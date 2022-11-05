ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American basketball star Brittney Griner sent to Russian penal colony

MOSCOW (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner’s lawyers say she has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession. A Russian court rejected an appeal of her nine-year sentence last month. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.
