throughout the ArkLaTex, scattered and isolated showers, and storms here and there. The warmth and humidity today result from a warm front that has swung through the region and now sits just north of I-30. Lows tonight will not be all that low, we’re looking at the upper-60s at minimum. There will likely be fog throughout the ArkLaTex overnight and into tomorrow, some of which could be dense locally, so be mindful of that when commuting tomorrow morning.
q973radio.com
Is Shreveport Still Walking Around Groggy After Daylight Saving Time?
Daylight Saving Time ended Sunday. So why is everyone in Shreveport still walking around groggy and in a daze days later?? The good news is a poll found this should be the LAST day you feel that way. 2,000 people were asked how long it takes them to adjust to...
KTBS
Light of day reveals scope of damage from Friday night's storms in the ArkLaTex
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas - The cleanup is underway in Cass and Morris counties in east Texas following the devastating storms Friday night. The National Weather Service Shreveport dispatched teams to Texas and Oklahoma to assess the damage. The path of the storm started just before City Hall on East 1st...
bossierpress.com
ROCKETS OVER THE RED FIREWORKS FESTIVAL RETURNS TO DOWNTOWN SHREVEPORT
The Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival returns to Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees can celebrate the Christmas season with free, family-friendly fun that includes live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more. Beer and beverages will be sold by Downtown Shreveport Unlimited, and face-painting will be provided by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The evening will culminate with awe-inspiring fireworks that can be viewed from both Bossier City and downtown Shreveport. Here is the full schedule of events:
After Delay the Winning Powerball Numbers Are Finally Drawn
Many People Woke Up in Disbelief, the Powerball Lottery Drawing Was Delayed. When there is $1.9 Billion up for grabs we are all eager to wake up to the grand news that we won big on a Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, that didn't happen for us. Why Was There a Delay...
When Will Storms Arrive in Shreveport Bossier?
Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
Presale Tickets on Sale Thursday for Home Team Tour 23 in Bossier City
The Home Team Tour 23 with Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, and special guest Nate Smith is coming to the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana on June 17, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 11, at 10 am. Presale tickets going on sale Thursday, November 10, at 10 am. Use the passcode HEADLINE. Go here.
NWS: At least 5 tornadoes ripped through East Texas Friday night
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes hammered the East Texas area Friday evening. According to the NWS, damage was reported in Upshur, Bowie, Cass, Morris,. Red River and Henderson counties. One fatality was reported in Morris County. The NWS says preliminary...
Damage reports flood in after large tornadoes in ETX, SE OK
Search and rescue crews from across the country are on their way to Idabel, Okla. which took a direct hit from a large tornado Friday evening.
Could Passenger Rail Service Soon be Coming to North Louisiana?
If you want to 'ride the rails' to Dallas, Texas, currently, you have to drive to Marshall to the historic depot there, leave your vehicle in the parking lot, and hop on an AmTrak to head west. Well, you might not have to do that for much longer. Senator Bill...
lincolnparishjournal.com
One dead after post-homecoming party
Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
q973radio.com
ArkLaTeX Area Election Results
It’s Election Day in the Shreveport area, and across the country!. Our news partners at KTAL NBC 6 have up to minute election coverage and information on polls, the winners and well – the candidates that didn’t win!
q973radio.com
Our First Shreveport $500 Online Shopping Spree Winner
We know the holidays are coming up, and money is tight – so we want to help cover some, or all, of your holiday shopping with a $500 online shopping spree!. Listen to Q97.3 EVERY HOUR from 7am to 7pm for the keyword to text in for your chance to win a $500 online shopping spree. Every week we'll draw a new winner from the Shreveport-Bossier area to win an online shopping spree at the online retailer of THEIR choice!
KTBS
Another crash closes I-49 northbound lane at Southern Loop
SHREVEPORT, La. – Another major vehicle crash closed one lane of Interstate 49 just south of the Southern Loop for several hours Monday afternoon. The crash, involving three vehicles, happened at the site of a four-vehicle crash last night. Caddo deputies were actually on the scene doing a follow-up investigation from the Sunday night crash when today's happened.
ktalnews.com
Unrestrained man dies in west Shreveport crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police officers found a man dead after he was ejected in a crash on I-220. Police found an abandoned Toyota Avalon in the median of I-220W near I-20W on Saturday. While searching the area, they found the body of a man they believe to be the driver about 75ft from the scene.
Many Shreveport Bossier Schools Closed Tomorrow for Elections
Anytime election day falls on Tuesday, and the polling place is a local school, you can pretty much bank on the fact that the schools will be closed. And tomorrow is no exception. Tuesday, November 8th is finally here. No more political ads... no more forums... no more spam texts...
KSLA
Stray bullet from shootout hits woman inside home
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person was injured when hit with a stray bullet early Tuesday morning (Nov. 8). The Shreveport Police Department responded to the call in the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue around 1:40 a.m. People living there told police they heard some sort of shootout between two groups of people at the intersection of Roberts Street and Illinois Avenue. A bullet from the shootout came through the home and hit an adult female in the lower body.
