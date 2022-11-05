ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Coolest air of the season on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Highs today will once again be ridiculously warm, reaching the mid-80s in some places. There will be clouds but there will also be sunshine, a nice day all-round but very warm for the season. Lows tonight will only drop to the upper-50s. Tomorrow things...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Warm for now, but turning much cooler by the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will remain near record highs through Wednesday, but a late week cold front will bring well below average temperatures for this time of year back in this week. Despite a front coming through, rain chances look low with only a few showers expected on Friday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Unseasonable warmth, but not for long

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Some of y’all have seen showers today, which was expected throughout the ArkLaTex, scattered and isolated showers, and storms here and there. The warmth and humidity today result from a warm front that has swung through the region and now sits just north of I-30. Lows tonight will not be all that low, we’re looking at the upper-60s at minimum. There will likely be fog throughout the ArkLaTex overnight and into tomorrow, some of which could be dense locally, so be mindful of that when commuting tomorrow morning.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

ROCKETS OVER THE RED FIREWORKS FESTIVAL RETURNS TO DOWNTOWN SHREVEPORT

The Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival returns to Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees can celebrate the Christmas season with free, family-friendly fun that includes live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more. Beer and beverages will be sold by Downtown Shreveport Unlimited, and face-painting will be provided by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The evening will culminate with awe-inspiring fireworks that can be viewed from both Bossier City and downtown Shreveport. Here is the full schedule of events:
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

When Will Storms Arrive in Shreveport Bossier?

Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

NWS: At least 5 tornadoes ripped through East Texas Friday night

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five tornadoes hammered the East Texas area Friday evening. According to the NWS, damage was reported in Upshur, Bowie, Cass, Morris,. Red River and Henderson counties. One fatality was reported in Morris County. The NWS says preliminary...
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
lincolnparishjournal.com

One dead after post-homecoming party

Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
q973radio.com

ArkLaTeX Area Election Results

It’s Election Day in the Shreveport area, and across the country!. Our news partners at KTAL NBC 6 have up to minute election coverage and information on polls, the winners and well – the candidates that didn’t win!
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Our First Shreveport $500 Online Shopping Spree Winner

We know the holidays are coming up, and money is tight – so we want to help cover some, or all, of your holiday shopping with a $500 online shopping spree!. Listen to Q97.3 EVERY HOUR from 7am to 7pm for the keyword to text in for your chance to win a $500 online shopping spree. Every week we’ll draw a new winner from the Shreveport-Bossier area to win an online shopping spree at the online retailer of THEIR choice!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Another crash closes I-49 northbound lane at Southern Loop

SHREVEPORT, La. – Another major vehicle crash closed one lane of Interstate 49 just south of the Southern Loop for several hours Monday afternoon. The crash, involving three vehicles, happened at the site of a four-vehicle crash last night. Caddo deputies were actually on the scene doing a follow-up investigation from the Sunday night crash when today's happened.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Unrestrained man dies in west Shreveport crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police officers found a man dead after he was ejected in a crash on I-220. Police found an abandoned Toyota Avalon in the median of I-220W near I-20W on Saturday. While searching the area, they found the body of a man they believe to be the driver about 75ft from the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Stray bullet from shootout hits woman inside home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One person was injured when hit with a stray bullet early Tuesday morning (Nov. 8). The Shreveport Police Department responded to the call in the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue around 1:40 a.m. People living there told police they heard some sort of shootout between two groups of people at the intersection of Roberts Street and Illinois Avenue. A bullet from the shootout came through the home and hit an adult female in the lower body.
SHREVEPORT, LA

