Americans Overwhelmingly Support Protesters in Iran
New Orleans — The death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who was detained by the country’s morality police for breaking a rule that mandates females wear hijabs, has sparked nearly two months of protests in every province across Iran. Videos on social media have shown Iranian women lighting their headscarves on fire, cutting their hair in public and yelling, “Death to the dictator.”
New Iran Protests Erupt in Universities, Kurdish Region
Paris — New protests erupted in Iran on Sunday at universities and in the largely Kurdish northwest, keeping a seven-week anti-regime movement going even in the face of a fierce crackdown. The protests, triggered in mid-September by the death of Mahsa Amini after she was arrested for allegedly breaching...
Former US-Trained Afghan Commandos Recruited by Russia, Iran
Washington — Some former members of Afghanistan’s special forces who fled to Iran after the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan are now being recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine and for Iran in Yemen, two former senior Afghan security officials told VOA. The former Afghan army chief,...
North Korea: Missile Tests Are Preparation for an Attack
North Korea’s military said Monday that missile tests last week were preparation for striking South Korean and U.S. military targets. The military also said the tests were an answer to large U.S. and South Korean air force drills. This year’s drills involving the U.S. and South Korea were the...
Ukraine Needs Air Defense Systems to Counter Russian Bombardments, Report Warns
Ukraine urgently needs more air defense systems from the West — or Russia could repeat the tactics it used in Syria, to bombard Ukrainian cities from the skies, according to a new report. Henry Ridgwell has more from London.
North Korea Continues Missile Barrage with Short-Range Launch
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea fired a ballistic missile Wednesday, South Korea's military reported, adding to Pyongyang's unprecedented barrage that has heightened military tensions in Northeast Asia. The short-range missile was launched from the Sukchon area, just north of the capital Pyongyang, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs...
Journalists Charged With Propaganda Over Iran Protest Coverage
Iran on Tuesday charged two female journalists with "propaganda against the state" over their coverage of mass protests. The judiciary announced that the journalists — Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi — are "remanded in custody for propaganda against the system and conspiring against national security." Both women have...
Putin Ally Meets Iran Leader as Moscow Deepens Tehran Ties
A leading ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday on a trip to deepen trade and security cooperation, as Moscow looks to shore up its economy and bolster its war effort in Ukraine. Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev's visit was a sign of...
Iran Issues Death Threats to UK-Based Journalists: Broadcaster
London — Two British-Iranian journalists working in Britain for an independent Farsi-language channel have received "credible" death threats from Iran’s security forces, the channel’s broadcaster said Monday. Volant Media, the London-based broadcaster of Iran International TV channel, said in a statement that two of its journalists have...
Soldier Shoots Dead 1 Comrade, 3 Police in Southern Iran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A soldier shot to death three policemen and a fellow soldier at a roadside police station in southern Iran on Sunday, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. The violence took place near the town of Bampour, about 1,260 kilometers (780 miles) southeast of the...
UK Defense Ministry: Russia's Lack of Air Superiority Exacerbated Due to Poor Training
Britain's Defense Ministry said Monday that Russia's loss of experienced air crew members during the invasion of Ukraine is contributing to Russia's "lack of air superiority is likely exacerbated by poor training," and "heightened risks of conducting close air support in dense air defense zones." The U.K. said Russia's air...
Iran in Turmoil as It Approaches Two Months of Protests
All over Iran, demonstrators are calling for an end to the Islamic Republic. After nearly two months of raucous protests, Iranians seem energized and emboldened. And this wave of protest seems different from the previous movements that were crushed by security forces. As VOA’s Arash Arabasadi explains, jailing opposition leadership can be tricky when there are no defined leaders.
Indian Foreign Minister Heads to Russia for Talks Expected to Include Ukraine Conflict
Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is visiting Moscow for talks expected to focus on economic and political issues. The two-day visit during which the Indian minister will meet his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry, Denis Manturov, will be the first by a senior Indian official to Russia since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.
Ukraine Willing to Consider 'Genuine' Negotiations With Russia
Pentagon — Ahead of his address to world leaders at a global climate summit on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country was willing to consider "genuine" negotiations with Russia. Zelenskyy said Ukraine would be open to talks with Moscow if Ukraine's borders are restored, victims of Russia's...
Bombers Over Korean Peninsula 'Just Part of an Exercise': Air Force Chief to VOA
Pentagon — The U.S. show of force over the Korean peninsula Saturday, when two B-1B stealth bomber aircraft flew over the peninsula for the first time since 2017, was just part of a major joint exercise meant to ensure the United States has a "ready force" in the region, according to the U.S. Air Force chief of staff.
North Korea Fires Another Missile as South Salvages Parts of Soviet-Era Weapon
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea on Wednesday, as South Korea said it had identified debris from an earlier launch as part of a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile. Japan's Coast Guard said the ballistic missile appeared to have fallen into...
Russia, China Block Plans for Antarctic Ocean Protections
Russia and China have again blocked plans to protect large areas of ocean waters around Antarctica from fishing. These plans are supported by the European Union, the United States, and 23 other nations. The action came at the two-week international meeting on the future of Antarctica’s waters that ended in...
North Korea Says Launches Were Simulated Attack, as South Recovers Missile Parts
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea said Monday that its recent missile launches were simulated strikes on South Korea and the United States as the two countries held a "dangerous war drill," while the South said it had recovered parts of a North Korean missile near its coast. Last...
US Envoy to UN Stresses 'Steadfast' Support, Grain Deal Significance on Ukraine Visit
Washington — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield met Ukraine’s president in Kyiv on Tuesday and expressed Washington’s “steadfast” support for the country, which is suffering rolling power blackouts, water shortages and Russian shelling. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed holding Russia...
Ukraine Receives First Batch of Air Defense Systems
Ukraine has received its first delivery of National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and Aspide air defense systems in its fight against Russian forces. "We will continue to shoot down the enemy targets attacking us. Thank you to our partners: Norway, Spain and the US," Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov wrote on Twitter.
